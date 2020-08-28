Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  OMV Aktiengesellschaft    OMV   AT0000743059

OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(OMV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

France's Macron says he worries Nord Stream 2 increases European gas reliance on Russia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 01:35pm EDT

PARIS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he had expressed reservations to German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea because it increased Europe's reliance on Russian gas supplies.

The pipeline, aimed at bypassing Ukraine, could be launched by the end of 2020 or early next year, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

Within Europe, Germany stands to benefit from relatively affordable supply deals.

"I don't think the approach that we ought to have with Russia be one of naivity nor do I think it should be nourished by an increase in our dependence on Russia. This has always fuelled my reservations about the Nord Stream 2 project. The chancellor knows it," he told reporters. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Elizabeth Pineau Writing by John Irish Editing by Frances Kerry)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE -0.91% 51.32 Delayed Quote.-23.10%
ENGIE -0.31% 11.135 Real-time Quote.-22.43%
GAZPROM -1.81% 184.48 End-of-day quote.-28.05%
OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT -1.99% 27.54 End-of-day quote.-45.01%
UNIPER SE -0.44% 26.98 Delayed Quote.-8.17%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.28% 74.03 Delayed Quote.21.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
01:35pFrance's Macron says he worries Nord Stream 2 increases European gas reliance..
RE
01:01pFrance's Macron says Nord Stream 2 must not increase Europe gas reliance on R..
RE
12:45pFrance's Macron says Nord Stream 2 must not increase Europe gas reliance on R..
RE
10:20aOMV PETROM S A : Partnership OMV Petrom and Auchan Retail Romnia, 400 MyAuchan s..
AQ
08/27OMV : EANS-Adhoc OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV issues new hybrid notes with a tot..
PU
08/26OMV : issues new hybrid notes with a total volume of EUR 1.25 billion in two tra..
AQ
08/14EU 'highly concerned' by U.S. stance on Nord Stream pipeline
RE
08/14EU 'highly concerned' by U.S. stance on Nord Stream pipeline
RE
08/11Uniper may have to write down Nord Stream 2 loan if pipeline fails
RE
08/06OMV : Quarterly Publication July 29, 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 634 M 20 986 M 20 986 M
Net income 2020 375 M 446 M 446 M
Net Debt 2020 6 823 M 8 121 M 8 121 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,2x
Yield 2020 6,53%
Capitalization 9 005 M 10 711 M 10 717 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 19 434
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 35,04 €
Last Close Price 27,54 €
Spread / Highest target 48,9%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rainer Seele Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
W. Christian Georg Berndt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Alyazia Ali Saleh Al-Kuwaiti Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christine Asperger Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-45.01%10 621
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD39.77%181 219
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-43.05%168 030
BP PLC-43.33%70 971
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-25.59%67 348
NESTE OYJ42.84%40 131
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group