Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  OMV Aktiengesellschaft    OMV   AT0000743059

OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(OMV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

OMV : Swung to 3Q Net Loss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 02:45am EDT

By Giulia Petroni

OMV AG said it swung to a loss in the third quarter as results were hit by weaker global commodity prices.

The Austrian oil-and-gas company Thursday posted a quarterly net loss of 487 million euros ($572.5 million) from a net profit of EUR425 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, net profit dropped to EUR80 million from EUR457 million.

Upstream production in the quarter decreased to 444,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day from 480,000 boe/d in the year-earlier period. Production is expected to be between 450,000 boe/d and 470,000 boe/d in the full year, depending on the situation in Libya and imposed production cuts.

Sales fell to EUR3.70 billion from EUR5.95 billion a year earlier. The group's effective tax rate was 31%.

Looking at the full year, OMV said it sees the average Brent crude-oil price at $40 a barrel.

Organic capital expenditure is expected at around EUR1.7 billion.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-20 0245ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT -4.52% 19.84 End-of-day quote.-60.38%
WTI -0.03% 37.575 Delayed Quote.-36.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
02:59aOMV third-quarter operating profit down 66%
RE
10/27OMV PETROM S A : launches in Romania the first OMV Climate Neutral card to offse..
AQ
10/26Nord Stream 2 pipe-laying vessel nears project hub
RE
10/20Facing wave of closures, oil refiners turn to biofuels
RE
10/19Output at Libya's Sharara oilfield rises to around 150,000 bpd -sources
RE
10/09Norway oil strike ends after wage agreement
RE
10/09Norway oil strike ends after wage agreement
RE
10/09Norway oil strike ends as union, companies agree wage deal
RE
10/09Norway oil strike ends after wage agreement
RE
10/09Norway's striking union, oil firms to meet mediator on Friday
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 954 M 21 102 M 21 102 M
Net income 2020 449 M 527 M 527 M
Net Debt 2020 6 859 M 8 061 M 8 061 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
Yield 2020 9,03%
Capitalization 6 487 M 7 627 M 7 625 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 19 434
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 32,86 €
Last Close Price 19,84 €
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 65,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rainer Seele Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Garrett Chairman-Supervisory Board
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Alyazia Ali Saleh Al-Kuwaiti Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christine Asperger Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-60.38%7 627
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD35.65%175 386
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-54.74%138 771
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-33.05%65 630
BP PLC-58.49%51 861
NESTE OYJ47.20%41 490
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group