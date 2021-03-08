OMV Petrom S A : contributes EUR 1.5 million for the second year of the largest privately funded forestation campaign - “Romania plants for tomorrow”

The campaign runs in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests and six environmental NGO's

2021: OMV Petrom contributes with EUR 1.5 million to the financing of the planting of 500,000 seedlings

The campaign was started in 2020 with the objective of planting 1.5 million seedlings until end of 2022

OMV Petrom, the largest energy company in Southeastern Europe, continues the largest privately funded forestation initiative in Romania. The forestation activities will be organized with the support of six NGO's known for their contributions to environment protection: Act for Tomorrow, Mai Mult Verde, Plantăm fapte bune în România, Pădurea Copiilor, Viitor Plus, and Asociația Parcul Natural Văcărești. The Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests provides forestry specialists and local expertise during the tree planting campaign.

Christina Verchere, CEO OMV Petrom: 'As a responsible company, we are putting every effort in reducing our impact on the environment, in all aspects of our business. This also means supporting communities to protect ecosystems and adapt to climate change. 'Romania plants for tomorrow' campaign continues our long tradition of such projects. Through its scale - it is the largest private forestation initiative in Romania - and number of partners involved, it also sets the context for increased collaboration, new ideas and a stronger call to environmental action in our society.'

Two new projects will be part of 'Romania plants for tomorrow' this year. Urban forests will be created in Moinesti, Urziceni and Buftea. The role of such urban forests is to improve the air quality, reduce noise and increase the biodiversity. The second project is the Educational Forest, in which pupils from several schools in Prahova County will take field trips to Tinosu to learn about the forest ecosystem.

In the second year of 'Romania plants for tomorrow', 500,000 seedlings will be planted on 107 hectares, in 28 locations from 14 counties. The forestation will start in March and will be split in two seasons - spring and autumn.



About OMV Petrom planting trees programs

'Romania plants for tomorrow' started in 2020 and it is planned for a period of 3 years, targeting the planting of 1.5 million seedlings. OMV Petrom contributes with EUR 4.6 million. In the first year of the campaign, over 550,000 seedlings were planted on an area covering more than 120 hectares.

Forests sequester carbon by capturing the carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. As part of the campaign, OMV Petrom also supports the research in the field of carbon sequestration and finances the first initiative in Romania of calculation and prognosis of carbon stocks made by Forest Design through LiDAR (3 D Laser scanning technique) and the digitalization of the obtained information- https://www.forestdesign.eu/Portal/.



This campaign contributes to supporting three goals of the 2030 UN Agenda for Sustainable Development: (13) Climate action, (15) Life on Land and (17) Partnerships for the Goals.

In the period 2008 - 2019, OMV Petrom planted more than 700,000 trees on an area of 140 hectares, becoming one of the biggest promoters of planting activities among the private sector. Over time, the campaigns benefited from the support of employees and over 3,000 volunteers, who chose to contribute in order to protect and grow the forests of Romania.

For more information about planting activities and the corporate social responsibility programs developed by OMV Petrom please check out https://www.taraluiandrei.ro/.

About OMV Petrom



OMV Petrom is the largest integrated energy company in South-Eastern Europe, with an annual Group hydrocarbon production of 53.0 million boe in 2020. The Group has a refining capacity of 4.5 million tons annually and operates an 860 MW high efficiency power plant. The Group is present on the oil products retail market in Romania and neighboring countries through 793 filling stations, at the end of 2020, under two brands - OMV and Petrom.



OMV Aktiengesellschaft, one of the largest listed industrial companies in Austria, holds a 51% stake in OMV Petrom. The Romanian State, through the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, holds 20.6% of OMV Petrom shares, Fondul Proprietatea holds 7%, and 21.4% is the free float on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.



OMV Petrom is the largest contributor to the state budget, with contributions of approximately 32 billion euro in taxes and dividends paid between 2005 and 2020.

Since 2007, OMV Petrom has included corporate responsibility principles into its business strategy. Between 2007 and 2020, the company has allocated approximately 72 million euro to develop communities in Romania, focusing on environmental protection, education, health and local development.



On July 29th, 2020, OMV Petrom announced its support for the recommendations issued by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) regarding risks and opportunities on climate change.

