Air raid sirens heard across most Ukraine - media

March 12 (Reuters) - Air raid sirens were heard across most
Ukrainian cities early on Saturday morning urging people to seek
shelters, local media reported.
Sirens were heard in the capital city of Kyiv, the western
city of Lviv in Odessa, and Kharkiv, Cherkasy, as well as in the
Sumy region in northeast of the country, a number of local
Ukrainian media reported.
Russian forces appeared to be regrouping on Friday for a
possible assault on Kyiv, with satellite images showing them
firing artillery as they closed in on the capital.
(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Michael
Perry)