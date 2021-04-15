OMV Petrom S A : collects used cooking oil from household consumers at OMV filling stations

Collection of household used cooking oil can be done in 40 OMV filling stations across the country

In Romania, the annual consumption of cooking oil is estimated at 10 liters per resident, with a recycling potential of 8 liters per person

OMV Petrom, the largest energy company in South-Eastern Europe, has started collecting used cooking oil from household consumption in 40 OMV filling stations across the country on May 1. Another ten OMV filling stations collecting used cooking will be added, once they receive the necessary permits to receive and collect used oil from the household consumers.

Between May 1 and December 31, the customers who will bring at least two liters of used cooking oil to the 40 recycling points at the OMV filling stations will receive, in exchange, a VIVA Classic coffee or a coffee voucher.

Radu Căprău, member of OMV Petrom Executive Board, responsible for Downstream Oil: 'A cleaner environment is essential for all of us and we can all contribute to this by choosing a responsible lifestyle. We are happy to provide the necessary setting for responsible collection of used cooking oil.'

One liter of used cooking oil can pollute up to one million liters of water, a volume similar to what an adult can use over 14 years.

It is estimated that, in Romania, the annual consumption of cooking oil per capita, mainly sunflower oil, is about 10 liters. The European Union estimates that there is a potential for recycling 8 liters per capita at Member States level.

One solution for reducing the pollution with used cooking oil is to make the most of it in various industrial processes to obtain biodiesel. The oil collected in OMV filling stations will be taken over by a partner company and used for producing biodiesel.

The list of recycling points in OMV stations can be found here

About OMV Petrom

OMV Petrom is the largest integrated energy company in South-Eastern Europe, with an annual Group hydrocarbon production of 53 million boe in 2020. The Group has a refining capacity of 4.5 million tons annually and operates an 860 MW high efficiency power plant. The Group is present on the oil products retail market in Romania and neighboring countries through 793 filling stations, at the end of 2020, under two brands - OMV and Petrom.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft, one of the largest listed industrial companies in Austria, holds a 51% stake in OMV Petrom. The Romanian State, through the Ministry of Energy, holds 20.6% of OMV Petrom shares, Fondul Proprietatea holds 7%, and 21.4% is the free float on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.

OMV Petrom is the largest contributor to the state budget, with contributions of approximately 32 billion euro in taxes and dividends paid between 2005 and 2020.

Since 2007, OMV Petrom has included corporate responsibility principles into its business strategy. Between 2007 and 2020, the company has allocated approximately 72 million euro to develop communities in Romania, focusing on environmental protection, education, health and local development.

On July 29th, 2020, OMV Petrom announced its support for the recommendations issued by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) regarding risks and opportunities on climate change.