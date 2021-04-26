OMV : EANS-Adhoc OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO Rainer Seele will not make use of the extension option

Publication Date: 26.04.2021 09:56
EANS-Adhoc: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO Rainer Seele will not make use of the extension option
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Personnel 26.04.2021
Vienna - Today, the Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of OMV, Rainer Seele, has notified the Chairman of the Supervisory Board Mark Garrett that he will not make use of the extension option for one additional year. The current term of office will end automatically on June 30, 2022.
Further inquiry note:
OMV Aktiengesellschaft
Andreas Rinofner, Public Relations
Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21357;e-mail: public.relations@omv.com
Florian Greger, Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21600;e-mail: investor.relations@omv.com
end of announcementeuro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
issuer:
|
OMV Aktiengesellschaft
|
|
Trabrennstraße 6-8
|
|
A-1020 Wien
|
phone:
|
+43
|
1
|
40440/21600
|
FAX:
|
+43
|
1
|
40440/621600
|
mail:
|
investor.relations@omv.com
-
http://www.omv.com
ISIN: AT0000743059
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Aussendung übermittelt durch euro adhoc
The European Investor Relations Service
Disclaimer
OMV AG published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 08:15:07 UTC.