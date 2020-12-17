OMV, Schlumberger Seal AI, Digital Services Contract

By Joshua Stein



OMV AG said Thursday that it has signed a five-year contract with U.S.-based oilfield services provider Schlumberger Ltd. to deploy artificial intelligence and cloud-based services across OMV's operations.

The Austrian oil-and-gas company said it would cooperate with Schlumberger to bolster efficiencies across OMV upstream's operations.

OMV said a pilot scheme involving DELFI, an online system developed by Schlumberger, has helped to improve the efficiency of its exploration, drilling and well planning and field development planning.

The company didn't disclose the financial terms of the agreement.

