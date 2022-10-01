OMV Petrom S A : maintains the 50-bani discount on the fuel prices at OMV and Petrom filling stations

The company continues to voluntarily comply with the measures adopted by the Government to reduce the fuel prices

Compared to June 30, the prices of gasoline and diesel decreased by approximately 2 lei/liter and approximately 1 leu/liter respectively, reflecting the compensation measures and the evolution of the international quotations for gasoline and diesel

OMV Petrom continues to voluntarily comply with the measures adopted by the Government and maintains the discount of 50-bani per liter for the prices of all gasoline and diesel assortments in OMV and Petrom filling stations in Romania, between October 1st and December 31st, 2022.

OMV Petrom voluntarily complied with the government measures adopted for the period 1 July - 30 September 2022 and applied a price discount of 50 bani/liter for all types of gasoline and diesel. This discount is maintained starting 1 October, according to the new measures adopted by the Government. The discount is displayed on totems, at the entrance of OMV and Petrom filling stations, and is reflected on the fiscal receipt. At the pump, the electronic display indicates the price of fuel without the 50-bani discount.

Between June 30 and September 30, 2022, the fuel prices decreased by approximately 2 lei/liter for gasoline assortments, and by approximately 1 leu/liter for diesel assortments. The decrease was determined by the voluntary discount of 50 bani/liter implemented by the company, combined with other price reductions, which reflected the development of international quotations for petroleum products.

Currently, drivers pay 100 lei less for gasoline and 50 lei less for diesel for a full tank of 50 liters compared to June 30.

OMV Petrom has made and will make every effort to ensure uninterrupted access to petroleum products for all its customers. The company applies a moderate pricing policy, respectively reflects gradually the development of gasoline and diesel quotations, in order not to pass on to consumers their high volatility.

