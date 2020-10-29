OMV : Q3 2020 Results Conference Call 0 10/29/2020 | 12:00pm EDT Send by mail :

Average realized oil price decreased by 37% Average realized gas price declined by 32% Negative FX impact

Production of 444 kboe/d (-36 kboe/d)

(-36 kboe/d) Libya (-35 kboe/d) New Zealand (-10 kboe/d) Romania (-9 kboe/d) Norway and Russia (each -4 kboe/d) Malaysia (+26 kboe/d) due to ramp-up of SK408 gas field

 Sales volumes decreased by 43 kboe/d due to lower production 163 (24)  Production costs increased to USD 7.5/boe (+18%) due to lower 87 production and FX effect Q3/19 Market effects 1 Operational DD&A 2 Q3/20 performance Market effects defined as oil and gas prices, foreign exchange impact, price effect on royalties, and hedging, selling, and distribution costs in Russia Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Lower depreciation due to lower production volumes and effect of impairments 6 | OMV Group, Q3 2020 Conference Call, October 29, 2020 Downstream - significantly weaker market environment, partially offset by positive hedging impact and higher gas contribution Clean CCS Operating Result Q3/20 vs. Q3/19 EUR mn  Weaker market environment (155)  Refining indicator margin at USD 0.9/bbl (-84%) 490  Ethylene/propylene net margins at EUR 375/t (-15%) At-equity 65  Operational performance contributions  European refinery utilization rate at 90% Gas 28 169  Lower total refined product sales (-16%) Petchem 59 70 56 335  Improved retail performance 10 78  Decreased commercial fuels performance mainly caused by significant fall in jet fuel demand Fuels & 47  Positive contribution from margin hedging Others 338  Better storage result and trading activities; significantly higher power result in Romania 200  At-equity contributions  Negative ADNOC contribution due to significantly lower refining margin and lower utilization rate Q3/19 Market effects1 Operational At-equity Q3/20  Decreased Borealis contribution, as a result of lower performance contributions integrated polyolefin margins and lower fertilizer result, 1 Market effects defined as refining indicator margin and petrochemical margins partially offset by positive inventory effects and higher volumes 7 | OMV Group, Q3 2020 Conference Call, October 29, 2020 Solid organic free cash flow of EUR 1.1 bn in 9m/20 Organic cash flow 9m/20 Cash flows 9m/20 vs. 9m/19 EUR bn  Decrease of EUR 1.3 bn in cash flow from operating activities excl. net 3.3 working capital change  Net working capital effects of EUR 502 mn (9m/19: EUR (227) mn)  Cash flow from operating activities of EUR 2.5 bn (9m/19: EUR 3.1 bn)  Organic cash flow from investing activities 1 at EUR (1,311) mn (9m/19: EUR (1,334) mn) 2.0  Organic free cash flow before dividends of EUR 1,147 mn 1.7 (9m/19: EUR 1,741 mn) 1.1  Payment of dividends of EUR 220 mn (9m/19: EUR 772 mn), thereof:  OMV Petrom minorities: EUR 174 mn (9m/19: EUR 154 mn)  Gas Connect Austria minority: EUR 28 mn (9m/19: EUR 29 mn)  Hybrid owners: EUR 14 mn (9m/19: EUR 14 mn)  OMV stockholders: EUR 0 (9m/19: EUR 572 mn) 9m/19 9m/20  Inorganic cash flow from investing activities of EUR (187) mn Cash flow from operations excl. net working capital change Organic free cash flow before dividends 2 Organic cash flow from investing activities is cash flow from investing activities excluding divestments and material inorganic cash flow components (e.g. acquisitions). Organic free cash flow before dividends is cash flow from operating activities less organic cash flow from investing activities. 8 | OMV Group, Q3 2020 Conference Call, October 29, 2020 Healthy balance sheet Net debt excluding leases Gearing ratio excluding leases EUR bn, % 26% 22% 21% 19% Gearing ratio 1 19% excluding leases 12% 11% 3.7 11% 3.6 3.2 3.4 2.7 Net debt 1.7 1.7 1.8 excluding leases 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1/20 Q2/20 Q3/20 1 Defined as net debt to equity 9 | OMV Group, Q3 2020 Conference Call, October 29, 2020 End of Sept. 2020 OMV cash position EUR 7.3 bn End of Sept. 2020 OMV undrawn committed credit facilities EUR 3.2 bn Good progress on EUR 2 bn divestment program Divestment of OMV retail Divestment of 51% share network in Germany in Gas Connect Austria  Signing expected in Q4/20  Signed on Sept. 23, 2020  Closing expected in H1/21  Closing expected in H1/21 Net debt reduction EUR 2 bn EUR (570) mn Divestments in Upstream Maari field in New Zealand - closing expected in Q4/20

Kazakhstan Upstream operations

Four oil fields in Malaysia Other assets to be announced 10 | OMV Group, Q3 2020 Conference Call, October 29, 2020 Updated outlook 2020 2019 Outlook 2020 Brent oil price (USD/bbl) 64 40 Average realized gas price (EUR/MWh) 11.9 <10 Total hydrocarbon production (kboe/d) 487 450-4701 OMV European indicator refining margin (USD/bbl) 4.4 ~ 2.5 (previously ~3.0) Ethylene/propylene net margin (EUR/t) 433 <433 Utilization rate European refineries (%) 97% ~85% Organic CAPEX (EUR bn) 2.3 ~1.7 2 E&A expenditures (EUR mn) 360 250 Depending on the security situation in Libya and potential imposed production cuts by governments Excluding Borealis consolidation after closing 11 | OMV Group, Q3 2020 Conference Call, October 29, 2020 OMV completes the acquisition of additional 39% share in Borealis Schwechat site, Austria OMV acquires additional 39% share in Borealis, increasing its share to a controlling interest of 75%

