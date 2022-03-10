Australia's central bank tells borrowers to prepare for higher rates

SYDNEY, March 11 (Reuters) - Australia's top central banker
on Friday cautioned borrowers it would be prudent to prepare for
a rise in interest rates this year with inflation set to
increase due to the recent surge in global commodity prices.
Speaking at a banking conference, Reserve Bank of Australia
(RBA) Governor Philip Lowe noted core inflation in Australia was
still modest at 2.6% and wages were growing only gradually,
which allowed time before a hike.
Asked if a rate rise could come as early as June, Lowe said
he did not want to specify a month but there were plausible
scenarios where it might be "earlier" and also scenarios where
rates might not rise at all this year.
Financial markets are wagering heavily on a first rise in
the 0.1% cash rate by June, partly because the U.S. Federal
Reserve is widely expected to lift rates next week and several
other major central banks have already tightened.
Lowe noted that as the RBA had not raised rates since late
2010, many borrowers in Australia had never seen a tightening
cycle, which might prove to be an uncomfortable experience.
The decision on policy has been further complicated by the
surprise resignation on Thursday of RBA Deputy Governor Guy
Debelle after 25 years at the central bank.
Debelle is taking a position in a green energy group founded
by the country's richest man, billionaire miner Andrew Forrest.
He has been a key member of the nine-member RBA Board that
sets policy and is well respected by markets.
Lowe said he was "as shocked as everyone else" by the
decision, but it seemed Debelle felt he could help Australians
by taking action on climate change through this new job.
It is now up to Treasurer Josh Frydenberg to pick a
successor. Typically they come from within the RBA.
Asked about a possible replacement, Lowe said there was a
deep team of qualified candidates within the central bank, but
the Treasurer could choose an external candidate if desired.
An extra wrinkle is that a national election is due in May
and once it is called, likely in April, the government goes into
caretaker mode and would not be expected to make such an
important appointment.
Lowe said he hoped a choice would be made before the
caretaker provisions came into effect, but that was up to the
Treasurer.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole
Editing by Chris Reese and Bill Berkrot)