MERGER INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - ONDK, MR, SBPH, JCAP

09/20/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating:

On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ONDK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Enova International, Inc for $0.12 per share in cash and 0.092 shares of Enova common stock for each share of On Deck held. Visit our website to learn more about your rights and participate in an action: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/on-deck-capital-inc-ondk-stock-merger-enova-international/.

Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Southwestern Energy Company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Montage Resources shareholders will receive 1.8656 shares of Southwestern Energy for each Montage Resources share. Visit our website to learn more about your rights and participate in an action: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/montage-resources-corporation-mr-stock-merger-southwestern/.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its proposed merger with F-star Therapeutics, Limited. Under the terms of the share exchange agreement, Spring Bank will acquire all of the outstanding share capital of F-star in exchange for the issuance of newly issued shares of Spring Bank common stock. Spring Bank shareholders will own approximately 38.8% of the combined company. Visit our website to learn more about your rights and participate in an action: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/spring-bank-pharmaceuticals-inc-sbph-stock-merger-fstar/.

Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE: JCAP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, Jernigan Capital common stockholders will receive $17.30 per share in cash. Visit our website to learn more about your rights and participate in an action: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/jernigan-capital-inc-stock-merger-jcap-nexpoint/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/merger-investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-reminds-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-investors-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm--ondk-mr-sbph-jcap-301134348.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
