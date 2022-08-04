Log in
    SNP   ROSNPPACNOR9

OMV PETROM S.A.

(SNP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-02
0.5280 RON   +0.57%
OMV Petrom S A : Independent auditor's report and Consolidated financial statements for H1 2022

08/04/2022 | 02:47am EDT
Ernst & Young Assurance Services SRL

Tel: +40 21 402 4000

Bucharest Tower Center Building, 22nd Floor

Fax: +40 21 310 7193

15-17 Ion Mihalache Blvd., Sector 1

office@ro.ey.com

011171 Bucharest, Romania

ey.com

Report on review of interim condensed consolidated financial information To the Shareholders of OMV Petrom S.A.

Introduction

We have reviewed the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of OMV Petrom S.A. ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (together referred to as "the Group") with official head office in 22 Coralilor Street, Petrom City, District 1, Bucharest, Romania identified by sole fiscal registration number RO1590082 which comprise the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 June 2022 and the interim condensed consolidated income statement, interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six- month period ended

30 June 2022 and explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting (IAS 34). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity."

A review of interim condensed consolidated financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34.

The English version of the audit report represents a translation, for information purposes, of the original audit report issued in Romanian language

2

Other Matters

The comparative information with respect to consolidated financial performance, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated cash flows for the six- month period ended 30 June 2021, as well as consolidated financial performance for the three- month period ending 30 June 2022 and three-month period ending 30 June 2021 is not reviewed or audited.

On behalf of,

Ernst & Young Assurance Services SRL

15-17, Ion Mihalache Blvd., floor 21, Bucharest, Romania Registered in the electronic Public Register under No. FA77

Name of the Auditor/ Partner: Ion Bogdan

Bucharest, Romania

Registered in the electronic Public Register under No. AF1565

3 August 2022

The English version of the audit report represents a translation, for information purposes, of the original audit report issued in Romanian language

S.C. OMV PETROM S.A.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF AND FOR THE SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED

JUNE 30, 2022

Prepared in accordance with

IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting

Q2

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF AND FOR THE SIX MONTH PERIOD

ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

Prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed by the European Union

OMV Petrom Interim Condensed Consolidated Finacial Statements as of and for the six month period ended June 30, 2022

Content

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position

3

Interim condensed consolidated income statement

4

Interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

5

Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

6

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

7

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements

8

2

OMV Petrom Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as of and for the six month period ended June 30, 2022

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as of June 30, 2022

Unaudited,

Audited

Reviewed

in RON mn

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Assets

Intangible assets

2,948.92

2,889.08

Property, plant and equipment

24,976.11

25,864.51

Investments in associated companies

36.03

34.41

Other financial assets

2,035.77

1,995.88

Other assets

260.34

333.29

Deferred tax assets

1,598.90

1,538.21

Non-current assets

31,856.07

32,655.38

Inventories

4,188.14

2,293.02

Trade receivables

3,212.22

2,640.68

Other financial assets

2,171.23

1,742.09

Other assets

566.10

301.25

Cash and cash equivalents

13,240.49

10,322.65

Current assets

23,378.18

17,299.69

Assets held for sale

14.83

14.83

Total assets

55,249.08

49,969.90

Equity and liabilities

Share capital

5,664.41

5,664.41

Reserves

31,237.53

28,548.93

Stockholders' equity

36,901.94

34,213.34

Non-controlling interests

6.45

0.55

Total equity

36,908.39

34,213.89

Provisions for pensions and similar obligations

168.73

170.05

Interest-bearing debts

-

16.49

Lease liabilities

487.05

501.41

Provisions for decommissioning and restoration obligations

5,393.29

6,051.61

Other provisions

673.07

672.95

Other financial liabilities

227.66

98.84

Other liabilities

51.36

52.01

Non-current liabilities

7,001.16

7,563.36

Trade payables

4,268.42

3,265.78

Interest-bearing debts

253.14

255.06

Lease liabilities

163.18

158.32

Income tax liabilities

549.50

203.82

Other provisions and decommissioning

865.22

417.77

Other financial liabilities

3,818.67

2,725.48

Other liabilities

1,421.40

1,166.42

Current liabilities

11,339.53

8,192.65

Total equity and liabilities

55,249.08

49,969.90

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OMV Petrom SA published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 06:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
