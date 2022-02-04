OMV Petrom S A : Reporting of transactions with related parties 3 February 2021 - 3 February 2022

Sole registration number at the Trade Register Office: 1590082
Fiscal attribute: RO
Trade Register Number: J 40/8302/1997
Share capital: 5,664,410,833.5 RON
Regulated market on which the issued shares are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange and London Stock
Exchange
Significant event to be reported:
Reporting of transactions with related parties according to art. 108 paragraph (13) of Law no. 24/2017, as republished
In the period February 3rd, 2021 - February 2nd, 2022 OMV Petrom SA concluded / executed transactions with a related party that exceed, cumulatively, 5% of the company's net assets as of June 30th, 2021 OMV Petrom SA's individual financial statements, as follows:
transactions of OMV Petrom SA with OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH in total value of RON 1,585,938,022
The Executive Board assessed the transactions as being justified and correct from an economical perspective.
Enclosed to this Report we have included details, as follows:
Annex 1 - Reporting of concluded / executed transactions in the reference period
Annex 2 - Reporting of concluded / executed contracts in the reference period
Annex 3 - Reporting of mutual debts (balances)
Alina Popa
Eduard Petrescu
Chief Financial Officer
Governance & Process
Member of the Executive Board
Management Department
Annex 1 - Reporting of concluded / executed transactions in the reference period
Year
Month
Company
Related party
Nature of
Object of transaction
Amount
Contract
transaction
(RON)
Number
Name
Nature
Name
Nature of
of
relationship
relatio
nship
2021
2
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
CO2 certificates
22,618
11
2021
2
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Services
1,790,610
169
2021
2
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Natural gas
16,802,061
IC5013
2021
2
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Services
247,853
IC5025
2021
2
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Sales
Natural gas
21,275,563
IC5013
2021
3
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
CO2 certificates
5,906,776
11
2021
3
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Services
272,846
169
2021
3
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Natural gas
39,627,010
IC5013
2021
3
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Services
244,931
IC5025
2021
3
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Sales
Natural gas
16,196,484
IC5013
2021
4
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
CO2 certificates
3,873,345
11
2021
4
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Services
-737,340
169
2021
4
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Natural gas
15,046,133
IC5013
2021
4
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Services
985,400
IC6033
2021
4
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Services
249,569
IC5025
2021
4
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Sales
Natural gas
11,052,404
IC5013
2021
5
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
CO2 certificates
1,280,533
11
2021
5
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Natural gas
13,190,523
IC5013
2021
5
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Services
244,350
IC6033
2021
5
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Services
258,370
IC5025
2021
5
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Sales
Natural gas
15,514,676
IC5013
2021
6
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
CO2 certificates
1,252,593
11
2021
6
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Natural gas
9,160,269
IC5013
2021
6
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Services
248,110
IC6033
2021
6
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Services
258,973
IC5025
2021
6
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Sales
Natural gas
11,634,028
IC5013
2021
7
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
CO2 certificates
1,295,527
11
2021
7
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Natural gas
11,185,498
IC5013
2021
7
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Services
245,114
IC6033
2021
7
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Services
255,686
IC5025
2021
7
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Sales
Natural gas
16,464,819
IC5013
2021
8
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
CO2 certificates
1,427,156
11
2021
8
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Natural gas
18,683,485
IC5013
2/5
2021
8
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Services
249,712
IC6033
2021
8
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Services
252,929
IC5025
2021
8
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Sales
Natural gas
8,627,685
IC5013
2021
9
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
CO2 certificates
1,487,521
11
2021
9
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Natural gas
23,989,092
IC5013
2021
9
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Services
249,322
IC6033
2021
9
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Services
262,156
IC5025
2021
9
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Sales
Natural gas
3,105,514
IC5013
2021
10
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
CO2 certificates
1,459,030
11
2021
10
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Natural gas
97,942,984
IC5013
2021
10
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Services
247,599
IC6033
2021
10
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Services
265,765
IC5025
2021
10
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Sales
Natural gas
35,121,390
IC5013
2021
11
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
CO2 certificates
1,671,187
11
2021
11
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Natural gas
129,472,540
IC5013
2021
11
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Services
247,468
IC6033
2021
11
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Services
264,412
IC5025
2021
11
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Sales
Natural gas
115,739,396
IC5013
2021
12
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
CO2 certificates
380,707,962
11
2021
12
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Natural gas
173,880,927
IC5013
2021
12
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Services
247,341
IC6033
2021
12
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Services
262,963
IC5025
2021
12
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Sales
CO2 certificates
1,966,277
11
2021
12
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Sales
Natural gas
143,531,302
IC5013
2022
1
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
CO2 certificates
1,204,554
11
2022
1
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Natural gas
136,274,973
IC5013
2022
1
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Services
246,680
IC6033
2022
1
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Sales
Natural gas
92,876,969
IC5013
2022
2
OMV Petrom SA
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
Acquisitions
Services
-1,373,600
IC6033
TOTAL
OMV Petrom SA
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
1,585,938,022
Note: amounts do not include VAT and excise collected in the name of third parties
3/5
OMV Petrom S.A.
