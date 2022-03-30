OMV Petrom S A : continues to support refugees from Ukraine

EUR 1 million contribution to support UNICEF and the Romanian Red Cross

The support is aimed at providing humanitarian assistance to children and families affected by the conflict in Ukraine

OMV Petrom joins the efforts of UNICEF and the Red Cross in Romania to help refugees from Ukraine.

For the collaboration with UNICEF in Romania, the company has allocated 700,000 euros. The amount will support the activities of the Blue Dot Hubs for children and families of Ukrainian refugees. The Blue Dots are child-friendly spaces, in which integrated services are provided, including family reunification and restoring family links, information and counseling, psychological therapy and first aid on hygiene, health and nutrition, as well as basic legal advice. The services offered are in partnership with central, county, and local authorities as well as with NGOs in such a way as to meet the needs of refugee children and be complementary to existing services.

By collaborating with the Romanian Red Cross, OMV Petrom will support assistance activities at the border, accommodation, transport, translation services and the purchase of non-perishable food and medication. The company's contribution amounts to 300,000 euros.

Ever since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, OMV Petrom has supported, through the Civil Society Development Foundation, the activities carried out by about 15 non-governmental organizations directly involved in providing humanitarian aid at Romania's borders with Ukraine. OMV Petrom's funding covered transport costs for refugees who arrived in Romania and for providing emergency medical assistance.

At the same time, through the Foundation for SMURD, OMV Petrom supported the emergency purchase of articles for cold weather for refugees.

