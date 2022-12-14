Advanced search
    OMV   AT0000743059

OMV AG

(OMV)
12/14/2022
49.14 EUR   +3.89%
02:41aOmv : appoints Berislav Gaso as new Executive Board Member for Energy
PU
02:39aFondul Proprietatea Sells Entire OMV Petrom Stake
MT
12:20aRomanian Producers OMV Petrom, Romgaz Near Extraction of Black Sea Gas Field
MT
OMV : appoints Berislav Gaso as new Executive Board Member for Energy

12/14/2022 | 02:41am EST
OMV appoints Berislav Gaso as new Executive Board Member for Energy

The Supervisory Board of OMV Aktiengesellschaft has appointed Berislav Gaso (48) as the new Executive Board Member responsible for its Energy segment. Berislav Gaso has accepted the appointment. He will assume the position with effect from March 1, 2023. The appointment spans a three-year period, with an option to extend by two years and subject to mutual consent.

Berislav Gaso is currently Executive Vice President for Exploration & Production (E&P) of the MOL Group. Prior to that, he held various management functions in the MOL Group, encompassing E&P and Finance, as well as at INA, a company held by MOL Group since 2008. Before joining MOL, Berislav Gaso was a Junior Partner at McKinsey & Company.

Reinhard Florey, OMV Chief Financial Officer, will assume responsibility for the Energy segment on an interim basis effective January 1, 2023, until Berislav Gaso will take seat as Executive Board Member.

Mark Garrett, Chairman of the OMV Supervisory Board: "OMV's Energy segment is one of the key drivers for its transformation set under its new strategy towards 2030. The focus of this segment will increasingly be on renewable energies such as geothermal and tapping subsurface capabilities to develop a carbon capture solutions business. I am delighted to bring onboard a seasoned energy expert like Berislav Gaso with an extensive international experience with large-scale transformation programs, who most recently held E&P responsibility for 13 countries."


CV Berislav Gaso

since 2016: MOL Group, Executive Vice President for Exploration & Production
2015 - 2016: MOL Group, Chief Operating Officer for Exploration & Production
2012 - 2015: MOL Group, Senior Vice President Controlling, Accounting & Tax
2010 - 2012: MOL Group/INA d.d., Executive Director of the Corporate Center
2005 - 2010: McKinsey & Company Inc., Associate Principal
2005: PhD in Business Administration, University of St. Gallen, Switzerland
2001: Master's in Mechanical Engineering, Technical University of Munich, Germany
Background information:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft
With Group sales revenues of EUR 36 bn and a workforce of around 22,400 employees in 2021, OMV is amongst Austria's largest listed industrial companies.

In Chemicals & Materials, OMV through its subsidiary Borealis, is one of the world's leading providers of advanced and circular polyolefin solutions and a European market leader in base chemicals, fertilizers, and plastics recycling. Together with its two major joint ventures - Borouge (with ADNOC, in the UAE and Singapore) and Baystar™ (with TotalEnergies, in the USA) - Borealis supplies products and services to customers across the globe. OMV's Refining & Marketing business produces and markets fuels as well as feedstock for the chemical industry, operates three refineries in Europe, and holds a 15% stake in a refining joint venture in the UAE. OMV operates around 1,800 filling stations in ten European countries. In addition, the activities include Gas & Power Eastern Europe where it also operates a gas-fired power plant in Romania. In Exploration & Production, OMV explores and produces oil and gas in the four core regions of Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, North Sea, and Asia-Pacific. Average daily production in 2021 included production from a joint venture in Russia and amounted to 486,000 boe/d with a focus on natural gas (~60%). As of March 1, 2022, Russian entities are no longer consolidated. Its activities include Gas Marketing Western Europe, where it also operates gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany.

OMV intends to transition from an integrated oil, gas, and chemicals company to become a leading provider of innovative and sustainable fuels, chemicals, and materials, while taking a leading global role in the circular economy. By switching over to a low-carbon business, OMV is striving to achieve net zero in all three Scopes by 2050 at the latest.

Disclaimer

OMV AG published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 07:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
