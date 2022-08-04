OMV Petrom S A : Directors' Report and Separate financial statements for H1 2022

Directors' Report on OMV Petrom S.A.'s interim condensed separate Financial Statements prepared in accordance with Ministry of Finance Order no. 2844/2016 and in compliance with the Regulation no. 5/2018, Appendix 14, issued by the Financial Supervisory Authority

Overview of the Company's nature

The Company's headquarters is located at Coralilor Street no. 22, district 1, Bucharest, Romania. The Company was set up according to the Government Ordinance no. 49/October 1997, approved by Law no. 70/April 1998. The Company is registered with the Trade Register under number J40/8302/1997 and has as unique fiscal registration code RO1590082. The Company has as main activities exploration and production of hydrocarbons, sale of natural gas, refining of crude oil, marketing of petroleum products, as well as production and sales of electricity. OMV Petrom performs its activity either directly or through its affiliates in Romania (marketing of petroleum products), Bulgaria (exploration and marketing of petroleum products), Georgia (exploration of hydrocarbons), Serbia and Republic of Moldova (marketing of petroleum products).

The Company is the parent company of OMV Petrom Group ("the Group"). Interim condensed separate financial statements for the six month period ended June 30, 2022 are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as endorsed by the European Union (EU), as the Ministry of Finance Order (MOF) no. 2844/2016 stipulates that Romanian listed companies must prepare financial statements in accordance with IFRS as endorsed by European Union. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements are also prepared by the Company in accordance with IFRS as endorsed by the EU.

OMV Petrom S.A. ("OMV Petrom") has vertically integrated activities and is organized into three operating business segments: Exploration and Production (former Upstream), Refinery and Marketing (former Downstream Oil) and Gas and Power (former Downstream Gas), while the management, the financing activities and certain service functions are concentrated in the Corporate and Other segment.

As at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 the total share capital amounted to RON 5,664,410,833.50, representing 56,644,108,335 shares (December 31, 2021: same number) with a nominal value of RON 0.1 per share.

The shareholders' structure as at June 30, 2022 is presented below: June 30, 2022 No. of shares Percent OMV Aktiengesellschaft 28,894,467,414 51.011% Romanian State 11,690,694,418 20.639% Legal entities and private individuals 16,058,946,503 28.351% Total 56,644,108,335 100.000%

On January 26, 2022, Fondul Proprietatea reduced its shareholding by four percentage points through an Accelerated Book Building (ABB).

The shareholders' structure as at December 31, 2021 is presented below: December 31, 2021 No. of shares Percent OMV Aktiengesellschaft 28,894,467,414 51.011% Romanian State 11,690,694,418 20.639% Fondul Proprietatea S.A. 3,963,548,078 6.997% Legal entities and private individuals 12,095,398,425 21.353% Total 56,644,108,335 100.000%

The interim condensed separate financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 are unaudited and an external review by an auditor was not performed.