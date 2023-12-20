OMV examines decree on OMV assets in Russia

OMV is currently examining the current facts to preserve its rights.

According to current information, the Russian President has signed a decree regarding the Yuzhno-Russkoye field. According to this decree, OMV's shareholdings and its interests in the gas field are to be transferred to new Russian companies. Those companies would be ultimately held by the insurance company JSC SOGAZ and Gazprom. The proceeds from the transfer of the OMV interest to JSC SOGAZ are to be paid into a special account.



OMV already decided in March 2022 that Russia is no longer a core region and that it will no longer make investments there. OMV has a 24.99% stake in the West Siberian Yuzhno Russkoye gas field, which was almost completely value adjusted in 2022. No further negative effects on the results are factually to be expected. With regard to this investment, a review was initiated at that point in time in which all options were examined, including the possibility of a sale and an exit.



In addition, the consolidation method for the Russian business was changed as of March 1, 2022. This stipulates that the operating results, cash flows and production volumes in Russia will no longer be included in the group report.



In 2022, OMV adjusted the value of its Russian business by a total of 2.46 billion euros. This value adjustment includes the 24.99% stake in Yuzhno Russkoje, as well as the receivables from Nord Stream 2 AG.



OMV is currently reviewing the presidential decree and may take further steps to preserve its rights.

