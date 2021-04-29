Log in
    SNP   ROSNPPACNOR9

OMV PETROM S.A.

(SNP)
OMV Petrom S A : Group results for January – March 2021

04/29/2021 | 01:17am EDT
OMV Petrom Group results for January - March 2021

including unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the period ended March 31, 2021

OMV Petrom Group's consolidated unaudited results for January - March 2021 prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards are available on the links below.

Results report (PDF, 671,3 KB)

Click here to access the webcast

For more details, please go to page Investors > Publications > Quarterly Results

Disclaimer

OMV Petrom SA published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 05:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 19 864 M 4 903 M 4 903 M
Net income 2020 1 444 M 356 M 356 M
Net cash 2020 6 402 M 1 580 M 1 580 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
Yield 2020 5,73%
Capitalization 25 716 M 6 313 M 6 347 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 10 761
Free-Float 21,4%
Technical analysis trends OMV PETROM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,44 RON
Last Close Price 0,45 RON
Spread / Highest target 11,5%
Spread / Average Target -2,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christina Verchere President-Executive Board & CEO
Alina-Gabriela Popa Chief Financial Officer
Rainer Seele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joseph Bernhard Mark Mobius Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Jochen Weise Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMV PETROM S.A.24.90%6 313
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION40.98%238 813
CHEVRON CORPORATION24.59%198 012
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.17%169 259
BP PLC19.51%83 311
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION12.10%74 790
