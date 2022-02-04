Log in
    SNP   ROSNPPACNOR9

OMV PETROM S.A.

(SNP)
OMV Petrom S A : Reporting of transactions with related parties 3 February 2021 - 3 February 2022

02/04/2022 | 01:36am EST
Ad hoc report

OMV Petrom S.A.

OMV Petrom S.A.

In compliance with Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, as republished

Date of report: 3 February 2022

No.: 28/3.02.2022

Name of issuer: OMV Petrom S.A.

Headquarters: Bucharest, 22 Coralilor Street, District 1, ("Petrom City")

Telephone/fax number: +40 372 161930/ +40 372 868518

Sole registration number at the Trade Register Office: 1590082

Fiscal attribute: RO

Trade Register Number: J 40/8302/1997

Share capital: 5,664,410,833.5 RON

Regulated market on which the issued shares are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange and London Stock

Exchange

Significant event to be reported:

Reporting of transactions with related parties according to art. 108 paragraph (13) of Law no. 24/2017, as republished

In the period February 3rd, 2021 - February 2nd, 2022 OMV Petrom SA concluded / executed transactions with a related party that exceed, cumulatively, 5% of the company's net assets as of June 30th, 2021 OMV Petrom SA's individual financial statements, as follows:

  • transactions of OMV Petrom SA with OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH in total value of RON 1,585,938,022

The Executive Board assessed the transactions as being justified and correct from an economical perspective.

Enclosed to this Report we have included details, as follows:

  • Annex 1 - Reporting of concluded / executed transactions in the reference period
  • Annex 2 - Reporting of concluded / executed contracts in the reference period
  • Annex 3 - Reporting of mutual debts (balances)

Alina Popa

Eduard Petrescu

Chief Financial Officer

Governance & Process

Member of the Executive Board

Management Department

Annex 1 - Reporting of concluded / executed transactions in the reference period

Year

Month

Company

Related party

Nature of

Object of transaction

Amount

Contract

transaction

(RON)

