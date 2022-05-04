OMV : and AEG Fuels bring to market sustainable aviation fuel at Vienna International Airport

Following the new strategy, OMV continues SAF journey with on-demand supplies available for general aviation segment at Vienna International Airport

AEG Fuels endorses making SAF the simple choice for general aviation via the company's technology platform and regular sales channels

OMV and AEG Fuels committed to playing an active role in reducing aviation industry's carbon footprint

OMV and Associated Energy Group, LLC (AEG Fuels) are working together to distribute regional Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) produced by OMV in Austria. The two companies have agreed to market an on-demand quantity of SAF in 2022, allowing end users, mainly from the general aviation segment, to access the product as an alternative to conventional jet fuel at Vienna International Airport.



The sustainable fuel is produced at the OMV Schwechat Refinery by co-processing regional used cooking oil provided by Austrian based collector Münzer Bioindustrie GmbH in the fuel production process. This approach makes the entire production chain as regional as possible and keeps transport routes to a minimum. Compared to conventional kerosene, SAF contributes to a CO2 reduction of more than 80% over the entire lifecycle. In technical terms, one key advantage of SAF is that existing infrastructure can be used for storage and refueling.



AEG Fuels has committed to purchasing the product and distributing the supply to aircraft end users via AEG's numerous sales and marketing channels, including term supply contracts, adhoc demands via AEG's 24/7 dispatch, instantaneous refueling authorizations via AEG's web-based Fuel Management platform, and with AEG's mobile application. With OMV's direct pipeline to Vienna International Airport, SAF will be available for refueling end users as needed. AEG will make accessing SAF as simple as possible for aircraft operators while OMV supports robust proof of traceability, compliance, and product certification via ISCC PLUS and EU RED sustainability criteria."



Josef Rath, Senior Vice President Industrial Sales and Marketing at OMV: "With AEG Fuels we have a strong sales partner at Vienna International Airport and can thus significantly increase the availability of OMV's sustainable aviation fuel for end customers. I am convinced that the replacement of fossil kerosene with fuels made from renewable raw materials is an indispensable strong lever to promote CO2-neutral flying. With tailor-made sustainable aviation fuel solutions for our customers, we want to make a significant contribution to the decarbonization of the aviation industry."



Daria Napolskikh, Director of Supply, Europe for AEG Fuels: "AEG is committed to playing an active part in reducing the aviation industry's carbon footprint. We are proud to partner with OMV to make the limited supply of their responsibly produced SAF available to our customers. Our closely coordinated collaboration delivers an immediate and straightforward solution for operators to cut their carbon emissions. By improving SAF availability, we are simplifying our customers' pathways to achieving their sustainability goals. We are excited to provide the aviation industry with decarbonization tools through our partnership with OMV in 2022 and beyond."



The aviation industry is working intensively on enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing CO2 emissions. AEG is working with customers to streamline access to SAF and share corresponding sustainability commitments with refiners in order to bridge the gaps in SAF supply, demand, and price. OMV sees Sustainable Aviation Fuels as an important addition to its future jet fuel range alongside conventional kerosene. AEG and OMV are committed to reducing their carbon footprint and supporting customers in reducing theirs by offering more sustainable solutions.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft

With Group sales revenues of EUR 36 bn and a workforce of around 22,400 employees in 2021, OMV is amongst Austria's largest listed industrial companies.



In Chemicals & Materials, OMV through its subsidiary Borealis, is one of the world's leading providers of advanced and circular polyolefin solutions and a European market leader in base chemicals, fertilizers, and plastics recycling. Together with its two major joint ventures - Borouge (with ADNOC, in the UAE and Singapore) and Baystar™ (with TotalEnergies, in the USA) - Borealis supplies products and services to customers across the globe. OMV's Refining & Marketing business produces and markets fuels as well as feedstock for the chemical industry, operates three refineries in Europe, and holds a 15% stake in a refining joint venture in the UAE. OMV operates around 2,100 filling stations in ten European countries. In addition, the activities include Gas & Power Eastern Europe where it also operates a gas-fired power plant in Romania. In Exploration & Production, OMV explores and produces oil and gas in the four core regions of Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, North Sea, and Asia-Pacific. Average daily production in 2021 included production from a joint venture in Russia and amounted to 486,000 boe/d with a focus on natural gas (~60%). As of March 1, 2022, Russian entities are no longer consolidated. Its activities include Gas Marketing Western Europe, where it also operates gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany.

OMV intends to transition from an integrated oil, gas, and chemicals company to become a leading provider of innovative and sustainable fuels, chemicals, and materials, while taking a leading global role in the circular economy. By switching over to a low-carbon business, OMV is striving to achieve net zero in all three Scopes by 2050 at the latest.

Associated Energy Group, LLC (AEG Fuels)

Associated Energy Group, LLC (AEG Fuels) is a global aviation fuels and services supply chain management company. The company's core business is the marketing and financing of fuel supply and logistics solutions for the world's largest airlines, militaries, and corporate operators. AEG is dedicated to delivering value to aircraft operators by providing comprehensive aviation solutions and unparalleled service on a global basis. Through AEG customers can access a full array of solutions powered by strategic relationships with multinational energy companies and logistics providers on every continent. The geographic and operational scale of AEG's product offering and technology platform provide AEG a competitive advantage and ensure customers operational excellence. AEG also focuses on supporting customers in achieving their goals of environmental integrity through the integration of SAF and Carbon Credits into their regular fuel programs. AEG is headquartered in Miami, Florida USA and hosts offices in London, Dubai, Singapore, Toluca, Houston, and Tahoe.

