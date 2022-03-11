Canada Adds Net 336,600 Jobs in February, Unemployment Rate Drops Sharply -- Update

Log in
03/11/2022 | 09:46am EST
By Paul Vieira


OTTAWA--Canada's labor-market rebounded sharply in February after a Covid-19-related drop, as the unemployment rate for the first time dropped below prepandemic levels.

Economists say the blowout employment report provides justification for the Bank of Canada to proceed with further interest-rate increases.

Statistics Canada reported Friday that employment in Canada increased by a net 336,600 in February after a decline of roughly 200,000 in the previous month. Market expectations were for a job gain of 130,000, according to economists at TD Securities.

The decrease in January was attributable to a decision by regional authorities to impose public-health restrictions to curb transmission of the Covid-19 Omicron variant. Those measures began to ease in early February.

Meanwhile, Canada's unemployment rate fell by a full percentage point in February to 5.5%. Market expectations were for a 6.2% unemployment rate. When calculated using U.S. Labor Department methodology, Canada's unemployment rate in February was 4.2%. The unemployment rate in the U.S. in February stood at 3.8%.

In Canada, total hours worked in February shot upward by 3.6%, and--also for the first time--exceeded prepandemic levels. Nearly all of the job gains in the month were in the private sector. Average hourly wages rose at a 3.1% clip from a year ago, or faster than the comparable 2.4% advance in January.

"The labor market looks like it's at or very close to full employment," said Royce Mendes, economist at Desjardins Securities.

With February data, employment in Canada is now 1.9% above prepandemic levels. The labor-market's strength is one reason the Bank of Canada has embarked last week on a rate-rising campaign. The central bank raised its benchmark rate last week by a quarter-percentage point, to 0.50%, and Bank of Canada Gov. Tiff Macklem said he is ready to aggressively push interest rates upward to damp spending growth and keep inflation expectations anchored.

Mr. Macklem said he couldn't rule out a half-percentage point increase should conditions warrant. The conflict in Ukraine threatens to fuel upward inflationary pressure around the world. However, economists note that the Canadian economy--as a net exporter of energy and agricultural products--stands to benefit from the conflict's fallout as higher commodity prices deliver additional income for the country.

"As if the Bank of Canada's job wasn't challenging enough, this rollicking employment report complicates matters even further," said Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets. "An ultra-tight labor market, hot headline inflation, soaring commodity prices and a blazing housing market all suggest that the central bank will press on with additional rate hikes even in the face of a dimmer global growth outlook."

The Bank of Canada delivers its next rate decision April 13.


Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-11-22 0945ET

