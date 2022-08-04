OMV Petrom S A : Independent auditor's report and Consolidated financial statements for H1 2022

Ernst & Young Assurance Services SRL Tel: +40 21 402 4000 Bucharest Tower Center Building, 22nd Floor Fax: +40 21 310 7193 15-17 Ion Mihalache Blvd., Sector 1 office@ro.ey.com 011171 Bucharest, Romania ey.com

Report on review of interim condensed consolidated financial information To the Shareholders of OMV Petrom S.A.

Introduction

We have reviewed the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of OMV Petrom S.A. ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (together referred to as "the Group") with official head office in 22 Coralilor Street, Petrom City, District 1, Bucharest, Romania identified by sole fiscal registration number RO1590082 which comprise the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 June 2022 and the interim condensed consolidated income statement, interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six- month period ended

30 June 2022 and explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting (IAS 34). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity."

A review of interim condensed consolidated financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34.