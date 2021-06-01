PRESS RELEASE: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Alfred Stern appointed new Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of OMV

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Personnel 01.06.2021 Vienna - Today, the Supervisory Board of OMV Aktiengesellschaft appointed Alfred Stern as the new Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of OMV. Alfred Stern has accepted the appointment. He will assume the position with effect from September 1, 2021 for a three-year period with an extension option for further two years subject to mutual consent. The current Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of OMV Rainer Seele will resign from his position in the Executive Board by mutual agreement on August 31, 2021. Further inquiry note: OMV Aktiengesellschaft Andreas Rinofner, Public Relations Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21357; e-mail: public.relations@omv.com Florian Greger, Investor Relations Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21600; e-mail: investor.relations@omv.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

