OMV Petrom S A : Adhoc report - Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of OMV Petrom S.A. dated July 26, 2022

Adhoc report - Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of OMV Petrom S.A. dated July 26, 2022
Date of report: July 26, 2022
Name of issuer: OMV Petrom S.A.
Headquarters: Bucharest, 22 Coralilor Street, District 1, ("Petrom City")
Telephone/fax number: +40 372 161930/ +40 372 868518
Sole registration number at the Trade Register Office: 1590082
Fiscal attribute: RO
Trade Register Number: J40/8302/1997
Share capital: 5,664,410,833.5 RON
Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange
Significant event to be reported:
Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of OMV Petrom S.A. dated July 26, 2022 (PDF, 198,7 KB)
Christina Verchere
Chief Executive Officer
President of the Executive Board
Alina Popa
Chief Financial Officer
Member of the Executive Board
