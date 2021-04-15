Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bucharest Stock Exchange  >  OMV Petrom S.A.    SNP   ROSNPPACNOR9

OMV PETROM S.A.

(SNP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OMV Petrom S A : collects used cooking oil from household consumers at OMV filling stations

04/15/2021 | 03:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
OMV Petrom collects used cooking oil from household consumers at OMV filling stations
  • Collection of household used cooking oil can be done in 40 OMV filling stations across the country
  • In Romania, the annual consumption of cooking oil is estimated at 10 liters per resident, with a recycling potential of 8 liters per person

OMV Petrom, the largest energy company in South-Eastern Europe, has started collecting used cooking oil from household consumption in 40 OMV filling stations across the country on May 1. Another ten OMV filling stations collecting used cooking will be added, once they receive the necessary permits to receive and collect used oil from the household consumers.

Between May 1 and December 31, the customers who will bring at least two liters of used cooking oil to the 40 recycling points at the OMV filling stations will receive, in exchange, a VIVA Classic coffee or a coffee voucher.

Radu Căprău, member of OMV Petrom Executive Board, responsible for Downstream Oil: 'A cleaner environment is essential for all of us and we can all contribute to this by choosing a responsible lifestyle. We are happy to provide the necessary setting for responsible collection of used cooking oil.'

One liter of used cooking oil can pollute up to one million liters of water, a volume similar to what an adult can use over 14 years.

It is estimated that, in Romania, the annual consumption of cooking oil per capita, mainly sunflower oil, is about 10 liters. The European Union estimates that there is a potential for recycling 8 liters per capita at Member States level.

One solution for reducing the pollution with used cooking oil is to make the most of it in various industrial processes to obtain biodiesel. The oil collected in OMV filling stations will be taken over by a partner company and used for producing biodiesel.

The list of recycling points in OMV stations can be found here

About OMV Petrom

OMV Petrom is the largest integrated energy company in South-Eastern Europe, with an annual Group hydrocarbon production of 53 million boe in 2020. The Group has a refining capacity of 4.5 million tons annually and operates an 860 MW high efficiency power plant. The Group is present on the oil products retail market in Romania and neighboring countries through 793 filling stations, at the end of 2020, under two brands - OMV and Petrom.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft, one of the largest listed industrial companies in Austria, holds a 51% stake in OMV Petrom. The Romanian State, through the Ministry of Energy, holds 20.6% of OMV Petrom shares, Fondul Proprietatea holds 7%, and 21.4% is the free float on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.

OMV Petrom is the largest contributor to the state budget, with contributions of approximately 32 billion euro in taxes and dividends paid between 2005 and 2020.

Since 2007, OMV Petrom has included corporate responsibility principles into its business strategy. Between 2007 and 2020, the company has allocated approximately 72 million euro to develop communities in Romania, focusing on environmental protection, education, health and local development.

On July 29th, 2020, OMV Petrom announced its support for the recommendations issued by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) regarding risks and opportunities on climate change.

Disclaimer

OMV Petrom SA published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 07:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OMV PETROM S.A.
03:33aOMV PETROM S A  : collects used cooking oil from household consumers at OMV fill..
PU
04/09Petrom's Hydrocarbon Sales Drop in Q1, Average Crude Prices Rise
MT
04/09OMV PETROM S A  : Trading Update T1/21
PU
04/09OMV PETROM S A  : Q1/21 Trading Update
PU
04/06Romgaz is sole bidder for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea project
AQ
04/01OMV PETROM S A  : via Petrom Filling Stations, facilitated 'The road to online s..
AQ
03/31OMV PETROM S A  : via Petrom Filling Stations, facilitated “The road to on..
PU
03/25EANS-PUBLIC PAYMENT  : OMV Aktiengesellschaft / -3-
DJ
03/18OMV PETROM S A  : Adhoc Report - Executive Board's proposal regarding dividends ..
PU
03/10OMV PETROM S A  : announces the signing of the Production Sharing Contract for B..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19 864 M 4 831 M 4 831 M
Net income 2020 1 444 M 351 M 351 M
Net cash 2020 6 402 M 1 557 M 1 557 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
Yield 2020 5,98%
Capitalization 24 640 M 5 989 M 5 992 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 10 761
Free-Float 21,4%
Chart OMV PETROM S.A.
Duration : Period :
OMV Petrom S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMV PETROM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,44 RON
Last Close Price 0,44 RON
Spread / Highest target 16,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christina Verchere President-Executive Board & CEO
Alina-Gabriela Popa Chief Financial Officer
Rainer Seele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joseph Bernhard Mark Mobius Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Jochen Weise Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMV PETROM S.A.19.67%5 989
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION39.06%235 850
CHEVRON CORPORATION23.47%197 125
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-2.69%162 946
BP PLC21.02%83 030
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION22.77%76 923
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