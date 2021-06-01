PRESS RELEASE: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Alfred Stern appointed new Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of OMV

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Personnel
01.06.2021
Vienna - Today, the Supervisory Board of OMV Aktiengesellschaft appointed Alfred
Stern as the new Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of OMV. Alfred Stern
has accepted the appointment. He will assume the position with effect from
September 1, 2021 for a three-year period with an extension option for further
two years subject to mutual consent. The current Chairman of the Executive Board
and CEO of OMV Rainer Seele will resign from his position in the Executive Board
by mutual agreement on August 31, 2021.
