  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. OMV Petrom S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNP   ROSNPPACNOR9

OMV PETROM S.A.

(SNP)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-14
0.4880 RON   -1.71%
0.4880 RON   -1.71%
Convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of OMV Petrom S.A. for 26 April 2023 (first convening)
12:15pOmv Petrom S A : Convening notice for OGMS
12:15pOmv Petrom S A : Convening notice for EGMS
OMV Petrom S A : Convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of OMV Petrom S.A. for 26 April 2023 (first convening)

03/16/2023 | 12:35pm EDT
Convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of OMV Petrom S.A. for 26 April 2023 (first convening)

Adhoc report in compliance with Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations (republished) and Financial Supervisory Authority's Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Date of report: 16 March 2023
Name of issuer: OMV Petrom S.A.
Headquarters: Bucharest, 22 Coralilor Street, District 1, ("Petrom City")
Telephone/fax number: +40 372 161930/ +40 372 868518
Sole registration number at the Trade Register Office: 1590082
Fiscal attribute: RO
Trade Register Number: J 40/8302/1997
Share capital: RON 6,231,166,705.80
Regulated market on which the issued shares are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange

Significant event to be reported:

Convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of OMV Petrom S.A. for 26 April 2023 (first convening)

In compliance with OMV Petrom S.A.'s Articles of Association, Companies' Law no. 31/1990, Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, and Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, OMV Petrom S.A. herewith convenes the company's shareholders at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 26 April 2023 (first convening).

The convening notices for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders are to be published also in the Romanian Official Gazette - Part IV and in two widely-spread newspapers in Romania.

Annex:Convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of OMV Petrom S.A. for 26 April 2023 (first convening) (PDF, 318,8 KB)


Christina Verchere
Chief Executive Officer
President of the Executive Board


Alina Popa
Chief Financial Officer
Member of the Executive Board

Disclaimer

OMV Petrom SA published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 16:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 56 735 M 12 162 M 12 162 M
Net income 2022 10 676 M 2 289 M 2 289 M
Net cash 2022 12 805 M 2 745 M 2 745 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,95x
Yield 2022 22,5%
Capitalization 32 585 M 6 985 M 6 985 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 7 742
Free-Float 32,2%
OMV Petrom S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,49 RON
Average target price 0,57 RON
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Managers and Directors
Christina Verchere Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Alina-Gabriela Popa Chief Financial Officer
Alfred Stern Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Weise Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Marius Stefan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMV PETROM S.A.16.19%6 985
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-7.87%413 693
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-12.18%171 464
BP PLC2.51%104 682
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION25.46%91 158
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION5.41%54 183