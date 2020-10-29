OMV : Q3 2020 Results Conference Call
10/29/2020 | 12:00pm EDT
Q3 2020 Results Conference Call
Rainer Seele
Chairman of the
Executive Board and CEO
October 29, 2020
Macro environment - improved crude oil price, but significantly lower refining margin
Oil prices
USD/bbl
70
62
63
60
59
61
50
50
43
40
47
30
37
30
Average Brent price
20
Average realized crude price
26
10
0
Q3/19
Q4/19
Q1/20
Q2/20
Q3/20
Gas prices
EUR/MWh
14
13.0
Realized gas price (Upstream)
1
11.2
11.0
Central European Gas Hub
12
10
11.3
8.2
10.7
10.6
8.8
8
7.3
6
6.7
4
2
0
Q3/19
Q4/19
Q1/20
Q2/20
Q3/20
OMV indicator refining margin Europe
USD/bbl
6
5.5
5.0
4.9
5
4
3
2.3
2
1
0
Q3/19
Q4/19
Q1/20
Q2/20
Ethylene/propylene net margin
2
EUR/t
500
441
363
459
393
400
300
200
100
0
Q3/19
Q4/19
Q1/20
Q2/20
Note: All figures are quarterly averages.
1 Converted to MWh using a standardized calorific value across the portfolio
2
Spread between market prices of ethylene/propylene and naphtha including standard processing consumption
FINANCIAL
PERFORMANCE
Clean CCS Operating Result of
EUR 317 mn
(67)% y-o-y
+119% q-o-q
Quarterly cash flow from operating
activities of
EUR 0.8 bn
STRONG
OPERATIONS
Quarterly production of
444 kboe/d
Production cost at
USD 7.5/boe
Refinery utilization rate of
90%
Strong gas
storage business
DELIVERING THE
STRATEGY
Long-term oil price revision
Signed sale agreement with
VERBUND for 51% stake in
Gas
Connect Austria
4 | OMV Group, Q3 2020 Conference Call, October 29, 2020
Clean CCS Operating Result substantially impacted by lower oil and gas prices and reduced demand
Clean CCS Operating Result
EUR mn
Upstream
Corporate & Other
Downstream
949
449
145
317
490
309
335
9
(24)
6
(152)
(12)
Q3/19
Q2/20
Q3/20
Clean CCS net income attributable to stockholders
EUR mn
457
65
80
Q3/19
Q2/20 Q3/20
Clean CCS Earnings Per Share
EUR
1.40
0.20
0.24
Q3/19
Q2/20 Q3/20
Upstream - significantly weaker oil and gas prices and missing contribution from Libya
Clean Operating Result
Q3/20 vs. Q3/19
EUR mn
(474)
-106%
449
398
Significantly weaker market environment
Average realized oil price decreased by 37%
Average realized gas price declined by 32%
Negative FX impact
Production of 444 kboe/d (-36 kboe/d)
Libya (-35 kboe/d)
New Zealand (-10 kboe/d)
Romania (-9 kboe/d)
Norway and Russia (each -4 kboe/d)
Malaysia (+26 kboe/d) due to ramp-up of SK408 gas field
Sales volumes decreased by 43 kboe/d due to lower production
163
(24)
Production costs increased to USD 7.5/boe (+18%) due to lower
87
production and FX effect
Q3/19
Market effects
1
Operational
DD&A
2
Q3/20
performance
Market effects defined as oil and gas prices, foreign exchange impact, price effect on royalties, and hedging, selling, and distribution costs in Russia
Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization
Lower depreciation due to lower production volumes and effect of impairments
Downstream - significantly weaker market environment, partially offset by positive hedging impact and higher gas contribution
Clean CCS Operating Result
Q3/20 vs. Q3/19
EUR mn
Weaker market environment
(155)
Refining indicator margin at USD 0.9/bbl (-84%)
490
Ethylene/propylene net margins at EUR 375/t (-15%)
At-equity
65
Operational performance
contributions
European refinery utilization rate at 90%
Gas
28
169
Lower total refined product sales (-16%)
Petchem
59
70
56
335
Improved retail performance
10
78
Decreased commercial fuels performance mainly caused by
significant fall in jet fuel demand
Fuels &
47
Positive contribution from margin hedging
Others
338
Better storage result and trading activities; significantly higher
power result in Romania
200
At-equity contributions
