OMV : EANS-Adhoc OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO Rainer Seele will not make use of the extension option

EANS-Adhoc: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO Rainer Seele will not make use of the extension option

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Personnel 26.04.2021

Vienna - Today, the Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of OMV, Rainer Seele, has notified the Chairman of the Supervisory Board Mark Garrett that he will not make use of the extension option for one additional year. The current term of office will end automatically on June 30, 2022.

