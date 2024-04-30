Results of the votes on the Resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of OMV Petrom S.A. of April 24, 2024 In accordance with article 209 of Regulation no. 5/2018 of the Financial Supervisory Authority on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, OMV Petrom S.A., a company managed in a two tier system, incorporated and functioning under the laws of Romania, registered with the Bucharest Trade Registry Office under number J40/8302/1997, sole registration code 1590082, having the headquarters at 22 Coralilor Street, District 1, Bucharest ("Petrom City"), having the subscribed and paid share capital of RON 6,231,166,705.80 divided in 62,311,667,058 common, nominative shares having a face value of RON 0.1 each (hereinafter referred to as the "Company" or "OMV Petrom"), hereby publishes the results of the votes from the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter referred to as the "OGMS") held upon first convening and in observance of legal validity requirements on April 24, 2024, starting with 10:00 o'clock (Romanian time), at OMV Petrom headquarters, namely Petrom City, Infinity Building, Oval A, 22 Coralilor Street, District 1, Bucharest, Romania, as follows, A. Status of shares and voting rights as at the Reference Date of OGMS (April 12, 2024): Share capital: RON 6,231,166,705.80 Nominal value per share: RON 0.1 Voting rights per share: 1 Type of shares: common, nominative Total number of shares: 62,311,667,058 Total number of shares with suspended voting right: 204,776 Total number of voting rights: 62,311,462,282 B. Results of the votes in the OGMS held on April 24, 2024: 1. For item no. 1 on the agenda of the OGMS, regarding the approval of the separate financial statements of OMV Petrom for the financial year ended on 31 December 2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as stipulated into Ministry of Public Finance Order no. 2844/2016, based on the Independent Auditor's Report, the Report of the Executive Board and the Report of the Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year, the following results were recorded: Votes options No. of shares % of the share % of the casted capital votes Votes "For" 58,260,653,856 93.498789 99.999495 1

Casted Votes "Against" 294,306 0.000472 0.000505 Total valid casted votes 58,260,948,162 93.499261 votes Abstentions 369,518 Annulled votes 0 Unexpressed votes 121,594 2. For item no. 2 on the agenda of the OGMS, regarding the approval of the consolidated financial statements of OMV Petrom for the financial year ended on 31 December 2023, prepared in accordance with IFRS, as endorsed by the European Union, based on the Independent Auditor's Report, the Report of the Executive Board and the Report of the Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year, the following results were recorded: % of the share % of the Votes options No. of shares casted capital votes Votes "For" 58,260,611,298 93.498720 99.999495 Casted Votes "Against" 294,306 0.000472 0.000505 votes Total valid casted 58,260,905,604 93.499192 votes Abstentions 356,274 Annulled votes 0 Unexpressed votes 177,396 3. For item no. 3 on the agenda of the OGMS, regarding the approval of the Annual Report which also includes the Report of the Executive Board and the Report of the Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year, the following results were recorded: Votes options No. of shares % of the share % of the capital casted votes Votes "For" 58,260,488,237 93.498523 99.999495 Casted Votes "Against" 294,306 0.000472 0.000505 votes Total valid casted 58,260,782,543 93.498995 votes Abstentions 324,838 2

Annulled votes 0 Unexpressed votes 331,893 4. For item no. 4 on the agenda of the OGMS, regarding the approval of the allocation of the profits, determined according to the law, as well as the distribution of dividends for 2023 financial year, the Executive Board's proposal regarding the allocation of profits, determined according to the law, for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, was as follows: to reserves from fiscal facilities (reinvested profit) an amount of RON 43,902,792.65; dividends with a gross value amounting to RON 0.0413 per share to be distributed to OMV Petrom's shareholders; the payment of dividends is to be made in RON to OMV Petrom's shareholders registered with the shareholders registry kept by Depozitarul Central S.A. on the Record Date established by this OGMS ( May 15, 2024 ), starting with the Payment Date established by this OGMS ( June, 5 2024 ); the net dividend and related tax on dividend is to be determined using the following computation method: the gross dividend corresponding to each shareholder will be computed by multiplying the number of shares held at the Record Date by the respective shareholder with the gross dividend per share; the resulting amount will be then rounded down to two decimals according to the Code of Depozitarul Central S.A. with its subsequent amendments and supplementations; afterwards, the tax on dividend will be computed by applying the relevant tax rate to gross dividends already rounded down to two decimals; the amount of the net dividend to be paid will represent the difference between the gross dividend rounded down to two decimals and the amount of the related tax on dividends rounded up/down according to the legal provisions. The following results were recorded: Votes options No. of shares % of the share % of the capital casted votes Votes "For" 58,260,813,761 93.499045 99.999367 Casted Votes "Against" 368,617 0.000592 0.000633 votes Total valid casted 58,261,182,378 93.499637 votes Abstentions 19,985 Annulled votes 0 Unexpressed votes 236,911 5. For item no. 5 on the agenda of the OGMS, regarding the approval of the payment agent for the payment of the dividends, distributed as per item 4 above, the proposal was that the payment of dividends is to be made through Depozitarul Central S.A. (i) via the participants in its clearing-settlement and registry system and, where appropriate, (ii) via the payment agent BRD Groupe Societe Generale S.A. The following results were recorded: 3

