Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. OMV Petrom S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNP   ROSNPPACNOR9

OMV PETROM S.A.

(SNP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OMV Petrom S A : successfully completed the first delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Romania

09/17/2021 | 04:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
OMV Petrom successfully completed the first delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Romania
  • The volume fueled the first LNG engines ship built in Romania

OMV Petrom, the largest energy company in South-Eastern Europe, made the first LNG delivery to Damen Shipyards Mangalia, the largest shipyard in South-Eastern Europe. The product was used to fuel a ship equipped with LNG engines. It is the first ship of this type, built in Romania, in the Damen Shipyard, in Mangalia.

Radu Căprău, member of the OMV Petrom Executive Board, responsible for Downstream Oil: 'The transport sector, which plays an essential role in the mobility of goods and people, is also one of the sectors in which efficient and comprehensive emissions reduction measures are needed. OMV Petrom is and will continue to be part of the solution, with a mixed products portfolio that meets the mobility needs of our country. The first LNG delivery in Romania is another step we are taking in expanding the offer of low-emission transport products'.

Franck Neel, member of the OMV Petrom Executive Board, responsible for Downstream Gas: 'In the context of the energy transition, the use of LNG in transportation and industry can lead to a significant reduction in carbon emissions and pollutants. Romania has a significant potential for natural gas, and capitalizing on it, liquefaction included, opens new horizons for the Romanian economy and contributes to the climate agenda objectives.'

Florin Spătaru, member of the Board of Directors of Damen Shipyards Mangalia: 'We are pleased to see the collaboration between two industry leaders in Romania and beyond, who made possible a premiere: it is the first time such a ship is built in Romania and this proves that the Romanian naval industry is able to implement very complex and innovative projects with high technological level'.

The first LNG delivery in Romania, made by OMV Petrom, implied coordinating and managing for the first time a complex process in which several partner companies were involved, while being compliant with all safety measures. This translated into two separate transports of two tankers each, which fueled the tank of the first LNG operated ship in Romania.

By cooling natural gas at -162°C and through liquefaction it reduces its volume by approximately 600 times compared to the gaseous state. Thus, it can be stored and transported safely over very long distances, with higher economic and energy efficiency. LNG is a transitional alternative for a cleaner transport, especially for the transport segments that are more difficult to decarbonize such as heavy road freight and naval transport. By using LNG in transportation, the CO2 emissions decrease by 15%, the nitrogen oxide emissions drop by 50% and the heavy particles are 99% lower.

In addition, LNG does not generate sulfur emissions and this way is compliant with the strict provisions of International Maritime Organization.

About OMV Petrom

OMV Petrom is the largest integrated energy company in South-Eastern Europe, with an annual Group hydrocarbon production of 53 million boe in 2020. The Group has a refining capacity of 4.5 million tons annually and operates an 860 MW high efficiency power plant. The Group is present on the oil products retail market in Romania and neighboring countries through 789 filling stations, at the end of June 2021, under two brands - OMV and Petrom.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft, one of the largest listed industrial companies in Austria, holds a 51% stake in OMV Petrom. The Romanian State, through the Ministry of Energy, holds 20.6% of OMV Petrom shares, Fondul Proprietatea holds 7%, and 21.4% is the free float on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.

OMV Petrom is the largest contributor to the state budget, with contributions of approximately 32 billion euro in taxes and dividends paid between 2005 and 2020.

Since 2007, OMV Petrom has included corporate responsibility principles into its business strategy. Between 2007 and 2020, the company has allocated approximately 72 million euro to develop communities in Romania, focusing on environmental protection, education, health and local development.

On July 29th, 2020, OMV Petrom announced its support for the recommendations issued by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) regarding risks and opportunities on climate change.

Disclaimer

OMV Petrom SA published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 08:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OMV PETROM S.A.
04:32aOMV PETROM S A : successfully completed the first delivery of liquefied natural ..
PU
09/06OMV PETROM S A : celebrates 20 years since its listing on the Bucharest Stock Ex..
AQ
09/03OMV PETROM S A : celebrates 20 years since its listing on the Bucharest Stock Ex..
PU
09/01OMV PETROM S A : launches Utilio.ro, the digital platform for gas supply service..
PU
08/31OMV PETROM S A : Efficient România begins energy renovation works at „Elie..
PU
08/24OMV PETROM S A : in prestigious FTSE Russell Emerging Markets indices
AQ
08/23OMV PETROM S A : Added to FTSE Russell Emerging Markets Indices
MT
08/19OMV PETROM S A : Adhoc report - Litigation
PU
07/30OMV PETROM S A : Adhoc report - Changes in the Supervisory Board
PU
07/30Omv Petrom S.A. Announces Board Appointments
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OMV PETROM S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 23 124 M 5 508 M 5 508 M
Net income 2021 2 942 M 701 M 701 M
Net cash 2021 8 250 M 1 965 M 1 965 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,49x
Yield 2021 6,86%
Capitalization 26 623 M 6 328 M 6 342 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 8 747
Free-Float 21,4%
Chart OMV PETROM S.A.
Duration : Period :
OMV Petrom S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMV PETROM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,47 RON
Average target price 0,50 RON
Spread / Average Target 5,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christina Verchere Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Alina-Gabriela Popa Chief Financial Officer
Alfred Stern Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Weise Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Marius Stefan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMV PETROM S.A.29.30%6 328
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION35.42%236 317
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD19.80%209 554
CHEVRON CORPORATION15.24%188 208
BP PLC20.07%84 530
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION12.68%81 630