Number

Name

Nature

Name

Nature of

of

relationship

relatio

nship

2021

2

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

CO2 certificates

22,618

11

2021

2

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Services

1,790,610

169

2021

2

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Natural gas

16,802,061

IC5013

2021

2

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Services

247,853

IC5025

2021

2

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Sales

Natural gas

21,275,563

IC5013

2021

3

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

CO2 certificates

5,906,776

11

2021

3

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Services

272,846

169

2021

3

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Natural gas

39,627,010

IC5013

2021

3

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Services

244,931

IC5025

2021

3

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Sales

Natural gas

16,196,484

IC5013

2021

4

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

CO2 certificates

3,873,345

11

2021

4

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Services

-737,340

169

2021

4

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Natural gas

15,046,133

IC5013

2021

4

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Services

985,400

IC6033

2021

4

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Services

249,569

IC5025

2021

4

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Sales

Natural gas

11,052,404

IC5013

2021

5

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

CO2 certificates

1,280,533

11

2021

5

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Natural gas

13,190,523

IC5013

2021

5

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Services

244,350

IC6033

2021

5

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Services

258,370

IC5025

2021

5

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Sales

Natural gas

15,514,676

IC5013

2021

6

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

CO2 certificates

1,252,593

11

2021

6

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Natural gas

9,160,269

IC5013

2021

6

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Services

248,110

IC6033

2021

6

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Services

258,973

IC5025

2021

6

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Sales

Natural gas

11,634,028

IC5013

2021

7

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

CO2 certificates

1,295,527

11

2021

7

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Natural gas

11,185,498

IC5013

2021

7

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Services

245,114

IC6033

2021

7

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Services

255,686

IC5025

2021

7

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Sales

Natural gas

16,464,819

IC5013

2021

8

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

CO2 certificates

1,427,156

11

2021

8

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Natural gas

18,683,485

IC5013

2/5

2021

8

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Services

249,712

IC6033

2021

8

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Services

252,929

IC5025

2021

8

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Sales

Natural gas

8,627,685

IC5013

2021

9

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

CO2 certificates

1,487,521

11

2021

9

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Natural gas

23,989,092

IC5013

2021

9

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Services

249,322

IC6033

2021

9

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Services

262,156

IC5025

2021

9

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Sales

Natural gas

3,105,514

IC5013

2021

10

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

CO2 certificates

1,459,030

11

2021

10

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Natural gas

97,942,984

IC5013

2021

10

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Services

247,599

IC6033

2021

10

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Services

265,765

IC5025

2021

10

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Sales

Natural gas

35,121,390

IC5013

2021

11

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

CO2 certificates

1,671,187

11

2021

11

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Natural gas

129,472,540

IC5013

2021

11

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Services

247,468

IC6033

2021

11

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Services

264,412

IC5025

2021

11

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Sales

Natural gas

115,739,396

IC5013

2021

12

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

CO2 certificates

380,707,962

11

2021

12

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Natural gas

173,880,927

IC5013

2021

12

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Services

247,341

IC6033

2021

12

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Services

262,963

IC5025

2021

12

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Sales

CO2 certificates

1,966,277

11

2021

12

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Sales

Natural gas

143,531,302

IC5013

2022

1

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

CO2 certificates

1,204,554

11

2022

1

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Natural gas

136,274,973

IC5013

2022

1

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Services

246,680

IC6033

2022

1

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Sales

Natural gas

92,876,969

IC5013

2022

2

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

Acquisitions

Services

-1,373,600

IC6033

TOTAL

OMV Petrom SA

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

1,585,938,022

Note: amounts do not include VAT and excise collected in the name of third parties

3/5

OMV Petrom S.A.

Annex 2 - Reporting of concluded / executed contracts in the reference period

Crt. No.

Year

Month

Company

Related party

Date of initial

Addendum

Initial contract

Addendum

Name

Nature of

Name

Nature of relationship

contract

date

number

number

relationship

1

2013

4

OMV Petrom S.A.

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

15.04.2011

10.04.2013

11

IC6009A001

2

2019

4

OMV Petrom S.A.

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

22.04.2019

IC5013

3

2019

11

OMV Petrom S.A.

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

29.11.2019

IC5025

4

2020

8

OMV Petrom S.A.

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

01.04.2013

25.08.2020

169

IC6010A009

5

2021

1

OMV Petrom S.A.

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

29.11.2019

01.01.2021

IC5025

IC5025A001

6

2021

4

OMV Petrom S.A.

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

01.04.2013

22.04.2021

169

IC6010A010

7

2021

4

OMV Petrom S.A.

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

22.04.2021

IC6033

8

2021

5

OMV Petrom S.A.

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

22.04.2021

18.05.2021

IC6033

IC6033A001

9

2021

7

OMV Petrom S.A.

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Related Party

15.04.2011

02.07.2021

11

IC6009A002

-continued-

Crt.

Contract/ Addendum nature

Total value

Guarantees

Payment

Penalties

No.

Nature

Object

Curr

Amount in

Descri

Curr

Value

Term

Method

Curr

Fixed

Percent (%)

Other types of penalties

Maturity for

ency

chosen

ption

ency

ency

amounts

per day

penalties

currency

payment

1

Acquisitions

CO2 certificates

EUR

without

mentioned value

2

Sales/Acqui

Natural Gas

EUR

without

on or before the later to

bank

1 month EURIBOR + 3% p.a.

sitions

mentioned value

occur between (a) the 20th

transfer

day of the calendar month

or (b) the 10th day following

receipt of the invoice

3

Acquisitions

Services

HUF

without

3 working days from receipt

bank

Interest Rate of the National

mentioned value

of original invoice

transfer

Bank of Hungary (MNB)

4

Acquisitions

Services

EUR/

without

30 days from receipt of

bank

EUR/

1.5% + 1 month EURIBOR (for

RON

mentioned value

invoice (advisory fee); 20

transfer

RON

payments in EUR) or 4% + 1

days from receipt of invoice

month ROBOR (for payments

(service fee)

in RON)

5

Acquisitions

Services

HUF

without

mentioned value

6

Acquisitions

Services

EUR/

without

30 days from receipt of

bank

EUR/

1.5% + 1 month EURIBOR (for

RON

mentioned value

invoice (advisory fee); 20

transfer

RON

payments in EUR) or 4% + 1

days from receipt of invoice

month ROBOR (for payments

(service fee)

in RON)

7

Acquisitions

Services

EUR

without

15 calendar days from

bank

3% + 3 months EURIBOR

mentioned value

receipt of invoice

transfer

8

Acquisitions

Services

EUR

without

mentioned value

9

Acquisitions

CO2 certificates

EUR

without

mentioned value

Note: in case of contracts with transactions during the reference period, it is presented the latest contract's addendum, in force at the end of the reference period

OMV Petrom S.A.

Annex 3 - Reporting of mutual debts (balances)

Company

Related party

Balances as of 31.01.2022 (RON)

Name

Nature of relationship

Name

Nature of relationship

Receivables

Liabilities

OMV Petrom SA

Issuer

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH

Affiliated Party

92,999,697

138,881,437

Disclaimer

OMV Petrom SA published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 06:35:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
