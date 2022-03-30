Log in
  Report
03-28
0.477 RON   +1.49%
07:35aOMV PETROM S A : continues to support refugees from Ukraine
PU
03/24CORRECTION : OMV Petrom Completes Solar Park In Romania
MT
03/24OMV Petrom Completes Solar Park In Romania, Shares Plunge 29%
MT
OMV Petrom S A : continues to support refugees from Ukraine

03/30/2022
OMV Petrom continues to support refugees from Ukraine
  • EUR 1 million contribution to support UNICEF and the Romanian Red Cross
  • The support is aimed at providing humanitarian assistance to children and families affected by the conflict in Ukraine

OMV Petrom joins the efforts of UNICEF and the Red Cross in Romania to help refugees from Ukraine.

For the collaboration with UNICEF in Romania, the company has allocated 700,000 euros. The amount will support the activities of the Blue Dot Hubs for children and families of Ukrainian refugees. The Blue Dots are child-friendly spaces, in which integrated services are provided, including family reunification and restoring family links, information and counseling, psychological therapy and first aid on hygiene, health and nutrition, as well as basic legal advice. The services offered are in partnership with central, county, and local authorities as well as with NGOs in such a way as to meet the needs of refugee children and be complementary to existing services.

By collaborating with the Romanian Red Cross, OMV Petrom will support assistance activities at the border, accommodation, transport, translation services and the purchase of non-perishable food and medication. The company's contribution amounts to 300,000 euros.

Ever since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, OMV Petrom has supported, through the Civil Society Development Foundation, the activities carried out by about 15 non-governmental organizations directly involved in providing humanitarian aid at Romania's borders with Ukraine. OMV Petrom's funding covered transport costs for refugees who arrived in Romania and for providing emergency medical assistance.

At the same time, through the Foundation for SMURD, OMV Petrom supported the emergency purchase of articles for cold weather for refugees.

About OMV Petrom 

OMV Petrom is the largest integrated energy company in South-Eastern Europe, with an annual Group hydrocarbon production of approximately 47 million boe in 2021. The Group has a refining capacity of 4.5 million tons annually and operates an 860 MW high-efficiency power plant. The Group is present on the oil products retail market in Romania and neighbouring countries through more than 780 filling stations, under two brands - OMV and Petrom.

OMV Petrom shares are traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange. OMV Aktiengesellschaft, one of the largest listed industrial companies in Austria, holds a 51% stake in OMV Petrom. The Romanian State, through the Ministry of Energy, holds 20.6% of OMV Petrom shares, and 28.4% is owned by natural and legal persons.

OMV Petrom is the largest contributor to the state budget, with approximately 35 billion euro in taxes and dividends paid between 2005 and 2021. During the same period, the company invested approximately 17 billion euro.

Since 2007, OMV Petrom has included corporate responsibility principles into its business strategy. Between 2007 and 2021, the company has allocated over 80 million euro to develop communities in Romania, focusing on environmental protection, education, health, and local development.

On July 29th, 2020, OMV Petrom announced its support for the recommendations issued by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) regarding risks and opportunities on climate change.

Disclaimer

OMV Petrom SA published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 11:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
