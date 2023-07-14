The deal, if realised, would include a merger of petrochemicals group Borealis -- which is owned by OMV and ADNOC in a 75:25 split -- and Borouge, which is 54:36 owned by ADNOC and Borealis.
OMV said such a tie-up would result in both Borealis and Borouge becoming "equal partners under a jointly controlled, listed platform for potential growth acquisitions to create a global polyolefin company".
A potential tie-up between the both petrochemicals companies, which was first reported last week, would create a global heavyweight with combined annual sales of more than $20 billion.
OMV said any transaction depended on a number of criteria, including the valuation of both businesses as well as the approval of the Austrian group's management and supervisory boards and antitrust authorities.
($1 = 0.8912 euros)
(Reporting by Andrey Sychev and Christoph SteitzEditing by Louise Heavens and Frances Kerry)