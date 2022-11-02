OMV : appoints Daniela Vlad as new Executive Board Member for Chemicals & Materials

The Supervisory Board of OMV Aktiengesellschaft has appointed Daniela Vlad as the new Executive Board Member responsible for Chemicals & Materials. Daniela Vlad has accepted the appointment. She will take up the post with effect from February 1, 2023, for a three-year period, with an extension option for further two years, subject to mutual agreement.



Daniela Vlad is currently Managing Director of the Industrial Coatings business at AkzoNobel. AkzoNobel N.V. is a global company headquartered in Amsterdam (Netherlands), which supplies paints and coatings for both industry and consumers and has a strong focus on sustainability and innovation. Before joining AkzoNobel in 2009, Daniela Vlad held various management positions at Shell and Phillips.

Alfred Stern, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of OMV, will continue to be responsible for the Chemicals & Materials business until Daniela Vlad will take seat as Executive Board Member.

Mark Garrett, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of OMV: "Chemicals & Materials will have a key role to play in the energy transition and the company's future development. I am delighted that we have managed to bring Daniela Vlad on board for this Executive Board seat. She is a manager with extensive international experience in the chemicals business and in leading strategic transformations. Daniela Vlad combines chemistry expertise and financial know-how as well as experience in sustainable technical solutions, which is essential for profitable growth with a focus on sustainability and innovation. With her, the Chemicals & Materials business will be further strengthened, expanded, and diversified to become the OMV Group's key growth driver."

since 2022: AkzoNobel, Business Unit Managing Director Industrial Coatings 2017 - 2022: AkzoNobel, Business Unit Managing Director Powder Coatings 2014 - 2017: AkzoNobel, Business Director Automotive, Business Unit Specialty Coatings 2013 - 2014: AkzoNobel, Strategic Business Unit Director Aerospace Coatings 2009 - 2013: AkzoNobel Powder Coatings, Finance Director 2007 - 2009: Philips Consumer Lifestyle - Hospitality Market, Business Unit Controller 2005 - 2007: Shell, Finance Director for Joint Ventures - Europe/Africa 2003 - 2005: Shell, Treasurer for 16 CEE countries 1998 - 2003: Shell, several management positions in Renewables, Chemicals 1993 - 1996: ICTS - Technology Institute Romania, Project Manager R&D 1998: Master's in Business Administration, Twente University, The Netherlands 1993: Master's in Chemical Engineering, Technical University of Timisoara, Romania

