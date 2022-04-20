OMV Petrom welcomes Romania offshore gas law initiative

VIENNA, April 20 (Reuters) - OMV Petrom on
Wednesday welcomed the Romanian government's efforts to change
an offshore gas tax law as a step towards the development of
Black Sea gas.
Gas producers have spent 15 years and billions of dollars
preparing to tap Romania's estimated 200 billion cubic metres of
gas in the Black Sea, only to delay or put their projects on
hold four years ago when an additional tax was introduced.
OMV Petrom, which is majority-controlled by Austria's OMV
, told Reuters that the draft law presented last week
was "a long-awaited and a much-needed step".
"We are currently analysing the draft and will provide our
opinion to the industry association," it added.
If the changes to the offshore bill are approved in
parliament, the current tax will be lowered and export
restrictions for the gas removed, except in emergency
situations.
The changes to the legislation include a smaller progressive
tax tied to gas sale prices. The new tax bill also states that
the tax regime will not change for the duration of the projects,
providing a guarantee of stability needed for investors.
"It is important for the law to provide a strong stability
clause, ensure a free market and provide for a competitive
fiscal and regulatory framework," OMV Petrom added.
OMV Petrom discovered 1.5-3 trillion cubic feet of gas in
the Black Sea it had planned to extract with Exxon Mobil
until the company's exit. Romgaz is acquiring Exxon's stake.
OMV Petrom is expected to make a final investment decision
next year.
Romania's oil and gas employers' association also welcomed
the bill, saying it was assessing the impact of the amendments.
"Unlocking these legislative changes is indispensable not
only for Romania's energy security, but also for the regional
one, especially in the new context of sanctions against Russia,"
it said in a statement.
