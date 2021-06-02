OMV : Results of OMV's Annual General Meeting 2021

Dividend of EUR 1.85 per share approved

Dividend-Payment date on June 11, 2021

New Supervisory Board member elected

OMV's Ordinary General Meeting has resolved on a dividend of EUR 1.85 per share for 2020. In addition, a remuneration report for the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for 2020, the Long Term Incentive Plan 2021 and the Equity Deferral 2021 were resolved and the elections to the Supervisory Board were carried out.

Today's Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of EUR 1.85 per share. The payment date is June 11, 2021. The annual financial statements approved by the Supervisory Board were presented and the actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board were approved for their activities in the 2020 financial year. Ernst & Young Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft m.b.H., Vienna, was elected as auditor and group auditor for the 2021 financial year.

In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved the Long Term Incentive Plan 2021, a long-term remuneration instrument for the Executive Board Members and selected senior managers as well as the Equity Deferral 2021, which is an integral part of the annual bonus agreement of the Executive Board Members.

Due to the resignation of Mr. Mansour Mohamed Al Mulla, a member of the Supervisory Board elected by the general meeting, with effect from the end of the general meeting on June 2, 2021, Mr. Saeed Al Mazrouei was elected as a new member of the Supervisory Board by the general meeting.

In addition, the Executive Board was authorized, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, to utilize the company's treasury stock or dispose of repurchased treasury shares or treasury shares already held by the company to grant to employees, executive employees and / or members of the Executive Board / management boards of the company or its affiliates. Based on the exclusion of the general purchasing right of shareholders, this inter alia concerns the servicing of share transfer programs, in particular long term incentive plans including equity deferrals or other stock ownership plans.

The voting results of the Ordinary OMV General Meeting 2021 can be found at www.omv.com.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV produces and markets oil and gas, as well as chemical products and solutions in a responsible way and develops innovative solutions for a circular economy. With Group sales revenues of EUR 17 bn and a workforce of around 25,000 employees in 2020 (incl. Borealis), OMV is one of Austria's largest listed industrial companies. In Exploration & Production, OMV has a strong base in Central and Eastern Europe as well as a balanced international portfolio, with Middle East & Africa, the North Sea, Russia and Asia-Pacific as core regions. Daily average production was 463,000 boe/d in 2020 with an emphasis on natural gas. In Refining & Marketing, OMV operates three refineries in Europe and owns a 15% share in ADNOC Refining and ADNOC Global Trading, with a total processing capacity of more than 500,000 bbl/d. Furthermore, OMV operates about 2,100 filling stations in ten European countries and runs gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany. In 2020, total natural gas sales volumes amounted to around 164 TWh. In Chemicals & Materials, OMV, together with its subsidiary Borealis, is one of the world's leading providers of advanced and circular polyolefin solutions and a European market leader in base chemicals, fertilizers and the mechanical recycling of plastics. The company supplies services and products to customers around the globe through Borealis and its two important joint ventures: Borouge (with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, or ADNOC, based in UAE) and Baystar™ (with Total, based in the US). Sustainability is an integral part of OMV's corporate strategy. OMV supports the transition to a lower-carbon economy and has set measurable targets for reducing carbon intensity as well as for the implementation of new energy and petrochemical solutions.