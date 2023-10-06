Adhoc report in compliance with Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, as republished ("Law no. 24/2017") and Regulation of the Financial Supervision Authority no. 5/2018 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations, as amended ("Regulation no. 5/2018")
Date of report: October 5th, 2023
No.: 99 / 5.10.2023
Name of issuer: OMV Petrom S.A.
Headquarters: Bucharest, 22 Coralilor Street, District 1, ("Petrom City")
Telephone/fax number: +40 372 161930 / +40 372 868518
Sole registration number at the Trade Register Office: 1590082
Fiscal attribute: RO
Trade Register Number: J 40/8302/1997
Share capital: 6,231,166,705.80 RON
Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange
Significant event to be reported: Reporting of transactions pursuant to art. 108 paragraph (13) of Law no. 24/2017
In the period August 25th, 2023 - October, 4th, 2023, OMV Petrom SA concluded / executed transactions with a related party that exceed, cumulatively, 5% of the company's net assets, as per June 30th, 2023 OMV Petrom SA's individual financial statements, as follows:
- transactions of OMV Petrom SA with OMV Petrom Marketing SRL in total value of RON 1,974,493,225
The Executive Board assessed the transactions as being justified and correct from an economical perspective.
Enclosed to this Report we have included details, as follows:
- Annex 1 - Reporting of concluded / executed transactions in the reference period
- Annex 2 - Reporting of concluded / executed contracts in the reference period
- Annex 3 - Reporting of mutual debts (balances) as of October 4th, 2023
Click on this link to view the full report. (PDF, 448,5 KB)
Alina Popa
Chief Financial Officer
Member of the Executive Board
Eduard Petrescu
Department Manager
Governance & Process Management
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
OMV Petrom SA published this content on 05 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2023 09:15:08 UTC.