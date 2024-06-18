Adhoc report in compliance with Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations (republished) and Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Date of report: 18 June 2024

Name of issuer: OMV Petrom S.A. ("OMV Petrom")

Headquarters: Bucharest, 22 Coralilor Street, District 1, ("Petrom City")

Telephone/fax number: +40 372 161930/ +40 372 868518

Sole registration number at the Trade Register Office: 1590082

Fiscal attribute: RO

Trade Register Number: J 40/8302/1997

Share capital: 6,231,166,705.80 RON

Regulated market on which the issued shares are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange



Significant event to be reported:

1. Executive Board's proposal regarding special dividends distribution

2. Convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for July 25, 2024 (first convening)

In accordance with the legal and statutory provisions, it is under the Executive Board's duty to make recommendations to the shareholders regarding the distribution of profits.

In line with our updated Dividend policy and guidance, the company has the possibility to distribute special dividends, provided that the company's investment plans are funded.

Given the company's financial strength in terms of net cash position and expected profitability, the Executive Board proposes the distribution of a special dividend in gross value of RON 0.030 per share which leads to a total value of special dividends of RON 1,869 mn. This would be the third special dividend in a row to be distributed by OMV Petrom.

The above-mentioned special dividend proposal will lead to a total dividend/share distributed this year of RON 0.0713 (including the RON 0.0413 base dividend approved by the ordinary meeting of shareholders on April 24, 2024) and translates into a total dividend yield of 12.4%1.

This special dividend proposal of the Executive Board was also approved by the Supervisory Board on June 18, 2024, and will be submitted for approval to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Therefore, in compliance with OMV Petrom S.A.'s Articles of Association and the applicable legislation, OMV Petrom S.A. herewith convenes the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on July 25, 2024 (first convening).

The proposed Record Date, which serves to the identification of the shareholders who are to benefit from dividends is August 12, 2024, the proposed "Ex-Date" is August 9, 2024, while the proposed Payment Date is September 3, 2024.

The convening notice for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is to be published also in the Romanian Official Gazette - Part IV and in two widely-spread newspapers in Romania.

Annex:

Convening notice of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on July 25, 2024 (first convening) (PDF, 354,8 KB) .



Christina Verchere

Chief Executive Officer

President of the Executive Board



Alina Popa

Chief Financial Officer

Member of the Executive Board