OMV Petrom S A : adds approximately EUR 2 million to its contribution for the modernization of the Ploiesti Emergency County Hospital

The total contribution of OMV Petrom amounts to EUR 5 million

OMV Petrom's sponsorship supports the modernization of 11 out of 13 operating rooms of the Ploiesti Emergency County Hospital

The unit is the largest medical institution in Prahova County and serves 800 thousand inhabitants of the Prahova County and the surrounding areas

OMV Petrom, the largest integrated energy company in South-Eastern Europe, adds approximately EUR 2 Mn to its contribution for the modernization of the Ploiesti Emergency County Hospital`s operating block. This new contribution comes in addition to the EUR 3 million sponsorship made in 2022. The amount is dedicated to the rehabilitation of the operating rooms by equipping them with modern medical equipment. Ploiesti County Emergency Hospital is the most important medical unit in Prahova County, as it is the only hospital in the area equipped with plastic surgery departments, reconstructive micro-surgery, and treatment of patients with burns.

Christina Verchere, CEO OMV Petrom: "The health of our people and of the communities where we operate is a priority for us. I am glad we can contribute to the improvement of the medical services provided by the County Hospital, and I am impressed by the remarkable progress with the modernization of the first 7 operating rooms. With this new contribution, we are closer to the complete modernization of this vital unit for the Prahova community. I thank all the professionals of the hospital as well as the local authorities for making this project possible."

Iulian Dumitrescu, President, Prahova County Council: "Lately, Prahova County Council has made consistent and sustained investments to improve the medical services offered to Prahova residents. I encourage the companies from Prahova County, following the model of the partnership with OMV Petrom, to join us and return to the communities some of the value created by the people of Prahova."

During the past year, 7 of the hospital's 13 operating rooms have been equipped with modern hardware. Another 4 are to be equipped with modern medical equipment. These include: 1 table and 2 electrosurgical platforms for general surgery, 2 electrosurgical tables and platforms for neurosurgery, 1 electrosurgical platform for urological surgery, 2 high-performance anesthesia machines, a complete line for laparoscopy and thoracoscopy operations, a surgical aspirator, 13 air sterilization systems etc.

OMV Petrom has been constantly involved in major projects in the health sector. Thus, the company supported with EUR 10 million the Daruieste Viață Association for the first oncological hospital for children in Romania. Also, OMV Petrom supported the Blondie Association with EUR 1.5 million, to facilitate the transport of patients, especially children, whose conditions cannot be treated in our country. The company has also been involved in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting the Red Cross and frontline hospitals with EUR 1.4 million. In total, in the last 5 years, OMV Petrom has supported the Romanian medical sector with over EUR 18 million.

About OMV Petrom

OMV Petrom is the largest integrated energy company in South-Eastern Europe, with an annual Group hydrocarbon production of approximately 47 million boe in 2021. The Group has a refining capacity of 4.5 million tons annually and operates an 860 MW high-efficiency power plant. The Group is present on the oil products retail market in Romania and neighboring countries through approximately 790 filling stations under two brands - OMV and Petrom.

OMV Petrom shares are traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange. OMV Aktiengesellschaft, one of the largest listed industrial companies in Austria, holds a 51.2% stake in OMV Petrom. The Romanian State, through the Ministry of Energy, holds 20.7% of OMV Petrom shares, and 28.1% represents the free float.

OMV Petrom is the largest contributor to the state budget, with approximately 35 billion euro in taxes and dividends paid between 2005 and 2021. During the same period, the company invested approximately 17 billion euro.

Since 2007, OMV Petrom has included corporate responsibility principles into its business strategy. Between 2007 and 2021, the company has allocated over 80 million euro to develop communities in Romania, focusing on environmental protection, education, health, and local development.

On July 29th, 2020, OMV Petrom announced its support for the recommendations issued by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) regarding risks and opportunities on climate change.