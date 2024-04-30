Results of the votes on the Resolutions

of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

of OMV Petrom S.A. of April 24, 2024

In accordance with article 209 of Regulation no. 5/2018 of the Financial Supervisory Authority on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, OMV Petrom S.A., a company managed in a two tier system, incorporated and functioning under the laws of Romania, registered with the Bucharest Trade Registry Office under number J40/8302/1997, sole registration code 1590082, having the headquarters at 22 Coralilor Street, District 1, Bucharest ("Petrom City"), having the subscribed and paid share capital of RON 6,231,166,705.80 divided in 62,311,667,058 common, nominative shares having a face value of RON 0.1 each (hereinafter referred to as the "Company" or "OMV Petrom"), hereby publishes the results of the votes from the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter referred to as the "OGMS") held upon first convening and in observance of legal validity requirements on April 24, 2024, starting with 10:00 o'clock (Romanian time), at OMV Petrom headquarters, namely Petrom City, Infinity Building, Oval A, 22 Coralilor Street, District 1, Bucharest, Romania, as follows,

A. Status of shares and voting rights as at the Reference Date of OGMS (April 12, 2024):

Share capital: RON 6,231,166,705.80

Nominal value per share: RON 0.1

Voting rights per share: 1

Type of shares: common, nominative

Total number of shares: 62,311,667,058

Total number of shares with suspended voting right: 204,776

Total number of voting rights: 62,311,462,282

B. Results of the votes in the OGMS held on April 24, 2024:

1. For item no. 1 on the agenda of the OGMS, regarding the approval of the separate financial statements of OMV Petrom for the financial year ended on 31 December 2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as stipulated into Ministry of Public Finance Order no. 2844/2016, based on the Independent Auditor's Report, the Report of the Executive Board and the

Report of the Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year, the following results were recorded:

Votes options

No. of shares

% of the share

% of the casted

capital

votes

Votes "For"

58,260,653,856

93.498789

99.999495

1

Casted

Votes "Against"

294,306

0.000472

0.000505

Total valid casted

votes

58,260,948,162

93.499261

votes

Abstentions

369,518

Annulled votes

0

Unexpressed votes

121,594

2. For item no. 2 on the agenda of the OGMS, regarding the approval of the consolidated financial statements of OMV Petrom for the financial year ended on 31 December 2023, prepared in accordance with IFRS, as endorsed by the European Union, based on the Independent Auditor's Report, the Report of the Executive Board and the Report of the Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year,

the following results were recorded:

% of the share

% of the

Votes options

No. of shares

casted

capital

votes

Votes "For"

58,260,611,298

93.498720

99.999495

Casted

Votes "Against"

294,306

0.000472

0.000505

votes

Total valid casted

58,260,905,604

93.499192

votes

Abstentions

356,274

Annulled votes

0

Unexpressed votes

177,396

3. For item no. 3 on the agenda of the OGMS, regarding the approval of the Annual Report which also includes the Report of the Executive Board and the Report of the Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year,

the following results were recorded:

Votes options

No. of shares

% of the share

% of the

capital

casted votes

Votes "For"

58,260,488,237

93.498523

99.999495

Casted

Votes "Against"

294,306

0.000472

0.000505

votes

Total valid casted

58,260,782,543

93.498995

votes

Abstentions

324,838

2

Annulled votes

0

Unexpressed votes

331,893

4. For item no. 4 on the agenda of the OGMS, regarding the approval of the allocation of the profits, determined according to the law, as well as the distribution of dividends for 2023 financial year, the

Executive Board's proposal regarding the allocation of profits, determined according to the law, for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, was as follows:

  1. to reserves from fiscal facilities (reinvested profit) an amount of RON 43,902,792.65;
  2. dividends with a gross value amounting to RON 0.0413 per share to be distributed to OMV Petrom's shareholders; the payment of dividends is to be made in RON to OMV Petrom's shareholders registered with the shareholders registry kept by Depozitarul Central S.A. on the Record Date established by this OGMS (May 15, 2024), starting with the Payment Date established by this OGMS (June, 5 2024); the net dividend and related tax on dividend is to be determined using the following computation method: the gross dividend corresponding to each shareholder will be computed by multiplying the number of shares held at the Record Date by the respective shareholder with the gross dividend per share; the resulting amount will be then rounded down to two decimals according to the Code of Depozitarul Central S.A. with its subsequent amendments and supplementations; afterwards, the tax on dividend will be computed by applying the relevant tax rate to gross dividends already rounded down to two decimals; the amount of the net dividend to be paid will represent the difference between the gross dividend rounded down to two decimals and the amount of the related tax on dividends rounded up/down according to the legal provisions.

