    OMV   AT0000743059

OMV AG

(OMV)
OMV : EANS-Adhoc OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO Rainer Seele will not make use of the extension option

04/26/2021 | 04:16am EDT
Publication Date: 26.04.2021 09:56

EANS-Adhoc: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO Rainer Seele will not make use of the extension option

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Personnel 26.04.2021

Vienna - Today, the Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of OMV, Rainer Seele, has notified the Chairman of the Supervisory Board Mark Garrett that he will not make use of the extension option for one additional year. The current term of office will end automatically on June 30, 2022.

Further inquiry note:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Andreas Rinofner, Public Relations

Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21357;e-mail: public.relations@omv.com

Florian Greger, Investor Relations

Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21600;e-mail: investor.relations@omv.com

issuer:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Trabrennstraße 6-8

A-1020 Wien

OMV AG published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 08:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 26 768 M 32 382 M 32 382 M
Net income 2021 1 533 M 1 854 M 1 854 M
Net Debt 2021 7 388 M 8 937 M 8 937 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,66x
Yield 2021 4,61%
Capitalization 13 900 M 16 765 M 16 815 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 25 291
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart OMV AG
Duration : Period :
OMV AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMV AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 44,24 €
Last Close Price 42,51 €
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rainer Seele Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Mark Garrett Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hölzl Head-Compliance
Alyazia Ali Saleh Al-Kuwaiti Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMV AG28.82%16 765
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION34.81%235 257
CHEVRON CORPORATION20.25%195 794
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-4.08%161 276
BP PLC14.64%81 959
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION12.97%75 109
