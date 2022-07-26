Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. OMV Petrom S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNP   ROSNPPACNOR9

OMV PETROM S.A.

(SNP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-24
0.5020 RON   +0.90%
09:09aOMV PETROM S A : Adhoc report - Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of OMV Petrom S.A. dated July 26, 2022
PU
08:59aOMV PETROM S A : Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of OMV Petrom S.A. dated July 26, 2022 (PDF, 198,7 KB)
PU
07/14OMV Secures Additional Gas Capacity for Austria
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OMV Petrom S A : Adhoc report - Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of OMV Petrom S.A. dated July 26, 2022

07/26/2022 | 09:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Adhoc report - Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of OMV Petrom S.A. dated July 26, 2022

In compliance with Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Date of report: July 26, 2022
Name of issuer: OMV Petrom S.A.
Headquarters: Bucharest, 22 Coralilor Street, District 1, ("Petrom City")
Telephone/fax number: +40 372 161930/ +40 372 868518
Sole registration number at the Trade Register Office: 1590082
Fiscal attribute: RO
Trade Register Number: J40/8302/1997
Share capital: 5,664,410,833.5 RON
Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange

Significant event to be reported:
Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of OMV Petrom S.A. dated July 26, 2022 (PDF, 198,7 KB)



Christina Verchere
Chief Executive Officer
President of the Executive Board


Alina Popa
Chief Financial Officer
Member of the Executive Board

Disclaimer

OMV Petrom SA published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 13:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OMV PETROM S.A.
09:09aOMV PETROM S A : Adhoc report - Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders..
PU
08:59aOMV PETROM S A : Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of OMV Petrom ..
PU
07/14OMV Secures Additional Gas Capacity for Austria
DJ
07/13OMV PETROM S A : and Auchan Romania opened 200 MyAuchan stores in Petrom stations
PU
07/08Omv Petrom S.A. Reports Sales Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/08Omv Petrom S.A. Reports Production Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/08OMV PETROM S A : Q2 2022 Trading Update
PU
07/08OMV PETROM S.A. : 2nd quarter results
CO
07/04OMV Petrom decreased the fuels prices at Petrom and OMV filling stations by 50 bani
AQ
07/01OMV PETROM S A : decreased the fuels prices at Petrom and OMV filling stations by 50 bani
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OMV PETROM S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 29 903 M 6 189 M 6 189 M
Net income 2022 4 645 M 961 M 961 M
Net cash 2022 14 009 M 2 900 M 2 900 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,11x
Yield 2022 7,52%
Capitalization 28 435 M 5 885 M 5 885 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 7 907
Free-Float 23,0%
Chart OMV PETROM S.A.
Duration : Period :
OMV Petrom S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMV PETROM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,50 RON
Average target price 0,55 RON
Spread / Average Target 9,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christina Verchere Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Alina-Gabriela Popa Chief Financial Officer
Alfred Stern Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Weise Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Marius Stefan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMV PETROM S.A.0.60%5 885
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION47.05%379 104
CHEVRON CORPORATION22.87%291 736
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD2.21%192 652
BP PLC17.00%88 212
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-1.10%69 703