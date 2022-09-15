Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. OMV AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMV   AT0000743059

OMV AG

(OMV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:12 2022-09-15 am EDT
38.81 EUR   -5.08%
08:00aOMV says impact from EU's energy windfall levy could be massive
RE
06:00aOMV : Repair work in the Schwechat refinery
PU
09/14Ryanair Inks Sustainable Aviation Fuel Supply Deal with Austrian Energy Group OMV
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

OMV says impact from EU's energy windfall levy could be massive

09/15/2022 | 08:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Austrian oil and gas group OMV is seen at a gas station in Vienna

BERLIN (Reuters) - The head of Austrian oil and gas group OMV said on Thursday that the EU's planned windfall levy could have a huge impact on the company and criticised basing the proposal on profits of the last three years, which were not normal times.

"We will keep an eye on that, as it can already have a massive impact," Alfred Stern told journalists, adding that the specifics of the proposal have not yet been set out so it was difficult to estimate the exact impact.

Under EU plans announced on Wednesday, excessive profits from energy companies will be skimmed off and redistributed to ease the burden on consumers.

According to the draft proposal, energy companies would pay a solidarity levy of 33% on any profits for the current year that were 20% above the average of the past three years.

Stern said it did not make sense to use the past three years for the average, as 2019 to 2021 were marked by the coronavirus pandemic, and oil prices at the time were below $25 per barrel and the gas price was under 10 euros per megawatt hour.

"During this period, there have been many oil and gas companies that have struggled massively," he added.

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Rachel More and Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.80% 92.84 Delayed Quote.19.96%
OMV AG -5.01% 38.8 Delayed Quote.-18.16%
OMV PETROM S.A. 0.11% 0.4575 End-of-day quote.-8.32%
WTI -2.03% 87.236 Delayed Quote.18.15%
All news about OMV AG
08:00aOMV says impact from EU's energy windfall levy could be massive
RE
06:00aOMV : Repair work in the Schwechat refinery
PU
09/14Ryanair Inks Sustainable Aviation Fuel Supply Deal with Austrian Energy Group OMV
MT
09/14OMV : and RYANAIR sign MoU to supply 160,000 tons Sustainable Aviation Fuel
PU
09/13Equinor, others apply for right to explore for oil and gas off Norway
RE
09/13OMV : and Lufthansa Group further strengthen partnership with Sustainable Aviation Fuel
PU
09/07RAINER SEELE : OMV Won't Sue Former CEO Seele for Damages Following Special Audit
DJ
09/02Romanian utilities warn new energy support scheme risks jamming markets
RE
09/02Russian lawmaker urges Europe to revive Nord Stream 2 to solve energy crisis
RE
08/22Factbox-Companies applying for payments from the German gas levy
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OMV AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 60 462 M 60 462 M 60 462 M
Net income 2022 4 137 M 4 137 M 4 137 M
Net Debt 2022 2 478 M 2 478 M 2 478 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,99x
Yield 2022 6,11%
Capitalization 13 371 M 13 371 M 13 371 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 22 338
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart OMV AG
Duration : Period :
OMV AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMV AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 40,88 €
Average target price 56,29 €
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alfred Stern Chief Executive Officer
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Mark Garrett Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hölzl Head-Compliance
Alyazia Ali Saleh Al-Kuwaiti Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMV AG-18.16%13 371
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION59.62%407 053
CHEVRON CORPORATION39.13%319 590
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD9.30%206 942
BP PLC39.88%99 603
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-3.31%71 530