OMV : publishes Sustainability Report 2020

On April 6, 2021 OMV, the integrated, international oil, gas and chemicals company headquartered in Vienna, published its 16th sustainability report - also in digital form, available here.



OMV's mission, today and tomorrow, is to produce and market oil, gas and chemical products in a responsible manner, and to develop innovative solutions for circular economy. Sustainability is anchored in the OMV strategy and the company is committed to building a sustainable world worth living in for everyone. The Sustainability Report 2020 particularly focuses on OMV's contributions to the energy transition, circular economy, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, as well as management of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



The OMV Sustainability Report is prepared in accordance with the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) - the world's most widely used guideline for sustainability reporting - as well as the requirements of the Austrian Sustainability and Diversity Improvement Act (NaDiVeG). The report follows the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).



The sustainability report and regular information on OMV's initiatives in the area of sustainability are available at https://www.omv.com/en/sustainability.



OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV produces and markets oil and gas, as well as chemical solutions in a responsible way and develops innovative solutions for a circular economy. With Group sales revenues of EUR 17 bn and a workforce of around 25,000 employees in 2020 (incl. Borealis), OMV is one of Austria's largest listed industrial companies. In Chemicals & Materials, OMV, together with its subsidiary Borealis, is one of the world's leading providers of advanced and circular polyolefin solutions and a European market leader in base chemicals, fertilizers and the mechanical recycling of plastics. The company supplies services and products to customers around the globe through Borealis and two important joint ventures: Borouge (with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, or ADNOC, based in UAE); and Baystar™ (with Total, based in the US). In Refining & Marketing, OMV operates three refineries in Europe and owns a 15% share in ADNOC Refining and ADNOC Global Trading, with a total processing capacity of more than 500,000 bbl/d. Furthermore, OMV operates about 2,100 filling stations in ten European countries and runs gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany. In 2020, total natural gas sales volumes amounted to around 164 TWh. In Exploration & Production, OMV has a strong base in Central and Eastern Europe as well as a balanced international portfolio, with Middle East & Africa, the North Sea, Russia and Asia-Pacific as core regions. Daily average production was 463,000 boe/d in 2020 with an emphasis on natural gas. Sustainability is an integral part of OMV's corporate strategy. OMV supports the transition to a lower-carbon economy and has set measurable targets for reducing carbon intensity.