The following results were recorded:

Votes options

No. of shares

% of the share

% of the

capital

casted votes

Votes "For"

58,260,813,761

93.499045

99.999367

Casted

Votes "Against"

368,617

0.000592

0.000633

votes

Total valid casted

58,261,182,378

93.499637

votes

Abstentions

19,985

Annulled votes

0

Unexpressed votes

236,911

5. For item no. 5 on the agenda of the OGMS, regarding the approval of the payment agent for the payment of the dividends, distributed as per item 4 above, the proposal was that the payment of dividends is to be made through Depozitarul Central S.A. (i) via the participants in its clearing-settlement and registry system and, where appropriate, (ii) via the payment agent BRD Groupe Societe Generale S.A.

The following results were recorded:

3

Votes options

No. of shares

% of the share

% of the

capital

casted votes

Votes "For"

58,260,477,735

93.498506

99.999549

Casted

Votes "Against"

262,704

0.000422

0.000451

votes

Total valid casted

58,260,740,439

93.498928

votes

Abstentions

272,013

Annulled votes

0

Unexpressed votes

426,822

6. For item no. 6 on the agenda of the OGMS, regarding the approval of the 2024 Income and Expenditure Budget,

the following results were recorded:

Votes options

No. of shares

% of the share

% of the

capital

casted votes

Votes "For"

58,254,717,909

93.489262

99.999475

Casted

Votes "Against"

305,801

0.000491

0.000525

votes

Total valid casted

58,255,023,710

93.498753

votes

Abstentions

582,531

Annulled votes

0

Unexpressed votes

5,833,033

7. For item no. 7 on the agenda of the OGMS, regarding the approval of the discharge of liability of the members of the Executive Board and of the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year,

the following results were recorded:

Votes options

No. of shares

% of the share

% of the

capital

casted votes

Votes "For"

58,233,003,982

93.454415

99.999356

Casted

Votes "Against"

375,008

0.000602

0.000644

votes

Total valid casted

58,233,378,990

93.455017

votes

Abstentions

27,824,205

4

Annulled votes

0

Unexpressed votes

236,079

8. For item no. 8 on the agenda of the OGMS, regarding the approval of the appointment of a new member of the Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom for the remaining period of the mandate granted to Mr. Niculae Havrilet, further to the waiver of his mandate as member of the Supervisory Board, the proposal no. 1 was the following: Sorin-DumitruElisei.

The following results were recorded:

Votes options

No. of shares

% of the share

% of the

capital

casted votes

Votes "For"

52,692,271,139

84.562448

90.590328

Casted

Votes "Against"

5,473,178,118

8.783553

9.409672

votes

Total valid casted

58,165,449,257

93.346001

votes

Abstentions

95,755,580

Annulled votes

0

Unexpressed votes

234,437

9. For item no. 9 on the agenda of the OGMS, regarding the vote on the Remuneration Report for the members of the Executive Board and for the members of the Supervisory Board for 2023 financial year,

the following results were recorded:

Votes options

No. of shares

% of the share

% of the

capital

casted votes

Votes "For"

57,746,045,074

92.672926

99.350044

Casted

Votes "Against"

377,779,391

0.606274

0.649956

votes

Total valid casted

58,123,824,465

93.27920

votes

Abstentions

135,937,640

Annulled votes

0

Unexpressed votes

1,677,169

10. For item no. 10 on the agenda of the OGMS, regarding the approval of the remuneration for the members of the Supervisory Board for the current year and of the general limit of the additional remunerations for the Supervisory Board members who were assigned specific positions within the Supervisory Board, the proposal was the following:

5

  • an annual gross remuneration corresponding to a net remuneration of EUR 22,000 for each member of the Supervisory Board; and
  • an additional gross remuneration per meeting corresponding to a net remuneration of EUR 4,400 for each member of the Audit Committee; and
  • an additional gross remuneration per meeting corresponding to a net remuneration of EUR 2,200 for each member of the Presidential and Nomination Committee.

