OMV publishes Sustainability Report 2023

OMV publishes its 19th externally assured sustainability report

25 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions since 2019

OMV has published its Sustainability Report 2023, describing the management and performance of key Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) aspects for the OMV Group. The report provides an update on OMV's strategic targets for material topics that fall into five focus areas: Climate change, natural resources management, health, safety and security, people, and ethical business practices. They are tied to the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and underpin the OMV Strategy 2030.



Alfred Stern, OMV Chairman of the Executive Board: "Our sustainability journey has shown consistent progress in recent years, and this report underscores our commitment to comprehensive and transparent reporting practices. Furthermore, it signifies the importance of sustainability and circularity as key pillars of our Strategy 2030."

OMV Sustainability Report 2023 highlights

Absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions decreased by 25% vs. 2019* and Scope 3 emissions cut by 10% vs. 2019

195.9 kta of circular feedstock production capacity established

Waste recovery or recycling rate: 74%

71% of OMV Group employees trained in Human Rights

Already achieved 2030 target of increasing the average number of annual learning hours to at least 30 per employee and spent EUR 12.3 mn on training

EUR 45.2 mn used toward community and social investments

OMV and Interzero established a joint venture (JV) to build and operate one of Europe's largest sorting facilities for chemical recycling

OMV and Wien Energie established a JV to produce geothermal energy

Additional Memorandums of Understanding for the intended offtake of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) signed with Air France-KLM and Ryanair

OMV and Wood signed a collaboration agreement for the commercial licensing of OMV's ReOil® technology

The OMV Sustainability Report has been prepared in accordance with the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) as well as the requirements of the Austrian Sustainability and Diversity Improvement Act (NaDiVeG).

As of next year, OMV will have an annual report combining the financial and sustainability statements to meet the requirements of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

*The OMV Group uses 2019 as its base year for all three scopes of emissions and for 2030, 2040, and 2050 targets because 2019 was the last full year before the COVID-19 pandemic and the majority of the OMV Group's assets were operating for the whole of 2019.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

At OMV, we are re-inventing essentials for sustainable living. OMV is transitioning to become a leading sustainable fuels, chemicals and materials company with a focus on circular economy solutions, while operating today across three integrated business segments of Energy, Fuels & Feedstock, and Chemicals & Materials. By gradually switching over to low-carbon businesses, OMV is striving to achieve net zero by latest 2050. The company achieved revenues of EUR 39 billion in 2023 with a diverse and talented workforce of around 20,600 employees worldwide. OMV shares are traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange (OMV) and as American Depository Receipts (OMVKY) in the U.S. Further information at www.omv.com.