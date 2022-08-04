OMV Petrom S A : Independent auditor's report and Consolidated financial statements for H1 2022
08/04/2022 | 02:47am EDT
Report on review of interim condensed consolidated financial information To the Shareholders of OMV Petrom S.A.
Introduction
We have reviewed the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of OMV Petrom S.A. ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (together referred to as "the Group") with official head office in 22 Coralilor Street, Petrom City, District 1, Bucharest, Romania identified by sole fiscal registration number RO1590082 which comprise the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 June 2022 and the interim condensed consolidated income statement, interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six- month period ended
30 June 2022 and explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting (IAS 34). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity."
A review of interim condensed consolidated financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34.
Other Matters
The comparative information with respect to consolidated financial performance, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated cash flows for the six- month period ended 30 June 2021, as well as consolidated financial performance for the three- month period ending 30 June 2022 and three-month period ending 30 June 2021 is not reviewed or audited.
On behalf of,
Ernst & Young Assurance Services SRL
15-17, Ion Mihalache Blvd., floor 21, Bucharest, Romania Registered in the electronic Public Register under No. FA77
Name of the Auditor/ Partner: Ion Bogdan
Bucharest, Romania
Registered in the electronic Public Register under No. AF1565
3 August 2022
S.C. OMV PETROM S.A.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS OF AND FOR THE SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED
JUNE 30, 2022
Prepared in accordance with
IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS OF AND FOR THE SIX MONTH PERIOD
ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
Prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed by the European Union
OMV Petrom Interim Condensed Consolidated Finacial Statements as of and for the six month period ended June 30, 2022
Content
Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position
Interim condensed consolidated income statement
Interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
OMV Petrom Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as of and for the six month period ended June 30, 2022
Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as of June 30, 2022
Unaudited,
Audited
Reviewed
in RON mn
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Intangible assets
2,948.92
2,889.08
Property, plant and equipment
24,976.11
25,864.51
Investments in associated companies
36.03
34.41
Other financial assets
2,035.77
1,995.88
Other assets
260.34
333.29
Deferred tax assets
1,598.90
1,538.21
Non-current assets
31,856.07
32,655.38
Inventories
4,188.14
2,293.02
Trade receivables
3,212.22
2,640.68
Other financial assets
2,171.23
1,742.09
Other assets
566.10
301.25
Cash and cash equivalents
13,240.49
10,322.65
Current assets
23,378.18
17,299.69
Assets held for sale
14.83
14.83
Total assets
55,249.08
49,969.90
Equity and liabilities
Share capital
5,664.41
5,664.41
Reserves
31,237.53
28,548.93
Stockholders' equity
36,901.94
34,213.34
Non-controlling interests
6.45
0.55
Total equity
36,908.39
34,213.89
Provisions for pensions and similar obligations
168.73
170.05
Interest-bearing debts
-
16.49
Lease liabilities
487.05
501.41
Provisions for decommissioning and restoration obligations
5,393.29
6,051.61
Other provisions
673.07
672.95
Other financial liabilities
227.66
98.84
Other liabilities
51.36
52.01
Non-current liabilities
7,001.16
7,563.36
Trade payables
4,268.42
3,265.78
Interest-bearing debts
253.14
255.06
Lease liabilities
163.18
158.32
Income tax liabilities
549.50
203.82
Other provisions and decommissioning
865.22
417.77
Other financial liabilities
3,818.67
2,725.48
Other liabilities
1,421.40
1,166.42
Current liabilities
11,339.53
8,192.65
Total equity and liabilities
55,249.08
49,969.90