Annex 2 - Reporting of concluded / executed contracts in the reference period
Crt. No.
Year
Month
Company
Related party
Date of initial
Addendum
Initial contract
Addendum
Name
Nature of
Name
Nature of relationship
contract
date
number
number
relationship
1
2013
4
OMV Petrom S.A.
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
15.04.2011
10.04.2013
11
IC6009A001
2
2019
4
OMV Petrom S.A.
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
22.04.2019
IC5013
3
2019
11
OMV Petrom S.A.
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
29.11.2019
IC5025
4
2020
8
OMV Petrom S.A.
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
01.04.2013
25.08.2020
169
IC6010A009
5
2021
1
OMV Petrom S.A.
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
29.11.2019
01.01.2021
IC5025
IC5025A001
6
2021
4
OMV Petrom S.A.
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
01.04.2013
22.04.2021
169
IC6010A010
7
2021
4
OMV Petrom S.A.
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
22.04.2021
IC6033
8
2021
5
OMV Petrom S.A.
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
22.04.2021
18.05.2021
IC6033
IC6033A001
9
2021
7
OMV Petrom S.A.
Issuer
OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH
Related Party
15.04.2011
02.07.2021
11
IC6009A002
-continued-
Crt.
Contract/ Addendum nature
Total value
Guarantees
Payment
Penalties
No.
Nature
Object
Curr
Amount in
Descri
Curr
Value
Term
Method
Curr
Fixed
Percent (%)
Other types of penalties
Maturity for
ency
chosen
ption
ency
ency
amounts
per day
penalties
currency
payment
1
Acquisitions
CO2 certificates
EUR
without
mentioned value
2
Sales/Acqui
Natural Gas
EUR
without
on or before the later to
bank
1 month EURIBOR + 3% p.a.
sitions
mentioned value
occur between (a) the 20th
transfer
day of the calendar month
or (b) the 10th day following
receipt of the invoice
3
Acquisitions
Services
HUF
without
3 working days from receipt
bank
Interest Rate of the National
mentioned value
of original invoice
transfer
Bank of Hungary (MNB)
4
Acquisitions
Services
EUR/
without
30 days from receipt of
bank
EUR/
1.5% + 1 month EURIBOR (for
RON
mentioned value
invoice (advisory fee); 20
transfer
RON
payments in EUR) or 4% + 1
days from receipt of invoice
month ROBOR (for payments
(service fee)
in RON)
5
Acquisitions
Services
HUF
without
mentioned value
6
Acquisitions
Services
EUR/
without
30 days from receipt of
bank
EUR/
1.5% + 1 month EURIBOR (for
RON
mentioned value
invoice (advisory fee); 20
transfer
RON
payments in EUR) or 4% + 1
days from receipt of invoice
month ROBOR (for payments
(service fee)
in RON)
7
Acquisitions
Services
EUR
without
15 calendar days from
bank
3% + 3 months EURIBOR
mentioned value
receipt of invoice
transfer
8
Acquisitions
Services
EUR
without
mentioned value
9
Acquisitions
CO2 certificates
EUR
without
mentioned value
Note: in case of contracts with transactions during the reference period, it is presented the latest contract's addendum, in force at the end of the reference period
