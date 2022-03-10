Communications Services Down On Rotation Out of Growth -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell as traders rotated out of growth sectors.

China's Huawei Technologies has seen its 5G business suffer because of restrictions imposed by the U.S. and other countries.

MSNBC plans to put much of its TV lineup, including "Morning Joe" and "All in with Chris Hayes" on its parent company's Peacock service, in an effort to increase its offerings as competition in streaming news heats up.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-22 1719ET