Purchase price of USD 4.68 bn Cash-out (net of cash acquired) of EUR 3.8 bn paid in full at closing Borealis will be fully consolidated in OMV's financials EPS accretive from first year onward Synergies of more than EUR 800 mn until 2025

OMV becomes #1 in European ethylene and propylene capacity and #8 in global polymer capacity 12 | OMV Group, Q3 2020 Conference Call, October 29, 2020 Very resilient operating cash flow of Borealis of EUR 1.1 bn OMV Operating cash flow EUR bn 2.9 Downstream excluding2.3 Borealis 1.2 dividends 1.5 Borealis Operating cash flow (incl. Borouge dividends) EUR bn Upstream 1.9 1.11.1 1.0 OMV OMV Borealis Borealis 9m/19 9m/20 9m/19 9m/20 13 | OMV Group, Q3 2020 Conference Call, October 29, 2020 Disciplined capital spending supports high free cash flows from combined businesses OMV Borealis Organic CAPEX CAPEX EUR bn EUR bn 1.9 ~ 1.7 0.7 0.5 2017-19 2020 2017-19 2020 average average OMV & Borealis combined organic CAPEX EUR bn 2.5 - 3.0 ~ 2.4 1 2020 2021+ 1 Pro-forma illustration including full year Capex of Borealis. OMV will consolidate it only starting with October 29, 2020 14 | OMV Group, Q3 2020 Conference Call, October 29, 2020 BACKUP OMV Aktiengesellschaft Upstream - improved crude oil price, partially offset by lower gas price and weaker USD/EUR Clean Operating Result Q3/20 vs. Q2/20 EUR mn  Slightly improved market environment +128  Realized oil price increased by 46%  Realized gas price decreased by 12%  Realized hedging loss  Negative effect due to weaker USD/EUR 14 (24)  Production of 444 kboe/d (-19 kboe/d) 29  Norway (- 10 kboe/d)  Russia (-10 kboe/d)  Romania (-6 kboe/d)  Malaysia (+13 kboe/d) 85  Lower sales volumes (-11 kboe/d); overlifting of oil volumes in Norway  Production costs increased to USD 7.5/boe (+ 21%) due to lower (152) produced volumes Q2/20 Market effects 1 Operational DD&A 2 Q3/20  Lower depreciation due to decreased production performance Market effects defined as oil and gas prices, foreign exchange impact, price effect on royalties and hedging, selling and distribution costs in Russia Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization 16 | OMV Group, Q3 2020 Conference Call, October 29, 2020 Downstream - higher earnings due to improved Retail and Borealis performance Clean CCS Operating Result Q3/20 vs. Q2/20 EUR mn  Weaker market environment +26  Lower refining margin at USD 0.9/bbl (-61%) 4 335  Lower ethylene/propylene net margin (-5%) 309 10 At-equity  Operational performance 6 74 contributions 52 78  Utilization rate increased from 79% to 90% Gas 89  Higher total refined product sales by 13% 47  Significantly higher retail performance due to higher fuel and Petchem 41 non-fuel business sales, partially offset by lower fuel margins  Slightly lower commercial fuels performance  Higher petrochemical sales Fuels & 200  Decreased gas result due to decreasing summer/winter spreads Others 173  Borealis and ADNOC contributions  Lower ADNOC contribution impacted by a significant decrease in refining margin Q2/20 Market effects 1 Operational At-equity Q3/20  Significantly higher Borealis contribution on account of higher performance contributions polyolefin sales and positive inventory effects, partially offset 1 Market effects defined as refining indicator margin and petrochemical margins by lower integrated margins 17 | OMV Group, Q3 2020 Conference Call, October 29, 2020 Operational KPIs Hydrocarbon production Refined product sales kboe/d mn t 480 464 444 5.60 4.68 4.16 Q3/19 Q2/20 Q3/20 Q3/19 Q2/20 Q3/20 Hydrocarbon sales Refinery utilization rate kboe/d % 466 434 422 96 90 79 221 173 165 Oil & NGL 261 Natural gas 244 258 Q3/19 Q2/20 Q3/20 Q3/19 Q2/20 Q3/20 Q3/19 Q2/20 Retail sales mn t 1.81 1.75 1.23 Q3/19 Q2/20 Q3/20 Natural gas sales TWh 32.333.3 27.2 Q3/19 Q2/20 Q3/20 18 | OMV Group, Q3 2020 Conference Call, October 29, 2020 Strong balance sheet Balance sheet September 30, 2020 vs. June 30, 2020 EUR bn 42.9 42.9 41.1 41.1 Stockholders' equity 12.3 12.7 Tangible & 19.0 intangible assets 17.5 Non-controlling interests 3.7 3.7 Trade payables 2.6 2.4 Other 8.5 8.3 10.0 non-current assets Bonds and other 9.9 interest-bearing debts Inventories 1.6 1.4 1.8 1.5 Trade receivables 5.7 Provisions 5.7 Cash 5.8 7.3 Liabilities associated 0.6 0.6 Assets held for sale 1.2 with assets held for sale Other current assets 5.4 1.2 Other liabilities 6.3 7.7 3.5 Jun 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Decrease of tangible and intangible assets impacted by impairments triggered by reassessment of long-term price assumptions

