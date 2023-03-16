OMV Petrom S A : Convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of OMV Petrom S.A. for 26 April 2023 (first convening)

Adhoc report in compliance with Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations (republished) and Financial Supervisory Authority's Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Date of report: 16 March 2023

Name of issuer: OMV Petrom S.A.

Headquarters: Bucharest, 22 Coralilor Street, District 1, ("Petrom City")

Telephone/fax number: +40 372 161930/ +40 372 868518

Sole registration number at the Trade Register Office: 1590082

Fiscal attribute: RO

Trade Register Number: J 40/8302/1997

Share capital: RON 6,231,166,705.80

Regulated market on which the issued shares are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange

Significant event to be reported:

Convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of OMV Petrom S.A. for 26 April 2023 (first convening)

In compliance with OMV Petrom S.A.'s Articles of Association, Companies' Law no. 31/1990, Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, and Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, OMV Petrom S.A. herewith convenes the company's shareholders at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 26 April 2023 (first convening).

The convening notices for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders are to be published also in the Romanian Official Gazette - Part IV and in two widely-spread newspapers in Romania.

Annex:Convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of OMV Petrom S.A. for 26 April 2023 (first convening) (PDF, 318,8 KB)



Christina Verchere

Chief Executive Officer

President of the Executive Board



Alina Popa

Chief Financial Officer

Member of the Executive Board