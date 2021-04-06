Log in
OMV AG

OMV
OMV : publishes Sustainability Report 2020

04/06/2021 | 03:08am EDT
OMV publishes Sustainability Report 2020

On April 6, 2021 OMV, the integrated, international oil, gas and chemicals company headquartered in Vienna, published its 16th sustainability report - also in digital form, available here.

OMV's mission, today and tomorrow, is to produce and market oil, gas and chemical products in a responsible manner, and to develop innovative solutions for circular economy. Sustainability is anchored in the OMV strategy and the company is committed to building a sustainable world worth living in for everyone. The Sustainability Report 2020 particularly focuses on OMV's contributions to the energy transition, circular economy, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, as well as management of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The OMV Sustainability Report is prepared in accordance with the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) - the world's most widely used guideline for sustainability reporting - as well as the requirements of the Austrian Sustainability and Diversity Improvement Act (NaDiVeG). The report follows the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

The sustainability report and regular information on OMV's initiatives in the area of sustainability are available at https://www.omv.com/en/sustainability.


OMV Aktiengesellschaft
OMV produces and markets oil and gas, as well as chemical solutions in a responsible way and develops innovative solutions for a circular economy. With Group sales revenues of EUR 17 bn and a workforce of around 25,000 employees in 2020 (incl. Borealis), OMV is one of Austria's largest listed industrial companies. In Chemicals & Materials, OMV, together with its subsidiary Borealis, is one of the world's leading providers of advanced and circular polyolefin solutions and a European market leader in base chemicals, fertilizers and the mechanical recycling of plastics. The company supplies services and products to customers around the globe through Borealis and two important joint ventures: Borouge (with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, or ADNOC, based in UAE); and Baystar™ (with Total, based in the US). In Refining & Marketing, OMV operates three refineries in Europe and owns a 15% share in ADNOC Refining and ADNOC Global Trading, with a total processing capacity of more than 500,000 bbl/d. Furthermore, OMV operates about 2,100 filling stations in ten European countries and runs gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany. In 2020, total natural gas sales volumes amounted to around 164 TWh. In Exploration & Production, OMV has a strong base in Central and Eastern Europe as well as a balanced international portfolio, with Middle East & Africa, the North Sea, Russia and Asia-Pacific as core regions. Daily average production was 463,000 boe/d in 2020 with an emphasis on natural gas. Sustainability is an integral part of OMV's corporate strategy. OMV supports the transition to a lower-carbon economy and has set measurable targets for reducing carbon intensity.

Disclaimer

OMV AG published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 07:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 25 951 M 30 639 M 30 639 M
Net income 2021 1 462 M 1 726 M 1 726 M
Net Debt 2021 7 719 M 9 113 M 9 113 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,35x
Yield 2021 4,21%
Capitalization 14 204 M 16 777 M 16 769 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 25 291
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart OMV AG
Duration : Period :
OMV AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMV AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 42,96 €
Last Close Price 43,44 €
Spread / Highest target 17,4%
Spread / Average Target -1,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rainer Seele Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Mark Garrett Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hölzl Head-Compliance
Alyazia Ali Saleh Al-Kuwaiti Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMV AG31.64%16 777
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION37.07%242 962
CHEVRON CORPORATION23.75%203 881
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD1.84%174 920
BP PLC13.74%81 203
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION20.17%76 545
