    OMV   AT0000743059

OMV AG

(OMV)
OMV to Sell Slovenia Business to MOL Group

06/08/2021 | 03:59am EDT
By Giulia Petroni

OMV AG said Tuesday that it reached an agreement to sell its business in Slovenia to integrated oil-and-gas company MOL Group for a price of 301 million euros ($366.9 million).

"We are taking another decisive step towards implementing our 2-billion-euro disposal program," Chief Executive Officer Rainer Seele said. "This divestment not only contributes significantly to our deleveraging, it also means a further strategic optimization of our portfolio," he added.

The Austrian oil-and-gas company said the deal includes 120 filling stations as well as its wholesale business in the country. The purchase price is subject to adjustments related to customary net working capital and net debt.

As part of the agreement, MOL Group will assume outstanding lease liabilities that result in a total enterprise value of around EUR346 million for the business, according to OMV.

The deal is expected to reduce OMV's debt by around EUR290 million before tax consideration.

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, should close in 2022.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-08-21 0358ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.36% 34630.24 Delayed Quote.13.56%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.45% 71.04 Delayed Quote.38.07%
OMV AG -0.89% 51.26 Delayed Quote.56.85%
OMV PETROM S.A. -1.97% 0.3975 End-of-day quote.9.35%
WTI -0.37% 68.82 Delayed Quote.42.66%
Financials
Sales 2021 28 202 M 34 349 M 34 349 M
Net income 2021 1 932 M 2 353 M 2 353 M
Net Debt 2021 7 049 M 8 585 M 8 585 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,72x
Yield 2021 3,90%
Capitalization 16 924 M 20 642 M 20 614 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 24 197
Free-Float 43,5%
Technical analysis trends OMV AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 46,74 €
Last Close Price 51,76 €
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target -9,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rainer Seele Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Mark Garrett Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hölzl Head-Compliance
Alyazia Ali Saleh Al-Kuwaiti Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMV AG56.85%20 642
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION48.11%260 151
CHEVRON CORPORATION27.59%209 098
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD10.34%190 839
BP PLC25.27%91 216
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION23.63%81 170