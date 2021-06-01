Log in
    OMV   AT0000743059

OMV AG

(OMV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

PRESS RELEASE: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Alfred Stern appointed new Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of OMV

06/01/2021
Personnel 
01.06.2021 
 
Vienna - Today, the Supervisory Board of OMV Aktiengesellschaft appointed Alfred 
Stern as the new Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of OMV. Alfred Stern 
has accepted the appointment. He will assume the position with effect from 
September 1, 2021 for a three-year period with an extension option for further 
two years subject to mutual consent. The current Chairman of the Executive Board 
and CEO of OMV Rainer Seele will resign from his position in the Executive Board 
by mutual agreement on August 31, 2021. 
 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
OMV Aktiengesellschaft 
 
Andreas Rinofner, Public Relations 
Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21357; e-mail: public.relations@omv.com 
 
Florian Greger, Investor Relations 
Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21600; e-mail: investor.relations@omv.com 
 
 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2021 14:54 ET (18:54 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.25% 34614.85 Delayed Quote.12.82%
OMV AG 3.16% 48.3 Delayed Quote.41.88%
OMV PETROM S.A. 1.74% 0.4095 End-of-day quote.12.65%
WTI 1.55% 67.978 Delayed Quote.38.16%
