OMV Petrom S A : expands its recharging stations network for electric vehicles in South-Eastern Europe

OMV Petrom will be the first energy company with an e-mobility infrastructure in four countries in South-Eastern Europe

Approximately 100 recharging stations will be installed by the end of 2022

All recharging stations will support fast and ultra-fast recharging of the electric vehicles

OMV Petrom, the largest energy company in Southeast Europe, is expanding its network of recharging stations for electric vehicles in Moldova and Serbia, in Petrom and OMV filling stations. Thus, OMV Petrom becomes the first energy company in the region with a network of recharging stations in four South-Eastern European countries. The infrastructure for powering electric cars is being developed together with partners from the electric mobility sector.

Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova and Serbia will be connected by the end of 2022 through a network of around 100 fast and ultra-fast recharging stations. A short waiting time for recharging will encourage the electromobility in the region. Fast charging stations ensure that 80% of the battery is recharged in about 40 minutes; for ultra-fast ones, the estimated recharge time is less than 20 minutes.

Radu Căprău, member of OMV Petrom Executive Board, responsible for Downstream Oil: "We are expanding our electromobility offer in all the countries in the region where we have filling stations. Basically, by the end of 2022, about 15% of the OMV and Petrom regional network will have recharging stations. By 2030, we will provide our customers with approximately 500 stations with alternative solutions for mobility such as electro-mobility, gas mobility such as LNG and CNG and hydrogen."

The development of the recharging network in Romania and in Bulgaria

OMV Petrom was the first energy company in Romania that, in a pilot project carried out together with Electrica, installed four years ago the first fast recharging station for electric vehicles, in an OMV filling station.

In the past two years, OMV Petrom has concluded three partnerships with Eldrive, Enel X and Renovatio to develop a network of 80 fast and ultra-fast recharging stations in Romania and Bulgaria. Out of these, at least 20 will be ultra-fast charging stations. Currently, there are 19 recharging stations operational in Romania and Bulgaria.

The expansion in Moldova and Serbia

OMV Petrom will expand its partnership with Renovatio in Moldova, with a minimum of 5 recharging stations, with an installed capacity of 75 kW. They will be installed in Petrom filling stations located in Chisinau, as well as in other cities across Moldova.

OMV Petrom will implement in Serbia by the end of the first semester of 2022, in partnership with charge&GO - the regional EV charging platform, a network of 5 charging stations for electric vehicles in OMV filling stations, located on Serbia's highways. Their available power will be between 100 kW and 200 kW.

About OMV Petrom

OMV Petrom is the largest integrated energy company in South-Eastern Europe, with an annual Group hydrocarbon production of 53 million boe in 2020. The Group has a refining capacity of 4.5 million tons annually and operates an 860 MW high-efficiency power plant. The Group is present on the oil products retail market in Romania and neighboring countries through 787 filling stations, at the end of September 2021, under two brands - OMV and Petrom.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft, one of the largest listed industrial companies in Austria, holds a 51% stake in OMV Petrom. The Romanian State, through the Ministry of Energy, holds 20.6% of OMV Petrom shares, Fondul Proprietatea holds 7%, and 21.4% is the free float on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.

OMV Petrom is the largest contributor to the state budget, with contributions of approximately 32 billion euro in taxes and dividends paid between 2005 and 2020.

Since 2007, OMV Petrom has included corporate responsibility principles into its business strategy. Between 2007 and 2020, the company has allocated approximately 72 million euro to develop communities in Romania, focusing on environmental protection, education, health, and local development.

On July 29th, 2020, OMV Petrom announced its support for the recommendations issued by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) regarding risks and opportunities on climate change.