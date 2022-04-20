Log in
    SNP   ROSNPPACNOR9

OMV PETROM S.A.

(SNP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  04-18
0.4760 RON   -1.35%
OMV Petrom welcomes Romania offshore gas law initiative

04/20/2022 | 12:07pm EDT
VIENNA, April 20 (Reuters) - OMV Petrom on Wednesday welcomed the Romanian government's efforts to change an offshore gas tax law as a step towards the development of Black Sea gas.

Gas producers have spent 15 years and billions of dollars preparing to tap Romania's estimated 200 billion cubic metres of gas in the Black Sea, only to delay or put their projects on hold four years ago when an additional tax was introduced.

OMV Petrom, which is majority-controlled by Austria's OMV , told Reuters that the draft law presented last week was "a long-awaited and a much-needed step".

"We are currently analysing the draft and will provide our opinion to the industry association," it added.

If the changes to the offshore bill are approved in parliament, the current tax will be lowered and export restrictions for the gas removed, except in emergency situations.

The changes to the legislation include a smaller progressive tax tied to gas sale prices. The new tax bill also states that the tax regime will not change for the duration of the projects, providing a guarantee of stability needed for investors.

"It is important for the law to provide a strong stability clause, ensure a free market and provide for a competitive fiscal and regulatory framework," OMV Petrom added.

OMV Petrom discovered 1.5-3 trillion cubic feet of gas in the Black Sea it had planned to extract with Exxon Mobil until the company's exit. Romgaz is acquiring Exxon's stake.

OMV Petrom is expected to make a final investment decision next year.

Romania's oil and gas employers' association also welcomed the bill, saying it was assessing the impact of the amendments.

"Unlocking these legislative changes is indispensable not only for Romania's energy security, but also for the regional one, especially in the new context of sanctions against Russia," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; additional reporting by Luiza Ilie; Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Jane Merriman and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.09% 87.66 Delayed Quote.43.42%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.42% 104.907 Delayed Quote.43.61%
OMV AG 0.91% 45.61 Delayed Quote.-9.51%
OMV PETROM S.A. -1.35% 0.476 End-of-day quote.-4.61%
SNGN ROMGAZ SA 0.11% 44.55 End-of-day quote.14.23%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.66% 81.5 Delayed Quote.7.25%
WTI -3.20% 100.369 Delayed Quote.37.64%
Financials
Sales 2021 24 320 M 5 312 M 5 312 M
Net income 2021 2 827 M 617 M 617 M
Net cash 2021 9 740 M 2 127 M 2 127 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,81x
Yield 2021 6,55%
Capitalization 26 962 M 5 889 M 5 889 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 7 973
Free-Float 25,4%
Managers and Directors
Christina Verchere Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Alina-Gabriela Popa Chief Financial Officer
Alfred Stern Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Weise Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Marius Stefan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMV PETROM S.A.-4.61%5 889
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION43.42%370 845
CHEVRON CORPORATION46.43%337 622
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD11.51%233 729
BP PLC21.35%101 484
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION10.19%78 175