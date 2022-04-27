Log in
07:36pOMV PETROM S A : Adhoc report - Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated 27 April 2021
PU
07:26pOMV PETROM S A : Adhoc report - Resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated 27 April 2022
PU
07:55aOMV PETROM S A : CEO presentation (PDF, 9,9 MB)
PU
OMV Petrom S A : Adhoc report - Resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated 27 April 2022

04/27/2022 | 07:26pm BST
Adhoc report - Resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated 27 April 2022

In compliance with Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Date of report: April 27, 2022
Name of issuer: OMV Petrom S.A.
Headquarters: Bucharest, 22 Coralilor Street, District 1, ("Petrom City")
Telephone/fax number: +40 372 161930/ +40 372 868518
Sole registration number at the Trade Register Office: 1590082
Fiscal attribute: RO
Trade Register Number: J40/8302/1997
Share capital: 5,664,410,833.5 RON
Regulated market on which the issued shares are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange


Significant event to be reported:

Resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated 27 April 2022 (PDF, 266,9 KB)


Christina Verchere
Chief Executive Officer
President of the Executive Board


Alina Popa
Chief Financial Officer
Member of the Executive Board

Disclaimer

OMV Petrom SA published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 18:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
