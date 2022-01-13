OMV Petrom S A : Trading Update Q4 2021

OMV Petrom Q4/21 Trading Update
January 13, 2022
This trading update provides basic provisional information on the economic environment as well as OMV Petrom Group's key performance indicators for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The OMV Petrom Group's results for Q4/21 will be published on February 3, 2022. The information contained in this trading update may be subject to change and may differ from the final numbers of the quarterly report.
Economic environment
Q4/20
Q1/21
Q2/21
Q3/21
Q4/21
Average Brent price (USD/bbl)
44.16
61.12
68.97
73.51
79.76
Average Urals price (USD/bbl)
44.39
60.05
67.25
71.15
78.22
Average USD/RON FX-rate
4.087
4.049
4.086
4.183
4.327
Average EUR/RON FX-rate
4.871
4.879
4.923
4.931
4.949
Source: Reuters/Platts, NBR
Upstream
Q4/20
Q1/21
Q2/21
Q3/21
Q4/21
Total hydrocarbon production (kboe/d)
140.2
138.9
133.7
122.8
122.2
thereof crude oil and NGL production (kboe/d)
67.2
67.2
64.8
60.9
59.8
thereof natural gas production (kboe/d)
73.0
71.7
68.9
61.9
62.4
Total hydrocarbon sales volume (kboe/d)
133.3
131.0
127.9
116.7
117.4
thereof crude oil and NGL sales volume (kboe/d)*
70.4
69.6
67.7
62.9
62.9
thereof natural gas sales volume (kboe/d)
62.9
61.5
60.2
53.8
54.4
Average realized crude price (USD/bbl)
37.22
50.92
58.38
62.83
69.94
* Includes sales of liquids obtained from separation and processing of rich natural gas; rich natural gas production is included under natural gas production above.
Downstream Oil
Q4/20
Q1/21
Q2/21
Q3/21
Q4/21
Indicator refining margin (USD/bbl)**
2.00
2.80
4.27
7.19
7.52
Refinery utilization rate (%)
96
95
91
100
101
Total refined product sales (mn t)
1.27
1.15
1.24
1.54
1.41
** The actual refining margins realized by OMV Petrom may vary from the indicator refining margin due to different crude slate, product yield and operating conditions.
Downstream Gas
Q4/20
Q1/21
Q2/21
Q3/21
Q4/21
Gas sales volumes to third parties (TWh)
10.62
11.65
9.57
8.17
9.03
Brazi net electrical output (TWh)
1.17
1.18
0.69
1.37
1.55
