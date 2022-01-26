OMV Petrom S A : Threshold notification < 5%

OMV Petrom Investor News

January 26, 2022

OMV Petrom S.A.

Communique regarding Fondul Proprietatea S.A.'s holdings in OMV Petrom S.A.

OMV Petrom S.A. ("OMV Petrom") received from Franklin Templeton a notification of major holdings in the form of Annex no.18 of Regulation 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations by which it was informed that, starting with January 21, 2022, the direct holding of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. of the voting rights of OMV Petrom decreased below the 5% threshold.

According to the notification received, Fondul Proprietatea S.A. holds 1,688,548,078 shares/voting rights, corresponding to 2.98% of OMV Petrom's share capital/voting rights.

Annex: Notification regarding holdings below 5%

About OMV Petrom

OMV Petrom is the largest integrated energy company in South-Eastern Europe, with an annual Group hydrocarbon production of 53 million boe in 2020. The Group has a refining capacity of 4.5 million tons annually and operates an 860 MW high efficiency power plant. The Group is present on the oil products retail market in Romania and neighboring countries through 787 filling stations, at the end of September 2021, under two brands - OMV and Petrom.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft, one of the largest listed industrial companies in Austria, holds a 51% stake in OMV Petrom. The Romanian State, through the Ministry of Energy, holds 20.6% of OMV Petrom shares, Fondul Proprietatea holds 3%, and 25.4% is the free float on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.

OMV Petrom is the largest contributor to the state budget, with contributions of approximately 32 billion euro in taxes and dividends paid between 2005 and 2020.

Since 2007, OMV Petrom has included corporate responsibility principles into its business strategy. Between 2007 and 2020, the company has allocated approximately 72 million euro to develop communities in Romania, focusing on environmental protection, education, health and local development.

On July 29th, 2020, OMV Petrom announced its support for the recommendations issued by the Task Force on Climate- related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) regarding risks and opportunities on climate change.

