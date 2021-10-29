Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. OMV AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMV   AT0000743059

OMV AG

(OMV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/29 09:42:05 am
53.25 EUR   -1.86%
09:31aQ3 2021 Results Conference Call
PU
03:19aOMV Group Report
PU
03:19aFactsheet
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Q3 2021 Results Conference Call

10/29/2021 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q3 2021 Results Conference Call

Alfred Stern

Chairman of the

Executive Board and CEO

October 29, 2021

OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Disclaimer

This report contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by

the use of terms such as "outlook," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "estimate," "goal," "plan," "intend," "may," "objective," "will", and similar terms or by their context. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions currently held by and information currently

available to OMV. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will or may occur in the future and are outside the control of OMV.

Consequently, the actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, recipients of this report are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Neither OMV nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of the forward-looking statements contained in this report. OMV disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, revised assumptions and expectations, and future developments and events. This report does not contain any recommendation or invitation to buy or sell securities in OMV.

2 | OMV Group, Q3 2021 Conference Call, October 29 2021

Macro environment - strong prices and margins across all commodities

Oil prices & Refining indicator margin Europe

USD/bbl

Average Brent price

70

80

Average realized crude price

5

OMV Refining Indicator Margin

60

4

55

60

4.4

3

40

37

42

2

20

0.9

1.7

1.7

2.2

1

0

0

Q3/20

Q4/20

Q1/21

Q2/21

Q3/21

Gas prices

EUR/MWh

50

Realized gas price (E&P) 1

47.1

Central European Gas Hub

40

30

18.1

24.8

20

13.8

8.8

15.7

10

7.3

9.3

10.4

12.3

0

Q3/20

Q4/20

Q1/21

Q2/21

Q3/21

Olefin indicator margins Europe 2

EUR/t

700

Ethylene

Propylene

600

489

480

500

402

397

406

457

488

400

360

300

347

340

200

Q3/20

Q4/20

Q1/21

Q2/21

Q3/21

Polyolefin indicator margins Europe

EUR/t

900

898

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

748

800

803

700

608

600

500

392

405

548

524

400

378

300

367

200

Q3/20

Q4/20

Q1/21

Q2/21

Q3/21

Note: All figures are quarterly averages.

3 | OMV Group, Q3 2021 Conference Call, October 29 2021

1 Converted to MWh using a standardized calorific value across the portfolio

2

Spread between market prices of ethylene/propylene and naphtha including standard processing consumption of 18%

Key messages

FINANCIAL

PERFORMANCE

Clean CCS Operating Result of

EUR 1.8 bn 5.6x y-o-y

Quarterly cash flow from operating

activities excluding NWC of

EUR 2.0 bn

+ 192% y-o-y

Clean CCS EPS of EUR 2.39

10x y-o-y

STRONG

OPERATIONS

Quarterly production of

470 kboe/d

Production cost

at USD 6.7/boe

Refinery utilization rate in

Europe of 91%

Steam cracker utilization rate in

Europe of 88%

Polyolefin sales incl. JVs

(1)% y-o-y

DELIVERING THE

STRATEGY

Signed divestment of 25% share in

Wisting oil field, Norway

4 | OMV Group, Q3 2021 Conference Call, October 29 2021

Clean CCS Operating Result - strong market environment and improved operational performance

Clean CCS Operating Result

EUR mn

Exploration & Production

Corporate & Other

Refining & Marketing

Chemicals & Materials

1,790

1,299

816

498

181

361

317

647

623

236

6

99

(27)

(9)

(24)

Q3/20

Q2/21

Q3/21

Clean CCS net income attributable to stockholders

EUR mn

781

643

80

Q3/20Q2/21Q3/21

Clean CCS Earnings Per Share

EUR

2.39

1.97

0.24

Q3/20Q2/21Q3/21

5 | OMV Group, Q3 2021 Conference Call, October 29 2021

Disclaimer

OMV AG published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 13:30:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OMV AG
09:31aQ3 2021 Results Conference Call
PU
03:19aOMV Group Report
PU
03:19aFactsheet
PU
01:09aOMV Group Report January – September and Q3 2021
PU
01:01aEANS-TIP ANNOUNCEMENT : OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Quarterly report
DJ
10/28OMV Swung to Profit in 3Q
DJ
10/28OMV sells its stake in the Norwegian oil field Wisting to Lundin EnergyB
PU
10/21Aker Solutions Gets Contract for Work on Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading V..
DJ
10/13OMV : announces redemption of the NC6 Hybrid Notes 2015
PU
10/13PRESS RELEASE : OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV announces redemption of the NC6 Hybrid Notes ..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OMV AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 30 504 M 35 504 M 35 504 M
Net income 2021 2 630 M 3 061 M 3 061 M
Net Debt 2021 6 903 M 8 035 M 8 035 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,81x
Yield 2021 3,66%
Capitalization 17 744 M 20 726 M 20 652 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 23 530
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart OMV AG
Duration : Period :
OMV AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMV AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 54,26 €
Average target price 57,43 €
Spread / Average Target 5,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alfred Stern Chief Executive Officer
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Mark Garrett Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hölzl Head-Compliance
Alyazia Ali Saleh Al-Kuwaiti Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMV AG64.42%20 726
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION56.02%271 498
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD30.89%220 863
CHEVRON CORPORATION33.95%218 764
BP PLC38.17%96 500
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION8.93%75 190