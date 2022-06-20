OMV Petrom S A : launches OMV MyStation, the new app with exclusive offers for customers

The new application offers loyalty points and discounts for products and services bought in OMV stations

OMV MyStation is a unique digital portal that brings together all the promotions offered by OMV and its partners

OMV Petrom launches the new OMV MyStation app, which offers loyal customers promotions for products and services offered by OMV filling stations. The new application provides customers with a mechanism for collecting points and personalized offers, designed to create a valuable experience at every stop at the filling station. The points can be used to purchase the products listed in the application, under the Shop, VIVA Cafe Gastro and Car Wash categories.

Radu Căprău, member of OMV Petrom's Executive Board, responsible for Refining and Marketing: "The launch of OMV MyStation app is part of the digitization process of our operations, offering our customers additional advantages and easier access to products and services in OMV filling stations. Our digital loyalty program focuses on OMV's loyal customers, whom we want to reward by offering them personalized offers, unique services and experiences. In addition, together with our customers, we can support causes such as offsetting CO2 emissions by planting trees and donating to the community".

The app can be easily downloaded from the IOS and Android stores, and the signup is done quickly, including by Facebook, Google and Apple accounts. The application ID is created only in digital format, using the virtual card. The app offers three levels of rewards - Basic, Gold and Platinum, and customers will be able to access commercial offers and discount coupons directly from their phone.

Once downloaded, the application allows:

Accumulation of points for each purchase of goods and services from OMV stations;

Activating coupons for the accumulated points in the app;

Finding OMV stations on the route;

Identification of the filling stations where the searched product is located.

About OMV Petrom

OMV Petrom is the largest integrated energy company in South-Eastern Europe, with an annual Group hydrocarbon production of approximately 47 million boe in 2021. The Group has a refining capacity of 4.5 million tons annually and operates an 860 MW high-efficiency power plant. The Group is present on the oil products retail market in Romania and neighboring countries through more than 780 filling stations under two brands - OMV and Petrom.

OMV Petrom shares are traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange. OMV Aktiengesellschaft, one of the largest listed industrial companies in Austria, holds a 51% stake in OMV Petrom. The Romanian State, through the Ministry of Energy, holds 20.6% of OMV Petrom shares, and 28.4% is owned by natural and legal persons.

OMV Petrom is the largest contributor to the state budget, with approximately 35 billion euro in taxes and dividends paid between 2005 and 2021. During the same period, the company invested approximately 17 billion euro.

Since 2007, OMV Petrom has included corporate responsibility principles into its business strategy. Between 2007 and 2021, the company has allocated over 80 million euro to develop communities in Romania, focusing on environmental protection, education, health, and local development.

On July 29th, 2020, OMV Petrom announced its support for the recommendations issued by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) regarding risks and opportunities on climate change.