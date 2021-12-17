Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. OMV AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMV   AT0000743059

OMV AG

(OMV)
  Report
OMV : closes the sale of its stake in the Norwegian oil field Wisting

12/17/2021 | 06:39am EST
OMV closes the sale of its stake in the Norwegian oil field Wisting

OMV, the international integrated oil, gas and chemicals company, headquartered in Vienna, Austria, announces the completion of the previously disclosed divestment of its stake in the Wisting oil field.

After obtaining the necessary approvals from Norwegian authorities, OMV (Norge) AS, a fully consolidated affiliate of OMV, closed today the divestment of its entire 25% stake in the Wisting licenses (PL 537 and PL 537 B) to Lundin Energy AB.

The signing of the sales and purchase agreement was announced on October 28, 2021. The purchase price is USD 320 mn, with a contingent payment of up to USD 20 mn depending on final project CAPEX. The economic effective date of the transaction is January 1, 2021.

The sale of these licenses is in line with OMV's focus on low-carbon projects and on increasing the share of natural gas versus oil in the future product portfolio.

Background information:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft
OMV produces and markets oil and gas, as well as chemical products and solutions in a responsible way and develops innovative solutions for a circular economy. With Group sales revenues of EUR 17 bn and a workforce of around 25,000 employees in 2020 (incl. Borealis), OMV is one of Austria's largest listed industrial companies. In Exploration & Production, OMV has a strong base in Central and Eastern Europe as well as a balanced international portfolio, with Middle East & Africa, the North Sea, Russia and Asia-Pacific as core regions. Daily average production was 463,000 boe/d in 2020 with an emphasis on natural gas. In Refining & Marketing, OMV operates three refineries in Europe and owns a 15% share in ADNOC Refining and ADNOC Global Trading, with a total processing capacity of more than 500,000 bbl/d. Furthermore, OMV operates about 2,100 filling stations in ten European countries and runs gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany. In 2020, total natural gas sales volumes amounted to around 164 TWh. In Chemicals & Materials, OMV, together with its subsidiary Borealis, is one of the world's leading providers of advanced and circular polyolefin solutions and a European market leader in base chemicals, fertilizers and the mechanical recycling of plastics. The company supplies services and products to customers around the globe through Borealis and its two important joint ventures: Borouge (with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, or ADNOC, based in UAE) and Baystar™ (with Total, based in the US). Sustainability is an integral part of OMV's corporate strategy. OMV supports the transition to a lower-carbon economy and has set measurable targets for reducing carbon intensity as well as for the implementation of new energy and petrochemical solutions.

OMV (Norge) AS
OMV (Norge) AS was established in 2006 and is headquartered in Stavanger. OMV holds production licenses in the Aasta Hansteen, Gullfaks and Gudrun fields, operated by Equinor, and in the Edvard Grieg field, which is operated by Lundin Energy Norway. In 2020, the daily net production from these assets was approximately 85,000 boe. OMV (Norge) AS is the current operator of the Iris Hades discovery in the Norwegian Sea. OMV (Norge) AS has interests in 39 production licenses on the Norwegian continental shelf, with 11 licenses operated. OMV (Norge) AS is a wholly owned subsidiary of OMV Exploration & Production GmbH which itself is a wholly owned subsidiary of OMV Aktiengesellschaft.

Disclaimer

OMV AG published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 11:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
