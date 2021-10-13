OMV : announces redemption of the NC6 Hybrid Notes 2015

Public disclosure of inside information according to Art 17 MAR

Today, the Executive Board of OMV Aktiengesellschaft ("OMV") has decided to call and redeem all EUR 750,000,000 Perpetual Subordinated Fixed to Reset Rate Notes (ISIN XS1294342792, WKN A1Z6ZQ) issued by OMV in 2015 with a first call date 2021 (the "NC6 Hybrid Notes 2015").

In accordance with § 5 (3) of the terms and conditions of the NC6 Hybrid Notes 2015, OMV will redeem the NC6 Hybrid Notes 2015 at their principal amount (plus interest accrued) on November 30, 2021. Formal notice of termination of the NC6 Hybrid Notes 2015 will be published separately in accordance with the terms and conditions. The redemption payment will be effected through the paying agent.