Negative ADNOC contribution due to significantly lower
refining margin and lower utilization rate
Q3/19
Market effects
1 Operational
At-equity
Q3/20
Decreased Borealis contribution, as a result of lower
performance
contributions
integrated polyolefin margins and lower fertilizer result,
1 Market effects defined as refining indicator margin and petrochemical margins
partially offset by positive inventory effects and higher volumes
Solid organic free cash flow of EUR 1.1 bn in 9m/20
Organic cash flow 9m/20
Cash flows 9m/20 vs. 9m/19
EUR bn
Decrease of EUR 1.3 bn in cash flow from operating activities excl. net
3.3
working capital change
Net working capital effects of EUR 502 mn (9m/19: EUR (227) mn)
Cash flow from operating activities of EUR 2.5 bn (9m/19: EUR 3.1 bn)
Organic cash flow from investing activities 1 at EUR (1,311) mn
(9m/19: EUR (1,334) mn)
2.0
Organic free cash flow before dividends of EUR 1,147 mn
1.7
(9m/19: EUR 1,741 mn)
1.1
Payment of dividends of EUR 220 mn (9m/19: EUR 772 mn), thereof:
OMV Petrom minorities: EUR 174 mn (9m/19: EUR 154 mn)
Gas Connect Austria minority: EUR 28 mn (9m/19: EUR 29 mn)
Hybrid owners: EUR 14 mn (9m/19: EUR 14 mn)
OMV stockholders: EUR 0 (9m/19: EUR 572 mn)
9m/19
9m/20
Inorganic cash flow from investing activities of EUR (187) mn
Cash flow from operations excl. net working capital change
Organic free cash flow before dividends
2
Organic cash flow from investing activities is cash flow from investing activities excluding divestments and material inorganic cash flow components (e.g. acquisitions).
Organic free cash flow before dividends is cash flow from operating activities less organic cash flow from investing activities.
Net debt excluding leases
Gearing ratio excluding leases
EUR bn, %
26%
22%
21%
19%
Gearing ratio
1
19%
excluding
leases
12%
11%
3.7
11%
3.6
3.2
3.4
2.7
Net debt
1.7
1.7
1.8
excluding
leases
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q1/20
Q2/20
Q3/20
1 Defined as net debt to equity
End of Sept. 2020
OMV cash position
EUR 7.3 bn
End of Sept. 2020 OMV undrawn committed credit facilities
EUR 3.2 bn
Good progress on EUR 2 bn divestment program
Divestment of OMV retail
Divestment of 51% share
network in Germany
in Gas Connect Austria
Signing expected in Q4/20
Signed on Sept. 23, 2020
Closing expected in H1/21
Closing expected in H1/21
Net debt reduction
EUR 2 bn
EUR (570) mn
Divestments in Upstream
Maari field in New Zealand - closing expected in Q4/20
Kazakhstan Upstream operations
Four oil fields in Malaysia
Other assets
to be announced
Updated outlook 2020
2019
Outlook 2020
Brent oil price (USD/bbl)
64
40
Average realized gas price (EUR/MWh)
11.9
<10
Total hydrocarbon production (kboe/d)
487
450-470
1
OMV European indicator refining margin (USD/bbl)
4.4
~ 2.5 (previously ~3.0)
Ethylene/propylene net margin (EUR/t)
433
<433
Utilization rate European refineries (%)
97%
~85%
Organic CAPEX (EUR bn)
2.3
~1.7
2
E&A expenditures (EUR mn)
360
250
Depending on the security situation in Libya and potential imposed production cuts by governments
Excluding Borealis consolidation after closing
OMV completes the acquisition of additional 39% share in Borealis
OMV acquires additional 39% share in Borealis, increasing its share to a controlling interest of 75%
Purchase price of USD 4.68 bn
Cash-out(net of cash acquired) of EUR 3.8 bn paid in full at closing
Borealis will be fully consolidated in OMV's financials
EPS accretive from first year onward
Synergies of more than EUR 800 mn until 2025
OMV becomes #1 in European ethylene and propylene capacity and #8 in global polymer capacity
Very resilient operating cash flow of Borealis of EUR 1.1 bn
OMV
Operating cash flow
EUR bn
2.9
Downstream
excluding
2.3
Borealis
