Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. OMV AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMV   AT0000743059

OMV AG

(OMV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:31 2022-10-27 am EDT
42.79 EUR   +3.85%
03:04aOmv : and Jadestone agree to terminate the intended divestment of OMV's stake in the Maari Field
PU
10/24Austrian chancellor aims to secure more gas from UAE on trip to Abu Dhabi
RE
10/19Aker Says It Is No Longer Part of Group Seeking to Buy OMV's E&P Business
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

OMV : and Jadestone agree to terminate the intended divestment of OMV's stake in the Maari Field

10/27/2022 | 03:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
OMV and Jadestone agree to terminate the intended divestment of OMV's stake in the Maari Field

In 2019, OMV New Zealand announced the intended divestment of its 69 % interest in the Maari field to Jadestone Energy. After ongoing engagement with Jadestone Energy, a mutual decision has been made to no longer pursue the transaction.

Background information:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft
With Group sales revenues of EUR 36 bn and a workforce of around 22,400 employees in 2021, OMV is amongst Austria's largest listed industrial companies.
In Chemicals & Materials, OMV through its subsidiary Borealis, is one of the world's leading providers of advanced and circular polyolefin solutions and a European market leader in base chemicals, fertilizers, and plastics recycling. Together with its two major joint ventures - Borouge (with ADNOC, in the UAE and Singapore) and Baystar™ (with TotalEnergies, in the USA) - Borealis supplies products and services to customers across the globe. OMV's Refining & Marketing business produces and markets fuels as well as feedstock for the chemical industry, operates three refineries in Europe, and holds a 15% stake in a refining joint venture in the UAE. OMV operates around 1,800 filling stations in ten European countries. In addition, the activities include Gas & Power Eastern Europe where it also operates a gas-fired power plant in Romania. In Exploration & Production, OMV explores and produces oil and gas in the four core regions of Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, North Sea, and Asia-Pacific. Average daily production in 2021 included production from a joint venture in Russia and amounted to 486,000 boe/d with a focus on natural gas (~60%). As of March 1, 2022, Russian entities are no longer consolidated. Its activities include Gas Marketing Western Europe, where it also operates gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany.

OMV intends to transition from an integrated oil, gas, and chemicals company to become a leading provider of innovative and sustainable fuels, chemicals, and materials, while taking a leading global role in the circular economy. By switching over to a low-carbon business, OMV is striving to achieve net zero in all three Scopes by 2050 at the latest.

Disclaimer

OMV AG published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 07:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OMV AG
03:04aOmv : and Jadestone agree to terminate the intended divestment of OMV's stake in the Maari..
PU
10/24Austrian chancellor aims to secure more gas from UAE on trip to Abu Dhabi
RE
10/19Aker Says It Is No Longer Part of Group Seeking to Buy OMV's E&P Business
CI
10/18Consortium Including Aker, Trafigura Reportedly Offers to Buy OMV's E&P Unit
CI
10/17Fitch Confirms Rating of Austria's OMV Amid Alternative Supplies to Russian Gas
MT
10/13OMV Petrom - Investment of EUR 130 million at Petrobrazi refinery to build new unit of ..
AQ
10/12OMV Petrom Invests $126 Million in New Unit for Aromatic Products at Romanian Refinery
MT
10/10UAE's ADNOC to open Swiss trading office next year
RE
10/10Omv Q3/22 Trading Update : Key Performance Indicators
PU
10/10OMV: Q3 retail and commercial margins increased q/q
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OMV AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 52 615 M 52 970 M 52 970 M
Net income 2022 4 111 M 4 139 M 4 139 M
Net Debt 2022 2 390 M 2 406 M 2 406 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,92x
Yield 2022 6,04%
Capitalization 13 475 M 13 566 M 13 566 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 22 338
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart OMV AG
Duration : Period :
OMV AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMV AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 41,20 €
Average target price 55,64 €
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alfred Stern Chief Executive Officer
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Mark Garrett Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hölzl Head-Compliance
Alyazia Ali Saleh Al-Kuwaiti Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMV AG-17.52%13 566
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION75.09%446 521
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD3.10%189 320
BP PLC41.00%98 945
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-6.61%67 088
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION76.78%56 404