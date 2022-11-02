Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. OMV AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMV   AT0000743059

OMV AG

(OMV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:40 2022-11-02 am EDT
47.75 EUR   +1.05%
04:20aOmv : appoints Daniela Vlad as new Executive Board Member for Chemicals & Materials
PU
04:20aOmv : and Wood sign MoU for commercial licensing of ReOil® technology
PU
10/31OMV Petrom - Adhoc report, Changes in the Supervisory Board
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

OMV : appoints Daniela Vlad as new Executive Board Member for Chemicals & Materials

11/02/2022 | 04:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
OMV appoints Daniela Vlad as new Executive Board Member for Chemicals & Materials

The Supervisory Board of OMV Aktiengesellschaft has appointed Daniela Vlad as the new Executive Board Member responsible for Chemicals & Materials. Daniela Vlad has accepted the appointment. She will take up the post with effect from February 1, 2023, for a three-year period, with an extension option for further two years, subject to mutual agreement.

Daniela Vlad is currently Managing Director of the Industrial Coatings business at AkzoNobel. AkzoNobel N.V. is a global company headquartered in Amsterdam (Netherlands), which supplies paints and coatings for both industry and consumers and has a strong focus on sustainability and innovation. Before joining AkzoNobel in 2009, Daniela Vlad held various management positions at Shell and Phillips.

Alfred Stern, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of OMV, will continue to be responsible for the Chemicals & Materials business until Daniela Vlad will take seat as Executive Board Member.

Mark Garrett, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of OMV: "Chemicals & Materials will have a key role to play in the energy transition and the company's future development. I am delighted that we have managed to bring Daniela Vlad on board for this Executive Board seat. She is a manager with extensive international experience in the chemicals business and in leading strategic transformations. Daniela Vlad combines chemistry expertise and financial know-how as well as experience in sustainable technical solutions, which is essential for profitable growth with a focus on sustainability and innovation. With her, the Chemicals & Materials business will be further strengthened, expanded, and diversified to become the OMV Group's key growth driver."

CV Daniela Vlad
since 2022: AkzoNobel, Business Unit Managing Director Industrial Coatings
2017 - 2022: AkzoNobel, Business Unit Managing Director Powder Coatings
2014 - 2017: AkzoNobel, Business Director Automotive, Business Unit Specialty Coatings
2013 - 2014: AkzoNobel, Strategic Business Unit Director Aerospace Coatings
2009 - 2013: AkzoNobel Powder Coatings, Finance Director
2007 - 2009: Philips Consumer Lifestyle - Hospitality Market, Business Unit Controller
2005 - 2007: Shell, Finance Director for Joint Ventures - Europe/Africa
2003 - 2005: Shell, Treasurer for 16 CEE countries
1998 - 2003: Shell, several management positions in Renewables, Chemicals
1993 - 1996: ICTS - Technology Institute Romania, Project Manager R&D
1998: Master's in Business Administration, Twente University, The Netherlands
1993: Master's in Chemical Engineering, Technical University of Timisoara, Romania

Background information:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft
With Group sales revenues of EUR 36 bn and a workforce of around 22,400 employees in 2021, OMV is amongst Austria's largest listed industrial companies.

In Chemicals & Materials, OMV through its subsidiary Borealis, is one of the world's leading providers of advanced and circular polyolefin solutions and a European market leader in base chemicals, fertilizers, and plastics recycling. Together with its two major joint ventures - Borouge (with ADNOC, in the UAE and Singapore) and Baystar™ (with TotalEnergies, in the USA) - Borealis supplies products and services to customers across the globe. OMV's Refining & Marketing business produces and markets fuels as well as feedstock for the chemical industry, operates three refineries in Europe, and holds a 15% stake in a refining joint venture in the UAE. OMV operates around 1,800 filling stations in ten European countries. In addition, the activities include Gas & Power Eastern Europe where it also operates a gas-fired power plant in Romania. In Exploration & Production, OMV explores and produces oil and gas in the four core regions of Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, North Sea, and Asia-Pacific. Average daily production in 2021 included production from a joint venture in Russia and amounted to 486,000 boe/d with a focus on natural gas (~60%). As of March 1, 2022, Russian entities are no longer consolidated. Its activities include Gas Marketing Western Europe, where it also operates gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany.

OMV intends to transition from an integrated oil, gas, and chemicals company to become a leading provider of innovative and sustainable fuels, chemicals, and materials, while taking a leading global role in the circular economy. By switching over to a low-carbon business, OMV is striving to achieve net zero in all three Scopes by 2050 at the latest.

Disclaimer

OMV AG published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 08:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OMV AG
04:20aOmv : appoints Daniela Vlad as new Executive Board Member for Chemicals & Materials
PU
04:20aOmv : and Wood sign MoU for commercial licensing of ReOil® technology
PU
10/31OMV Petrom - Adhoc report, Changes in the Supervisory Board
AQ
10/28OMV CEO Intends to Expand LNG Supply Deal With Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
MT
10/28OMV Aktiengesellschaft to Seek M&A
CI
10/28Transcript : OMV Aktiengesellschaft, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 28, 2022
CI
10/28OMV Shares Rise on 3Q Beat, Special Dividend
DJ
10/28OMV Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
10/28OMV 3Q Performance Boosted by Higher Prices -- Update
DJ
10/28OMV 3Q Profit, Sales Jumped, Boosted by Higher Prices
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OMV AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 52 587 M 51 907 M 51 907 M
Net income 2022 4 003 M 3 951 M 3 951 M
Net Debt 2022 1 960 M 1 935 M 1 935 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,39x
Yield 2022 5,24%
Capitalization 15 454 M 15 254 M 15 254 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 22 273
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart OMV AG
Duration : Period :
OMV AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMV AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 47,25 €
Average target price 55,53 €
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alfred Stern Chief Executive Officer
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Mark Garrett Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hölzl Head-Compliance
Alyazia Ali Saleh Al-Kuwaiti Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMV AG-5.41%15 254
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION82.89%456 316
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD7.66%195 629
BP PLC47.19%100 862
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-14.60%63 155
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION86.28%56 654