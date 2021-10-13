Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  OMV AG
  News
  7. Summary
    OMV   AT0000743059

OMV AG

(OMV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

OMV : announces redemption of the NC6 Hybrid Notes 2015

10/13/2021 | 08:12am EDT
OMV announces redemption of the NC6 Hybrid Notes 2015

Public disclosure of inside information according to Art 17 MAR

Today, the Executive Board of OMV Aktiengesellschaft ("OMV") has decided to call and redeem all EUR 750,000,000 Perpetual Subordinated Fixed to Reset Rate Notes (ISIN XS1294342792, WKN A1Z6ZQ) issued by OMV in 2015 with a first call date 2021 (the "NC6 Hybrid Notes 2015").

In accordance with § 5 (3) of the terms and conditions of the NC6 Hybrid Notes 2015, OMV will redeem the NC6 Hybrid Notes 2015 at their principal amount (plus interest accrued) on November 30, 2021. Formal notice of termination of the NC6 Hybrid Notes 2015 will be published separately in accordance with the terms and conditions. The redemption payment will be effected through the paying agent.

Disclaimer

OMV AG published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 12:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 30 319 M 35 036 M 35 036 M
Net income 2021 2 450 M 2 831 M 2 831 M
Net Debt 2021 7 053 M 8 150 M 8 150 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,47x
Yield 2021 3,91%
Capitalization 17 495 M 20 195 M 20 217 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 23 530
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart OMV AG
Duration : Period :
OMV AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMV AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 53,50 €
Average target price 53,22 €
Spread / Average Target -0,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alfred Stern Chief Executive Officer
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Mark Garrett Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hölzl Head-Compliance
Alyazia Ali Saleh Al-Kuwaiti Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMV AG62.12%20 195
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION48.57%259 263
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD34.38%224 527
CHEVRON CORPORATION26.88%207 219
BP PLC40.58%96 984
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION15.56%79 977