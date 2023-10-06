Adhoc report in compliance with Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, as republished ("Law no. 24/2017") and Regulation of the Financial Supervision Authority no. 5/2018 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations, as amended ("Regulation no. 5/2018")

Date of report: October 5th, 2023

No.: 99 / 5.10.2023

Name of issuer: OMV Petrom S.A.

Headquarters: Bucharest, 22 Coralilor Street, District 1, ("Petrom City")

Telephone/fax number: +40 372 161930 / +40 372 868518

Sole registration number at the Trade Register Office: 1590082

Fiscal attribute: RO

Trade Register Number: J 40/8302/1997

Share capital: 6,231,166,705.80 RON

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange



Significant event to be reported: Reporting of transactions pursuant to art. 108 paragraph (13) of Law no. 24/2017

In the period August 25th, 2023 - October, 4th, 2023, OMV Petrom SA concluded / executed transactions with a related party that exceed, cumulatively, 5% of the company's net assets, as per June 30th, 2023 OMV Petrom SA's individual financial statements, as follows:

transactions of OMV Petrom SA with OMV Petrom Marketing SRL in total value of RON 1,974,493,225

The Executive Board assessed the transactions as being justified and correct from an economical perspective.

Enclosed to this Report we have included details, as follows:

Annex 1 - Reporting of concluded / executed transactions in the reference period

Annex 2 - Reporting of concluded / executed contracts in the reference period

Annex 3 - Reporting of mutual debts (balances) as of October 4th, 2023

Click on this link to view the full report. (PDF, 448,5 KB)



Alina Popa

Chief Financial Officer

Member of the Executive Board



Eduard Petrescu

Department Manager

Governance & Process Management