Votes options No. of shares % of the share % of the capital casted votes Votes "For" 58,260,477,735 93.498506 99.999549 Casted Votes "Against" 262,704 0.000422 0.000451 votes Total valid casted 58,260,740,439 93.498928 votes Abstentions 272,013 Annulled votes 0 Unexpressed votes 426,822 6. For item no. 6 on the agenda of the OGMS, regarding the approval of the 2024 Income and Expenditure Budget, the following results were recorded: Votes options No. of shares % of the share % of the capital casted votes Votes "For" 58,254,717,909 93.489262 99.999475 Casted Votes "Against" 305,801 0.000491 0.000525 votes Total valid casted 58,255,023,710 93.498753 votes Abstentions 582,531 Annulled votes 0 Unexpressed votes 5,833,033 7. For item no. 7 on the agenda of the OGMS, regarding the approval of the discharge of liability of the members of the Executive Board and of the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year, the following results were recorded: Votes options No. of shares % of the share % of the capital casted votes Votes "For" 58,233,003,982 93.454415 99.999356 Casted Votes "Against" 375,008 0.000602 0.000644 votes Total valid casted 58,233,378,990 93.455017 votes Abstentions 27,824,205 4

Annulled votes 0 Unexpressed votes 236,079 8. For item no. 8 on the agenda of the OGMS, regarding the approval of the appointment of a new member of the Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom for the remaining period of the mandate granted to Mr. Niculae Havrilet, further to the waiver of his mandate as member of the Supervisory Board, the proposal no. 1 was the following: Sorin-DumitruElisei. The following results were recorded: Votes options No. of shares % of the share % of the capital casted votes Votes "For" 52,692,271,139 84.562448 90.590328 Casted Votes "Against" 5,473,178,118 8.783553 9.409672 votes Total valid casted 58,165,449,257 93.346001 votes Abstentions 95,755,580 Annulled votes 0 Unexpressed votes 234,437 9. For item no. 9 on the agenda of the OGMS, regarding the vote on the Remuneration Report for the members of the Executive Board and for the members of the Supervisory Board for 2023 financial year, the following results were recorded: Votes options No. of shares % of the share % of the capital casted votes Votes "For" 57,746,045,074 92.672926 99.350044 Casted Votes "Against" 377,779,391 0.606274 0.649956 votes Total valid casted 58,123,824,465 93.27920 votes Abstentions 135,937,640 Annulled votes 0 Unexpressed votes 1,677,169 10. For item no. 10 on the agenda of the OGMS, regarding the approval of the remuneration for the members of the Supervisory Board for the current year and of the general limit of the additional remunerations for the Supervisory Board members who were assigned specific positions within the Supervisory Board, the proposal was the following: 5

an annual gross remuneration corresponding to a net remuneration of EUR 22,000 for each member of the Supervisory Board; and

an additional gross remuneration per meeting corresponding to a net remuneration of EUR 4,400 for each member of the Audit Committee; and

an additional gross remuneration per meeting corresponding to a net remuneration of EUR 2,200 for each member of the Presidential and Nomination Committee. The following results were recorded: Votes options No. of shares % of the share % of the capital casted votes Votes "For" 54,592,021,138 87.611235 93.923802 Casted Votes "Against" 3,531,712,992 5.667820 6.076198 votes Total valid casted 58,123,734,130 93.279055 votes Abstentions 136,359,123 Annulled votes 0 Unexpressed votes 1,346,021 11. For item no. 11 on the agenda of the OGMS, regarding the approval of the appointment of the Company's financial auditor and of the minimum duration of the audit service agreement, the proposal was the appointment of KPMG Audit SRL as financial auditor of OMV Petrom for 2024 financial year, the duration of the audit service agreement being one year. The following results were recorded: Votes options No. of shares % of the share % of the capital casted votes Votes "For" 58,157,905,080 93.333894 99.828585 Casted Votes "Against" 99,862,653 0.160263 0.171415 votes Total valid casted 58,257,767,733 93.494157 votes Abstentions 2,303,528 Annulled votes 0 Unexpressed votes 1,368,013 6

12. For item no. 12 on the agenda of the OGMS, regarding the approval of the remuneration of the financial auditor appointed as per item 11 above, the proposal was a remuneration of EUR 743,900 to be paid to KPMG Audit SRL for auditing OMV Petrom's financial statements for 2024 financial year. The following results were recorded: Votes options No. of shares % of the share % of the capital casted votes Votes "For" 58,023,959,113 93.118932 99.825627 Casted Votes "Against" 101,354,704 0.162658 0.174373 votes Total valid casted 58,125,313,817 93.281590 votes Abstentions 134,437,703 Annulled votes 0 Unexpressed votes 1,687,754 13. For item no. 13 on the agenda of the OGMS, regarding the approval of 15 May 2024 as Record Date for identifying the shareholders upon which the resolutions of the OGMS will take effect as per article 87, para. (1) of Issuers' Law and of 14 May 2024 as Ex-Date, the following results were recorded: Votes options No. of shares % of the share % of the capital casted votes Votes "For" 58,259,583,799 93.497071 99.999391 Casted Votes "Against" 354,567 0.000569 0.000609 votes Total valid casted 58,259,938,366 93.497640 votes Abstentions 175,247 Annulled votes 0 Unexpressed votes 1,325,661 14. For item no. 14 on the agenda of the OGMS, regarding the approval of 5 June 2024 as Payment Date for payment of dividends for 2023 financial year, the following results were recorded: Votes options No. of shares % of the share % of the capital casted votes Votes "For" 58,259,671,708 93.497212 99.999371 7