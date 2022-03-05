OMV no longer pursues investments in Russia and reviews possibilities to divest or exit from Yuzhno Russkoye
Public disclosure of inside information according to Art 17 MAR
Today, the Executive Board of OMV has taken the decision not to pursue any future investments in Russia. Russia is no longer considered as one of the core regions in OMV's Exploration & Production portfolio. Furthermore, a strategic review of its economic 24.99% interest in Yuzhno Russkoye gas field will be initiated. This review comprises all options including possibilities to divest or exit.
