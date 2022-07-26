OMV Petrom S A : Adhoc report - Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of OMV Petrom S.A. dated July 26, 2022

In compliance with Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Date of report: July 26, 2022

Name of issuer: OMV Petrom S.A.

Headquarters: Bucharest, 22 Coralilor Street, District 1, ("Petrom City")

Telephone/fax number: +40 372 161930/ +40 372 868518

Sole registration number at the Trade Register Office: 1590082

Fiscal attribute: RO

Trade Register Number: J40/8302/1997

Share capital: 5,664,410,833.5 RON

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange



Significant event to be reported:

Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of OMV Petrom S.A. dated July 26, 2022 (PDF, 198,7 KB)





Christina Verchere

Chief Executive Officer

President of the Executive Board



Alina Popa

Chief Financial Officer

Member of the Executive Board