Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  OMV AG    OMV   AT0000743059

OMV AG

(OMV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

OMV : EANS-DD OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

04/15/2021 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Publication Date: 15.04.2021 16:58

EANS-DD: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Elena Skvortsova (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities

function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300V62YJ9HTLRI486

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000743059

description of the financial instrument: Share OMV Aktiengesellschaft

type: Conditional Transaction

date: 15.04.2021; UTC+02:00

market: Outside a trading venue

currency: Euro

price

volume

0

2,592

total

volume: 2,592

total

price: 0

average price:

0

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

explanation: The shares to be transferred are an integral element of the annual bonus of Executive Board members for 2020. The level of the annual bonus for 2020 is determined by the target annual bonus as defined in the service contracts of Executive Board members and by the target achievement as determined by the Supervisory Board of OMV. At least one third of the annual bonus for 2020 is allocated in shares ("Equity Deferral 2020"). The concrete percentage of the share component is defined in the service contract of the Executive Board member. The exact number of shares to be transferred under the Equity Deferral 2020 is determined after the performance period ended and the annual bonus has been calculated based on the achievement of the performance criteria, based on OMV's average share price (= average of closing prices at the Vienna Stock Exchange) over the three-month period November 1, 2020 - January 31, 2021. The concrete number of shares under the Equity Deferral 2020 for the Member of the Executive Board, as authorized by the Supervisory Board, amounts to 2,592 shares. According to the share plan, the vesting date is subject to the approval of the level of achieved performance criteria and the share transfer by the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board has provided its approval on April 15, 2021. The shares to be transferred constitute treasury shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft.

Further inquiry note:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Andreas Rinofner, Public Relations

Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21357;e-mail: public.relations@omv.com

Florian Greger, Investor Relations

Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21600;e-mail: investor.relations@omv.com

end of announcementeuro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Trabrennstraße 6-8

A-1020 Wien

phone:

+43

1

40440/21600

FAX:

+43

1

40440/621600

mail:

investor.relations@omv.com

  1. http://www.omv.com
    ISIN: AT0000743059
    indexes: ATX
    stockmarkets: Wien
    language: English

Aussendung übermittelt durch euro adhoc

The European Investor Relations Service

Disclaimer

OMV AG published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 15:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OMV AG
11:06aOMV  : EANS-DD OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Notification concerning transactions by ..
PU
10:58aPRESS RELEASE  : OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Notification concerning transactions b..
DJ
10:24aPRESS RELEASE : OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Announcement pursuant to section 119 pa..
DJ
04/09OMV  : Trading Update
PU
04/09Petrom's Hydrocarbon Sales Drop in Q1, Average Crude Prices Rise
MT
04/09OMV  : Q1/21 Trading Update
PU
04/06OMV  : publishes Sustainability Report 2020
PU
04/01OMV PETROM S A  : via Petrom Filling Stations, facilitated 'The road to online s..
AQ
03/25EANS-PUBLIC PAYMENT  : OMV Aktiengesellschaft / -3-
DJ
03/25EANS-PUBLIC PAYMENT  : OMV Aktiengesellschaft / -2-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 26 514 M 31 732 M 31 732 M
Net income 2021 1 515 M 1 813 M 1 813 M
Net Debt 2021 7 606 M 9 103 M 9 103 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,97x
Yield 2021 4,46%
Capitalization 14 201 M 17 003 M 16 995 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 25 291
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart OMV AG
Duration : Period :
OMV AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMV AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 44,21 €
Last Close Price 43,43 €
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rainer Seele Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Mark Garrett Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hölzl Head-Compliance
Alyazia Ali Saleh Al-Kuwaiti Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMV AG31.61%17 003
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION39.06%242 666
CHEVRON CORPORATION23.47%201 039
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-2.69%163 374
BP PLC21.02%86 203
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION22.77%77 651
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