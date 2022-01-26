Log in
    SNP   ROSNPPACNOR9

OMV PETROM S.A.

(SNP)
OMV Petrom S A : Threshold notification < 5%

01/26/2022 | 05:16am EST
OMV Petrom Investor News

January 26, 2022

OMV Petrom S.A.

Communique regarding Fondul Proprietatea S.A.'s holdings in OMV Petrom S.A.

OMV Petrom S.A. ("OMV Petrom") received from Franklin Templeton a notification of major holdings in the form of Annex no.18 of Regulation 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations by which it was informed that, starting with January 21, 2022, the direct holding of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. of the voting rights of OMV Petrom decreased below the 5% threshold.

According to the notification received, Fondul Proprietatea S.A. holds 1,688,548,078 shares/voting rights, corresponding to 2.98% of OMV Petrom's share capital/voting rights.

Annex: Notification regarding holdings below 5%

About OMV Petrom

OMV Petrom is the largest integrated energy company in South-Eastern Europe, with an annual Group hydrocarbon production of 53 million boe in 2020. The Group has a refining capacity of 4.5 million tons annually and operates an 860 MW high efficiency power plant. The Group is present on the oil products retail market in Romania and neighboring countries through 787 filling stations, at the end of September 2021, under two brands - OMV and Petrom.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft, one of the largest listed industrial companies in Austria, holds a 51% stake in OMV Petrom. The Romanian State, through the Ministry of Energy, holds 20.6% of OMV Petrom shares, Fondul Proprietatea holds 3%, and 25.4% is the free float on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.

OMV Petrom is the largest contributor to the state budget, with contributions of approximately 32 billion euro in taxes and dividends paid between 2005 and 2020.

Since 2007, OMV Petrom has included corporate responsibility principles into its business strategy. Between 2007 and 2020, the company has allocated approximately 72 million euro to develop communities in Romania, focusing on environmental protection, education, health and local development.

On July 29th, 2020, OMV Petrom announced its support for the recommendations issued by the Task Force on Climate- related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) regarding risks and opportunities on climate change.

Contact:

OMV Petrom Investor Relations

Tel: +40 372 161930, Fax: +40 372 868518

e-mail: investor.relations.petrom@petrom.com

Annex no. 18

Standard form for notification of major holdings

Notification of major holdings (to be transmitted to the relevant issuer and to the competent authority)

1. Identity of the issuer or of the issuer of existing supporting shares to which voting rights are attached I

OMV PETROM SA

2. Reasons for notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] A purchase or assignment of voting rights

[] A purchase or assignment of financial instruments

[] An event changing the distribution of voting rights

[] Others (please specify) ii

3. Details of the person subject to the obligation of notification iii :

Name/Designation:

Headquarters city and country (if applicable)

Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

Bucharest, Romania

  1. Full name/designation of the shareholder / shareholders (if different from point 3) iv
  2. Date of dropping under, reaching or exceeding the threshold (vote percentage) v:

21 January 2022

6. Total positions of the persons subject to the obligation of notification:

% of the voting

% of the voting rights

Total of the two

through the financial

Total number of

rights attached to

expressed in

instruments

issuer's voting

shares

percentage %

(total of 7.B.1 +

rights

(total of 7.A)

(7.A + 7.B)

7.B.2)

The resulting

situation, on the

day it dropped

2.98%

0%

2.98%

below, exceeded,

56,644,108,335

or reached the

threshold

Position at the

previous

9.9985%

0%

9.9985%

notification date (if

applicable)

1

7. Information to be notified with regard to the resulting situation, on the day the threshold was exceeded, dropped under, or reached vii-

  1. Voting rights attached to the shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rights viii

% of the voting rights

shares

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

ISIN code, as the

Art. 69 paragraph

Art. 70 of Law no.

Art. 69 paragraph (1)

Art. 70 of Law no.

case may be

(1) -(3) of Law

24/2017)

-(3) of Law no. 24

24/2017)

ROSNPPACNOR9

no.

/2017))

24 /2017)

1,688,548,078

2.98%

SUBTOTAL A

1,688,548,078

2.98%

B 1Financial instruments according to art. 73 paragraph (1) section (a) of Law no. 24 /2017

Date of

The number of voting

Type of financial in-

Conversion/execution-

rights that can be ac-

% of the voting

expiryix

strument

(due date)

periodx

quired if the instrument

rights

is executed/converted

SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial instruments with a similar economic effect in accordance with art. 73 paragraph (1) section

(b) Law no. 24/2017

Type of finan-

Date of expiry

Conversion/ex-

Physical or

Number of

% of the voting

cash

cial instrument

ix (due date)

ecution periodx

voting rights

rights

Settlementxi

SUBTOTAL

B.2

2

8. Information about the person who is subject of the notification obligation (please mark / tick the appropriate box)

[] The subject person of the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and he/she does not control any entity (entities) that has (have) an exposure to the issuer of the supporting shares, directly, or indirectly. xii

[] The full chain of controlled persons through the intermediary of whom voting rights and / or financial instruments are actually held, starting with the ultimate natural person or legal entity that controls them xiii:

% of the voting rights if

Name/Designation xiv it is equal to or higher than the threshold to be

notified

  • of the voting rights through the financial instruments if it is equal to or higher than the threshold to be notified

Total of the two if it is equal to or higher than the threshold to be

notified

  1. In the case of a vote by a representative: [name/designation of the agent] will cease to hold [% and number] of voting rights starting from [date].
  2. Additional informationxv:

Drawn up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S.A. on 24 January 2022.

3

4

Disclaimer

OMV Petrom SA published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 10:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
