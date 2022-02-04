OMV Petrom S A : Reporting of transactions with related parties 3 February 2021 - 3 February 2022

Ad hoc report

OMV Petrom S.A.

OMV Petrom S.A.

In compliance with Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, as republished

Date of report: 3 February 2022

No.: 28/3.02.2022

Name of issuer: OMV Petrom S.A.

Headquarters: Bucharest, 22 Coralilor Street, District 1, ("Petrom City")

Telephone/fax number: +40 372 161930/ +40 372 868518

Sole registration number at the Trade Register Office: 1590082

Fiscal attribute: RO

Trade Register Number: J 40/8302/1997

Share capital: 5,664,410,833.5 RON

Regulated market on which the issued shares are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange and London Stock

Exchange

Significant event to be reported:

Reporting of transactions with related parties according to art. 108 paragraph (13) of Law no. 24/2017, as republished

In the period February 3rd, 2021 - February 2nd, 2022 OMV Petrom SA concluded / executed transactions with a related party that exceed, cumulatively, 5% of the company's net assets as of June 30th, 2021 OMV Petrom SA's individual financial statements, as follows:

transactions of OMV Petrom SA with OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH in total value of RON 1,585,938,022

The Executive Board assessed the transactions as being justified and correct from an economical perspective.

Enclosed to this Report we have included details, as follows:

Annex 1 - Reporting of concluded / executed transactions in the reference period

Annex 2 - Reporting of concluded / executed contracts in the reference period

Annex 3 - Reporting of mutual debts (balances)