1.2 dividends
1.5
Borealis
Operating cash flow (incl. Borouge dividends)
EUR bn
1.0
OMV
OMV
Borealis
Borealis
9m/19
9m/20
9m/19
9m/20
Disciplined capital spending supports high free cash flows from combined businesses
OMV
Borealis
Organic CAPEX
CAPEX
EUR bn
EUR bn
1.9
~ 1.7
0.7
0.5
2017-19
2020
2017-19
2020
average
average
OMV & Borealis combined organic CAPEX
EUR bn
2.5 - 3.0
~ 2.4
1
2020 2021+
1 Pro-forma illustration including full year Capex of Borealis. OMV will consolidate it only starting with October 29, 2020
Upstream - improved crude oil price, partially offset by lower gas price and weaker USD/EUR
Clean Operating Result
Q3/20 vs. Q2/20
EUR mn
Slightly improved market environment
+128
Realized oil price increased by 46%
Realized gas price decreased by 12%
Realized hedging loss
Negative effect due to weaker USD/EUR
14
(24)
Production of 444 kboe/d (-19 kboe/d)
29
Norway (- 10 kboe/d)
Russia (-10 kboe/d)
Romania (-6 kboe/d)
Malaysia (+13 kboe/d)
85
Lower sales volumes (-11 kboe/d); overlifting of oil volumes in
Norway
Production costs increased to USD 7.5/boe (+ 21%) due to lower
(152)
produced volumes
Q2/20
Market effects
1
Operational
DD&A
2
Q3/20
Lower depreciation due to decreased production
performance
Market effects defined as oil and gas prices, foreign exchange impact, price effect on royalties and hedging, selling and distribution costs in Russia
Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization
Downstream - higher earnings due to improved Retail and Borealis performance
Clean CCS Operating Result
Q3/20 vs. Q2/20
Weaker market environment
+26
Lower refining margin at USD 0.9/bbl (-61%)
4
335
Lower ethylene/propylene net margin (-5%)
309
10
At-equity
Operational performance
6
74
contributions
52
78
Utilization rate increased from 79% to 90%
Gas
89
Higher total refined product sales by 13%
47
Significantly higher retail performance due to higher fuel and
Petchem
41
non-fuel business sales, partially offset by lower fuel margins
Slightly lower commercial fuels performance
Higher petrochemical sales
Fuels &
200
Decreased gas result due to decreasing
summer/winter
spreads
Others
173
Borealis and ADNOC contributions
Lower ADNOC contribution impacted by a significant
decrease in refining margin
Q2/20
Market effects
1 Operational
At-equity
Q3/20
Significantly higher Borealis contribution on account of higher
performance
contributions
polyolefin sales and positive inventory effects, partially offset
1 Market effects defined as refining indicator margin and petrochemical margins
by lower integrated margins
Hydrocarbon production
Refined product sales
kboe/d
mn t
480
464
444
5.60
4.68
4.16
Q3/19 Q2/20
Q3/20 Q3/19 Q2/20
Q3/20
Hydrocarbon sales
Refinery utilization rate
kboe/d
%
466
434
422
96
90
79
221
173
165
Oil & NGL
261
Natural gas
244
258
Q3/19
Q2/20
Q3/20
Q3/19
Q2/20
Q3/20
Retail sales
mn t
1.23
Q3/19 Q2/20
Q3/20
Natural gas sales
TWh
32.3
33.3
27.2
Q3/19 Q2/20
Q3/20
Balance sheet September 30, 2020 vs. June 30, 2020
EUR bn
42.9
42.9
41.1
41.1
Stockholders' equity
12.3
12.7
Tangible &
19.0
intangible assets
17.5
Non-controlling interests
3.7
3.7
Trade payables
2.6
2.4
Other
8.5
8.3
10.0
non-current assets
Bonds and other
9.9
interest-bearing debts
Inventories
1.6
1.4
1.8
1.5
Trade receivables
5.7
Provisions
5.7
Cash
5.8
7.3
Liabilities associated
0.6
0.6
Assets held for sale
1.2
with assets held for sale
Other current assets
5.4
1.2
Other liabilities
6.3
7.7
3.5
Jun 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2020
Decrease of tangible and intangible assets impacted by impairments triggered by reassessment of long-term price assumptions
Hybrid bonds with a nominal value of EUR 1.25 bn issued in Sept 20, leading to increased cash and equity position
