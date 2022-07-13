OMV Petrom S A : and Auchan Romania opened 200 MyAuchan stores in Petrom stations

By the end of the year, the number of MyAuchan proximity stores in the Petrom network will reach about 280

The two companies have a common budget of 50 million euros to bring MyAuchan stores to all 400 Petrom filing stations

July 13, 2022 - OMV Petrom and Auchan Retail Romania opened 200 MyAuchan stores in Petrom filling stations, half of the total number agreed by the two partners. As of 2021, the project has been accelerated, so that it can be completed one year earlier, in 2023. This year, about 80 more proximity stores will be inaugurated in Petrom stations.

The integration of MyAuchan stores is done simultaneously with the modernization of the look of Petrom filling stations, and the common budget of the two companies for this project amounts to 50 million euros.

To mark the opening of the 200 stores, between July 11th and 24th, 2022, in all Petrom stations with MyAuchan stores, a promotional campaign for customers will be organized with 200,000 instant prizes and other prizes, awarded by drawing lots: 200 prizes consisting of 200 lei vouchers for purchases on auchan.ro or for fuel in Petrom stations and the grand prize, of 10,000 euros. The clients can participate in the campaign by purchasing products of at least 50 lei.

Radu Căprău, member of the OMV Petrom Directorate responsible for Refining and Marketing: "It is the first partnership of this kind in Romania, and I am glad that we started our journey with the partners from Auchan. Our customers appreciate both the diversified offer of products and the new, modern look of our locations. We will continue to improve the shopping experience in the Petrom network while we diversify the mobility offer."

Ionuț Ardeleanu, General Manager of Auchan Retail Romania: "Our joint project has advanced very well, thanks to the excellent collaboration of the teams involved from OMV Petrom, Auchan and from the filling stations, and today the Romanians from 130 localities can enjoy a new shopping experience, the products and advantages of MyAuchan, in the 200 modernized stations.

We thank the customers who have visited us so far, but also our partners from OMV Petrom, with whom we intend to continue the remodeling at the same accelerated pace."

MyAuchan stores offer customers a wide range of up to 1,800 products at a great value for money. It includes both immediate and home products for consumption, fresh and frozen products, beverages, fresh coffee, salted appetizer, sweets, grocery and non-food products such as cosmetics, detergents, toys, children's products and car accessories.

In addition, over 110 stores include Costa Coffee dedicated areas, as part of a wide-ranging partnership that involves the integration of this concept at national level. In addition to the wide range of products, customers can also benefit from a range of useful services in MyAuchan stores, such as the possibility to pay road/bridge taxes and vignettes, money transfers and utility payment services.

About Auchan

Auchan Romania has in its portfolio 251 stores, including 33 hypermarkets, 5 supermarkets and 213 MyAuchan ultraproximity stores, of which over 200 in Petrom stations, as well as the online store auchan.ro. With a turnover with taxes of over 1.2 billion Euros, Auchan proposes to the inhabitants of the cities where its stores are present a modern, quality trade, with the widest ranges of products and a responsible discount concept, with all low prices, permanently. In 2021, Auchan won the Customers' Friend medal and the Customers' Friend - Superior Excellence status.

About OMV Petrom

OMV Petrom is the largest integrated energy company in South-Eastern Europe, with an annual Group hydrocarbon production of approximately 47 million boe in 2021. The Group has a refining capacity of 4.5 million tons annually and operates an 860 MW high-efficiency power plant. The Group is present on the oil products retail market in Romania and neighboring countries through more than 780 filling stations under two brands - OMV and Petrom.

OMV Petrom shares are traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange. OMV Aktiengesellschaft, one of the largest listed industrial companies in Austria, holds a 51% stake in OMV Petrom. The Romanian State, through the Ministry of Energy, holds 20.6% of OMV Petrom shares, and 28.4% is `owned by natural and legal persons.

OMV Petrom is the largest contributor to the state budget, with approximately 35 billion euro in taxes and dividends paid between 2005 and 2021. During the same period, the company invested approximately 17 billion euro.

Since 2007, OMV Petrom has included corporate responsibility principles into its business strategy. Between 2007 and 2021, the company has allocated over 80 million euro to develop communities in Romania, focusing on environmental protection, education, health, and local development.

On July 29th, 2020, OMV Petrom announced its support for the recommendations issued by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) regarding risks and opportunities on climate change.