The following results were recorded:

Votes options

No. of shares

% of the share

% of the

capital

casted votes

Votes "For"

54,592,021,138

87.611235

93.923802

Casted

Votes "Against"

3,531,712,992

5.667820

6.076198

votes

Total valid casted

58,123,734,130

93.279055

votes

Abstentions

136,359,123

Annulled votes

0

Unexpressed votes

1,346,021

11. For item no. 11 on the agenda of the OGMS, regarding the approval of the appointment of the

Company's financial auditor and of the minimum duration of the audit service agreement, the proposal was the appointment of KPMG Audit SRL as financial auditor of OMV Petrom for 2024 financial year, the duration of the audit service agreement being one year.

The following results were recorded:

Votes options

No. of shares

% of the share

% of the

capital

casted votes

Votes "For"

58,157,905,080

93.333894

99.828585

Casted

Votes "Against"

99,862,653

0.160263

0.171415

votes

Total valid casted

58,257,767,733

93.494157

votes

Abstentions

2,303,528

Annulled votes

0

Unexpressed votes

1,368,013

6

12. For item no. 12 on the agenda of the OGMS, regarding the approval of the remuneration of the financial auditor appointed as per item 11 above, the proposal was a remuneration of EUR 743,900 to be paid to

KPMG Audit SRL for auditing OMV Petrom's financial statements for 2024 financial year.

The following results were recorded:

Votes options

No. of shares

% of the share

% of the

capital

casted votes

Votes "For"

58,023,959,113

93.118932

99.825627

Casted

Votes "Against"

101,354,704

0.162658

0.174373

votes

Total valid casted

58,125,313,817

93.281590

votes

Abstentions

134,437,703

Annulled votes

0

Unexpressed votes

1,687,754

13. For item no. 13 on the agenda of the OGMS, regarding the approval of 15 May 2024 as Record Date for identifying the shareholders upon which the resolutions of the OGMS will take effect as per article 87, para. (1) of Issuers' Law and of 14 May 2024 as Ex-Date,

the following results were recorded:

Votes options

No. of shares

% of the share

% of the

capital

casted votes

Votes "For"

58,259,583,799

93.497071

99.999391

Casted

Votes "Against"

354,567

0.000569

0.000609

votes

Total valid casted

58,259,938,366

93.497640

votes

Abstentions

175,247

Annulled votes

0

Unexpressed votes

1,325,661

14. For item no. 14 on the agenda of the OGMS, regarding the approval of 5 June 2024 as Payment Date for payment of dividends for 2023 financial year,

the following results were recorded:

Votes options

No. of shares

% of the share

% of the

capital

casted votes

Votes "For"

58,259,671,708

93.497212

99.999371

7

Casted

Votes "Against"

366,389

0.000588

0.000629

Total valid casted

votes

58,260,038,097

93.497800

votes

Abstentions

64,046

Annulled votes

0

Unexpressed votes

1,337,131

15. For item no. 15 on the agenda of the OGMS, regarding the approval of the empowering of Ms. Christina Verchere, President of Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer, to sign in the name of the shareholders the OGMS resolutions and to perform any act or formality required by law for the registration of the OGMS resolutions. Ms. Christina Verchere may delegate all or part of the above mentioned powers to any competent person(s) to perform such mandate,

the following results were recorded:

Votes options

No. of shares

% of the share

% of the

capital

casted votes

Votes "For"

58,256,667,804

93.492392

99.999556

Casted

Votes "Against"

258,607

0.000415

0.000444

votes

Total valid casted

58,256,926,411

93.492807

votes

Abstentions

2,654,077

Annulled votes

0

Unexpressed votes

1,858,786

8

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

OMV Petrom SA published this content on 30 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2024 12:43:09 UTC.