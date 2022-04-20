OMV Petrom welcomes Romania offshore gas law initiative

VIENNA, April 20 (Reuters) - OMV Petrom on Wednesday welcomed the Romanian government's efforts to change an offshore gas tax law as a step towards the development of Black Sea gas.

Gas producers have spent 15 years and billions of dollars preparing to tap Romania's estimated 200 billion cubic meters of gas in the Black Sea, only to delay or put their projects on hold four years ago when an additional tax was introduced.

OMV Petrom, which is majority-controlled by Austria's OMV , told Reuters that the draft law presented last week was "a long-awaited and a much-needed step."

"We are currently analyzing the draft and will provide our opinion to the industry association," it added.

If the changes to the offshore bill are approved in parliament, the current tax will be lowered and export restrictions for the gas removed, except in emergency situations.

The changes to the legislation include a smaller progressive tax tied to gas sale prices. The new tax bill also states that the tax regime will not change for the duration of the projects, providing a guarantee of stability needed for investors.

"It is important for the law to provide a strong stability clause, ensure a free market and provide for a competitive fiscal and regulatory framework," OMV Petrom added.

OMV Petrom discovered 1.5-3 trillion cubic feet of gas in the Black Sea it had planned to extract with Exxon Mobil until the company's exit. Romgaz is acquiring Exxon's stake.

OMV Petrom is expected to make a final investment decision next year.

Romania's oil and gas employers' association also welcomed the bill, saying it was assessing the impact of the amendments.

"Unlocking these legislative changes is indispensable not only for Romania's energy security, but also for the regional one, especially in the new context of sanctions against Russia," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; additional reporting by Luiza Ilie; Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Jane Merriman and Alexander Smith)